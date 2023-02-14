Advanced search
    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-14 am EST
1161.00 JPY   +0.26%
02:50aJapan Post : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
PU
02:50aJapan Post : Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
PU
02:50aJapan Post : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results of Japan Post Co. for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
PU
Japan Post : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results of Japan Post Co. for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022

02/14/2023 | 02:50am EST
Overview of

Consolidated Financial Results

of Japan Post Co.

for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

February 14, 2023

Copyright © 2023 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved.

Table of Contents

1.

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

1

2.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income

3

(1)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income

3

(2)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

3. Segment Information

5

1. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,116,337

Notes receivable, operating accounts

313,807

receivable and contract assets

Securities

15,000

Inventories

39,439

Outstanding amount of banking

17,988

business consignment

Other current assets

43,724

Reserve for possible loan losses

(1,064)

Total current assets

2,545,232

Non-current assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings

855,718

Land

1,293,431

Right-of-use assets

63,946

Other tangible fixed assets

296,127

Total tangible fixed assets

2,509,224

Intangible assets

47,994

Investments and other assets

Other investments and other assets

81,983

Reserve for possible loan losses

(3,467)

Total investments and other assets

78,515

Total non-current assets

2,635,734

Total assets

5,180,966

2,117,201

330,843

15,000

40,128

33,924

69,023

(908)

2,605,213

833,161

1,288,284

61,179

279,519

2,462,145

62,904

81,399

(3,498)

77,900

2,602,950

5,208,164

1

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable and operating accounts payable

Short-term borrowings

Current portion of long-term

borrowings

Other accounts payable

Outstanding amount of life insurance business consignment

Income taxes payable

Deposits received

Fund deposits for post offices

Reserve for bonuses

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term liabilities

Lease obligations

Deferred tax liabilities

Reserve for losses on rebuilding of branches

Reserve for management board benefit trust

Liability for retirement benefits

Other long-term liabilities

Total long-term liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation

adjustments Accumulated adjustments for

retirement benefits

108,621

160,569

163,642

248,664

1,583

24,180

221,994

860,000

113,800

166,070

2,069,126

103,241

10,990

197

227

1,995,085

91,942

2,201,686

4,270,812

400,000

141,930

327,640

869,571

28

(212)

(112,443)

133,987

121,876

345,183

-

156,199

1,019

1,966

193,277

1,010,000

30,214

194,621

2,054,358

98,882

10,694

197

118

2,062,135

89,532

2,261,561

4,315,920

400,000

141,930

326,252

868,183

135

153

(114,409)

116,720

Total accumulated other comprehensive

21,360

2,600

income

Non-controlling interests

19,222

21,460

Total net assets

910,154

892,243

Total liabilities and net assets

5,180,966

5,208,164

2

2. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

  1. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income

Nine months ended December 31

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

Operating income

Postal service business income Commissions for banking business

consignment

Commissions for life insurance business consignment

Funds to maintain post office network International logistics business income Other operating income

1,508,431

270,560

143,487

218,243

530,150

87,574

1,495,467

259,623

102,734

210,613

475,446

91,217

Total operating income

2,758,447

2,635,103

Operating costs

2,465,685

2,355,454

Gross operating income

292,761

279,648

Sales, general and administrative costs

173,333

172,471

Net operating income

119,428

107,177

Other income

Interest income

204

Dividend income

65

Equity in earnings of affiliates

304

Foreign exchange gains

-

Subsidy income

659

Others

2,060

Total other income

3,294

Other expenses

Interest expenses

6,552

Provision for reserve for possible loan losses

1,180

Others

1,283

Total other expenses

9,015

Net ordinary income

113,707

Extraordinary gains

Gains on sales of fixed assets

6,119

Insurance claim income

4,158

Others

961

Total extraordinary gains

11,239

Extraordinary losses

Losses on sales of fixed assets

507

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

1,312

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

1,960

Losses on sale of businesses

10,705

Litigation expenses

-

Others

4,379

416

124

724

2,044

1,185

2,679

7,174

9,516

100

745

10,362

103,989

6,166

819

152

7,138

222

837

651

-

969

46

Total extraordinary losses

18,865

2,727

Income before income taxes

106,080

108,401

Income taxes current

18,002

17,443

Income taxes deferred

3,452

(196)

Total income taxes

21,455

17,247

Net income

84,625

91,154

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(509)

(675)

Net income attributable to Japan Post Co.

85,135

91,829

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
