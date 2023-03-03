Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-03 am EST
1223.50 JPY   -0.20%
01:39aJapan Post : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
PU
02/28Japan Shares Erase Large Profits Amid Mixed Economic Data; Japan Post Eyes 1 Trillion Yen Share Sale
MT
02/28Japan's Nikkei drops early gains to end slightly higher
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Post : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

03/03/2023 | 01:39am EST
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.

March 3, 2023

Company name:

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

MASUDA Hiroya

Director and Representative Executive Officer,

President & CEO

(Code number: 6178, Prime Market of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

IR Office (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)

Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of its treasury stock notified on May 13, 2022, as described below. The acquisition was implemented pursuant to Article 39, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act.

1.

Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock

2.

Total number of shares acquired

17,957,000 shares

3.

Total amount of shares acquired

21,235,776,700 yen

4.

Acquisition period

From Wednesday, February 1, 2023 through Tuesday, February 28, 2023

(contract basis)

5.

Method of acquisition

Market purchases in accordance with discretionary transaction contract

with respect to acquisition of treasury stock

(Reference)

I. Details of matters related to the acquisition resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on May 13, 2022

1.

Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock

2.

Total number of shares to be acquired

278,000,000 shares (at maximum)

(The ratio of the total number of shares to be acquired to the total

number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock): 7.6%)

3.

Total amount of shares to be acquired

200 billion yen (at maximum)

4.

Acquisition period

From Monday, May 16, 2022 through Friday, March 31, 2023

5.

Method of acquisition

Market purchases in accordance with discretionary transaction

contract with respect to acquisition of treasury stock

  1. Total number and amount of shares acquired pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on May 13, 2022 (as of February 28, 2023)

1.

Total number of shares acquired

191,890,300 shares

2.

Total amount of shares acquired

194,025,094,840 yen

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 03 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 06:38:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
