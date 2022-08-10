Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
951.70 JPY   +1.16%
04:06aJAPAN POST : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results of Japan Post Co. for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
04:06aJAPAN POST : Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/08JAPAN POST : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
PU
Japan Post : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results of Japan Post Co. for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

08/10/2022 | 04:06am EDT
Overview of

Consolidated Financial Results

of Japan Post Co.

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

August 10, 2022

Copyright © 2022 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved.

Table of Contents

1.

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets ...........................................................................................

1

2.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements

of Comprehensive Income..........................................................................................................

3

(1)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income ...........................................................................

3

(2)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .................................................

4

3. Segment Information ....................................................................................................................

5

1. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

2,116,337

1,884,207

Notes receivable, operating accounts

313,807

340,136

receivable and contract assets

Securities

15,000

15,000

Inventories

39,439

40,744

Outstanding amount of banking business

17,988

17,947

consignment

Other current assets

43,724

70,569

Reserve for possible loan losses

(1,064)

(1,374)

Total current assets

2,545,232

2,367,230

Non-current assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings

855,718

843,522

Land

1,293,431

1,289,602

Right-of-use assets

63,946

62,945

Other tangible fixed assets

296,127

291,975

Total tangible fixed assets

2,509,224

2,488,045

Intangible assets

47,994

55,716

Investments and other assets

Other investments and other assets

81,983

83,415

Reserve for possible loan losses

(3,467)

(3,446)

Total investments and other assets

78,515

79,968

Total non-current assets

2,635,734

2,623,731

Total assets

5,180,966

4,990,961

1

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable and operating accounts payable

Short-term borrowings

Current portion of long-term

borrowings

Other accounts payable

Outstanding amount of life insurance business consignment

Income taxes payable

Deposits received

Fund deposits for post offices

Reserve for bonuses

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term liabilities

Lease obligations

Deferred tax liabilities

Reserve for losses on rebuilding of branches

Reserve for management board benefit trust

Liability for retirement benefits

Other long-term liabilities

Total long-term liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation

adjustments Accumulated adjustments for

retirement benefits

108,621

104,751

160,569

344,216

163,642

2

248,664

169,251

1,583

1,585

24,180

7,842

221,994

222,022

860,000

860,000

113,800

33,263

166,070

186,451

2,069,126

1,929,387

103,241

101,888

10,990

12,235

197

197

227

118

1,995,085

2,020,884

91,942

91,083

2,201,686

2,226,407

4,270,812

4,155,794

400,000

400,000

141,930

141,930

327,640

264,160

869,571

806,091

28

174

(212)

(20)

(112,443)

(117,986)

133,987

128,232

Total accumulated other comprehensive

21,360

10,399

income

Non-controlling interests

19,222

18,676

Total net assets

910,154

835,167

Total liabilities and net assets

5,180,966

4,990,961

2

2. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

  1. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income

Three months ended June 30

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Operating income

Postal service business income Commissions for banking business

consignment

Commissions for life insurance business consignment

Funds to maintain post office network International logistics business income Other operating income

484,211

470,901

93,546

89,797

48,644

34,967

72,747

70,204

181,076

161,992

22,003

25,690

Total operating income

902,230

853,555

Operating costs

805,234

769,616

Gross operating income

96,995

83,938

Sales, general and administrative costs

60,156

57,197

Net operating income

36,838

26,741

Other income

Interest income

35

116

Dividend income

4

114

Equity in earnings of affiliates

134

493

Foreign exchange gains

-

1,116

Subsidy income

330

435

Others

1,219

509

Total other income

1,723

2,786

Other expenses

Interest expenses

2,654

2,030

Provision for reserve for possible loan losses

1,052

15

Others

297

151

Total other expenses

4,004

2,198

Net ordinary income

34,558

27,329

Extraordinary gains

Gains on sales of fixed assets

1,544

5,457

Others

113

72

Total extraordinary gains

1,658

5,529

Extraordinary losses

Losses on sales of fixed assets

57

50

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

191

141

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

509

29

Others

7

23

Total extraordinary losses

767

245

Income before income taxes

35,450

32,613

Income taxes current

2,091

2,815

Income taxes deferred

273

190

Total income taxes

2,365

3,005

Net income

33,084

29,608

Net income (loss) attributable to

399

(129)

non-controlling interests

Net income attributable to

32,685

29,737

Japan Post Co.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
