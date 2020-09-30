Japan Post : Notice Regarding the Recording of a Loss on Valuation of Shares of Subsidiaries and Associates in the Non-consolidated Financial Results

UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION

Notice Regarding the Recording of a Loss on Valuation of Shares of Subsidiaries

and Associates in the Non-consolidated Financial Results

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), hereby announces that it has recorded a loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates (extraordinary loss) in the non-consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020, due to an impairment resulting from a significant decline in the fair value of the shares held by the Company in JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd., a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

The Company applies the reversal method to account for impairment of securities at the end of each fiscal quarter, and the amount to be recorded as an extraordinary loss for the third quarter ending December 31, 2020, and the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, may therefore fluctuate from the amount shown below.

1. Loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates relating to the shares of JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd., recorded in the Company's non-consolidated financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020