Japan Post : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results of Japan Post Co. for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
Overview of
Consolidated Financial Results
of Japan Post Co.
for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
February 14, 2023
Copyright © 2023 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved.
Table of Contents
1.
Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
1
2.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of
Comprehensive Income
3
(1)
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
3
(2)
Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
4
3. Segment Information
5
1. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,116,337
Notes receivable, operating accounts
313,807
receivable and contract assets
Securities
15,000
Inventories
39,439
Outstanding amount of banking
17,988
business consignment
Other current assets
43,724
Reserve for possible loan losses
(1,064)
Total current assets
2,545,232
Non-current assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings
855,718
Land
1,293,431
Right-of-use assets
63,946
Other tangible fixed assets
296,127
Total tangible fixed assets
2,509,224
Intangible assets
47,994
Investments and other assets
Other investments and other assets
81,983
Reserve for possible loan losses
(3,467)
Total investments and other assets
78,515
Total non-current assets
2,635,734
Total assets
5,180,966
2,117,201
330,843
15,000
40,128
33,924
69,023
(908)
2,605,213
833,161
1,288,284
61,179
279,519
2,462,145
62,904
81,399
(3,498)
77,900
2,602,950
5,208,164
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of December 31, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable and operating accounts payable
Short-term borrowings
Current portion of long-term
borrowings
Other accounts payable
Outstanding amount of life insurance business consignment
Income taxes payable
Deposits received
Fund deposits for post offices
Reserve for bonuses
Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
Long-term liabilities
Lease obligations
Deferred tax liabilities
Reserve for losses on rebuilding of branches
Reserve for management board benefit trust
Liability for retirement benefits
Other long-term liabilities
Total long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation
adjustments Accumulated adjustments for
retirement benefits
108,621
160,569
163,642
248,664
1,583
24,180
221,994
860,000
113,800
166,070
2,069,126
103,241
10,990
197
227
1,995,085
91,942
2,201,686
4,270,812
400,000
141,930
327,640
869,571
28
(212)
(112,443)
133,987
121,876
345,183
-
156,199
1,019
1,966
193,277
1,010,000
30,214
194,621
2,054,358
98,882
10,694
197
118
2,062,135
89,532
2,261,561
4,315,920
400,000
141,930
326,252
868,183
135
153
(114,409)
116,720
Total accumulated other comprehensive
21,360
2,600
income
Non-controlling interests
19,222
21,460
Total net assets
910,154
892,243
Total liabilities and net assets
5,180,966
2. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
Nine months ended December 31
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
Operating income
Postal service business income Commissions for banking business
consignment
Commissions for life insurance business consignment
Funds to maintain post office network International logistics business income Other operating income
1,508,431
270,560
143,487
218,243
530,150
87,574
1,495,467
259,623
102,734
210,613
475,446
91,217
Total operating income
2,758,447
2,635,103
Operating costs
2,465,685
2,355,454
Gross operating income
292,761
279,648
Sales, general and administrative costs
173,333
172,471
Net operating income
119,428
107,177
Other income
Interest income
204
Dividend income
65
Equity in earnings of affiliates
304
Foreign exchange gains
-
Subsidy income
659
Others
2,060
Total other income
3,294
Other expenses
Interest expenses
6,552
Provision for reserve for possible loan losses
1,180
Others
1,283
Total other expenses
9,015
Net ordinary income
113,707
Extraordinary gains
Gains on sales of fixed assets
6,119
Insurance claim income
4,158
Others
961
Total extraordinary gains
11,239
Extraordinary losses
Losses on sales of fixed assets
507
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
1,312
Losses on impairment of fixed assets
1,960
Losses on sale of businesses
10,705
Litigation expenses
-
Others
4,379
416
124
724
2,044
1,185
2,679
7,174
9,516
100
745
10,362
103,989
6,166
819
152
7,138
222
837
651
-
969
46
Total extraordinary losses
18,865
2,727
Income before income taxes
106,080
108,401
Income taxes current
18,002
17,443
Income taxes deferred
3,452
(196)
Total income taxes
21,455
17,247
Net income
84,625
91,154
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(509)
(675)
Net income attributable to Japan Post Co.
85,135
91,829
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:49:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Sales 2023
10 937 B
82 369 M
82 369 M
Net income 2023
397 B
2 987 M
2 987 M
Net Debt 2023
115 061 B
867 B
867 B
P/E ratio 2023
10,2x
Yield 2023
4,32%
Capitalization
4 033 B
30 371 M
30 371 M
EV / Sales 2023
10,9x
EV / Sales 2024
11,1x
Nbr of Employees
234 422
Free-Float
62,3%
Chart JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
1 158,00 JPY
Average target price
1 126,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target
-2,71%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.