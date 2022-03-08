Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Post : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock(Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.

March 8, 2022

Company name:

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

MASUDA Hiroya

Director and Representative Executive Officer,

President & CEO

(Code number: 6178, First Section of the Tokyo

Stock Exchange)

Contact:

IR Office (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)

Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of its treasury stock notified on October 6, 2021, as described below. The acquisition was implemented pursuant to Article 39, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act.

1.

Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock

2.

Total number of shares acquired

17,351,600 shares

3.

Total amount of shares acquired

17,051,196,370 yen

4.

Acquisition period

From Tuesday, February 1, 2022 through Monday, February 28, 2022

(contract basis)

5.

Method of acquisition

Market purchases in accordance with discretionary transaction contract

with respect to acquisition of treasury stock

(Reference)

I. Details of matters related to the acquisition resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on October 6, 2021

1.

Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock

2.

Total number of shares to be acquired

133,000,000 shares (at maximum)

(The ratio of the total number of shares to be acquired to the total

number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock) : 3.5%)

3.

Total amount of shares to be acquired

100 billion yen (at maximum)

4.

Acquisition period

From Monday, November 1, 2021 through Thursday, April 28, 2022

5.

Method of acquisition

Market purchases in accordance with discretionary transaction

contract with respect to acquisition of treasury stock

  1. Total number and amount of shares acquired pursuant to the resolution approved at the Board of Directors' meeting held on October 6, 2021 (as of February 28, 2022)

1.

Total number of shares acquired

89,414,200 shares

2.

Total amount of shares acquired

81,126,579,290 yen

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
02:11aJAPAN POST : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock(Acquisition..
PU
03/01Box to Provide Content Cloud Platform to Japan Post
MT
02/14JAPAN POST : Presentation Materials for Financial Results Telephone Conference for the Nin..
PU
02/14JAPAN POST : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December ..
PU
02/14JAPAN POST : Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/14JAPAN POST : Financial Results of the Principal Subsidiaries Nine Months Ended December 31..
PU
02/14JAPAN POST : (Amendment of Disclosed Matter) Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to the "..
PU
02/08JAPAN POST : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock(Acquisition..
PU
01/30Japan Post Incurs Unrealized Losses on Securities
MT
01/12JAPAN POST : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock(Acquisition..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 000 B 95 265 M 95 265 M
Net income 2022 484 B 4 195 M 4 195 M
Net Debt 2022 123 094 B 1 066 B 1 066 B
P/E ratio 2022 7,92x
Yield 2022 5,47%
Capitalization 3 379 B 29 266 M 29 266 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 243 612
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 914,50 JPY
Average target price 1 053,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroya Masuda President & Chief Executive Officer
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Tadashi Yagi Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Charles Ditmars Lake Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.97%29 266
PING AN INSURANCE GROUP COMPANY3.38%140 043
AIA GROUP LIMITED1.02%122 614
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-0.77%106 720
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-5.53%36 126
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.-6.03%35 329