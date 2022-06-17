Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-17 am EDT
957.30 JPY   -0.57%
03:23aJAPAN POST : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Executive Officer
PU
06/15The Importance Of Compliance Strength During Rapid Growth What Are Your Responsibilities Under OFAC?
AQ
06/15JAPAN POST : Approval of Resolution for Appropriation of Surplus
PU
Summary 
Summary

Japan Post : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Executive Officer

06/17/2022 | 03:23am EDT
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in

Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.

June 17, 2022

Company name:

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

MASUDA Hiroya

Director and Representative Executive Officer,

President & CEO

(Code number: 6178, Prime Market of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

IR Office (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)

Notice Regarding Change of Representative Executive Officer

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that, at its Board of Directors' meeting held on June 17, 2022, it resolved to change its Representative Executive Officers as shown below.

1. Reason for the change

To enhance its management structure, the number of Representative Executive Officers should be three (3).

2. Details of the change

Name

New position

Former position

KAWAMOTO

Representative Executive Officer

Senior Managing Executive

Senior Managing Executive

Hiroaki

Officer

Officer

3. Career summary of newly appointed Representative Executive Officer

Name

Number of

Career summary

Company

(Date of Birth)

shares

held

Apr. 1982

Joined The Sumitomo Trust and Banking

Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2008

Senior Managing Executive Officer of

Tokyo Venture Gear Co., Ltd.

Nov. 2008

General Manager in charge of Compliance

Division of Japan Post Network Co., Ltd.

(current JAPAN POST Co., Ltd.)

Apr. 2010

General Manager of Information

Management Office, Compliance Division

of Japan Post Network Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2011

General Manager of Compliance Division

of Japan Post Network Co., Ltd.

KAWAMOTO

Oct. 2012

General Manager of Compliance Division,

7,700

Hiroaki

Post Network Headquarters of JAPAN

(July 18, 1959)

POST Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2013

General Manager of Product Sales

Division, Post Network Headquarters of

JAPAN POST Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2013

Executive Officer of JAPAN POST Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2016

Managing Executive Officer of JAPAN

POST Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2018

Managing Executive Officer of the

Company

Jun. 2020

Senior Managing Executive Officer of the

Company (to present)

Apr. 2021

Senior Managing Executive Officer of

JAPAN POST Co., Ltd. (to present)

4. Date of the change June 17, 2022

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2022 07:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
