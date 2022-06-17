Japan Post : Notice Regarding Change of Representative Executive Officer
June 17, 2022
Company name:
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative:
MASUDA Hiroya
Director and Representative Executive Officer,
President & CEO
(Code number: 6178, Prime Market of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
IR Office (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)
Notice Regarding Change of Representative Executive Officer
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that, at its Board of Directors' meeting held on June 17, 2022, it resolved to change its Representative Executive Officers as shown below.
1. Reason for the change
To enhance its management structure, the number of Representative Executive Officers should be three (3).
2. Details of the change
Name
New position
Former position
KAWAMOTO
Representative Executive Officer
Senior Managing Executive
Senior Managing Executive
Hiroaki
Officer
Officer
3. Career summary of newly appointed Representative Executive Officer
