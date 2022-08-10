Japan Post : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results of Japan Post Co. for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Overview of
Consolidated Financial Results
of Japan Post Co.
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
August 10, 2022
Copyright © 2022 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved.
Table of Contents
1.
Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets ...........................................................................................
1
2.
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements
of Comprehensive Income..........................................................................................................
3
(1)
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income ...........................................................................
3
(2)
Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .................................................
4
3. Segment Information ....................................................................................................................
5
1. Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
2,116,337
1,884,207
Notes receivable, operating accounts
313,807
340,136
receivable and contract assets
Securities
15,000
15,000
Inventories
39,439
40,744
Outstanding amount of banking business
17,988
17,947
consignment
Other current assets
43,724
70,569
Reserve for possible loan losses
(1,064)
(1,374)
Total current assets
2,545,232
2,367,230
Non-current assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings
855,718
843,522
Land
1,293,431
1,289,602
Right-of-use assets
63,946
62,945
Other tangible fixed assets
296,127
291,975
Total tangible fixed assets
2,509,224
2,488,045
Intangible assets
47,994
55,716
Investments and other assets
Other investments and other assets
81,983
83,415
Reserve for possible loan losses
(3,467)
(3,446)
Total investments and other assets
78,515
79,968
Total non-current assets
2,635,734
2,623,731
Total assets
5,180,966
4,990,961
1
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable and operating accounts payable
Short-term borrowings
Current portion of long-term
borrowings
Other accounts payable
Outstanding amount of life insurance business consignment
Income taxes payable
Deposits received
Fund deposits for post offices
Reserve for bonuses
Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
Long-term liabilities
Lease obligations
Deferred tax liabilities
Reserve for losses on rebuilding of branches
Reserve for management board benefit trust
Liability for retirement benefits
Other long-term liabilities
Total long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation
adjustments Accumulated adjustments for
retirement benefits
108,621
104,751
160,569
344,216
163,642
2
248,664
169,251
1,583
1,585
24,180
7,842
221,994
222,022
860,000
860,000
113,800
33,263
166,070
186,451
2,069,126
1,929,387
103,241
101,888
10,990
12,235
197
197
227
118
1,995,085
2,020,884
91,942
91,083
2,201,686
2,226,407
4,270,812
4,155,794
400,000
400,000
141,930
141,930
327,640
264,160
869,571
806,091
28
174
(212)
(20)
(112,443)
(117,986)
133,987
128,232
Total accumulated other comprehensive
21,360
10,399
income
Non-controlling interests
19,222
18,676
Total net assets
910,154
835,167
Total liabilities and net assets
5,180,966
4,990,961
2
2. Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Interim Consolidated Statements of Income
Three months ended June 30
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Operating income
Postal service business income Commissions for banking business
consignment
Commissions for life insurance business consignment
Funds to maintain post office network International logistics business income Other operating income
484,211
470,901
93,546
89,797
48,644
34,967
72,747
70,204
181,076
161,992
22,003
25,690
Total operating income
902,230
853,555
Operating costs
805,234
769,616
Gross operating income
96,995
83,938
Sales, general and administrative costs
60,156
57,197
Net operating income
36,838
26,741
Other income
Interest income
35
116
Dividend income
4
114
Equity in earnings of affiliates
134
493
Foreign exchange gains
-
1,116
Subsidy income
330
435
Others
1,219
509
Total other income
1,723
2,786
Other expenses
Interest expenses
2,654
2,030
Provision for reserve for possible loan losses
1,052
15
Others
297
151
Total other expenses
4,004
2,198
Net ordinary income
34,558
27,329
Extraordinary gains
Gains on sales of fixed assets
1,544
5,457
Others
113
72
Total extraordinary gains
1,658
5,529
Extraordinary losses
Losses on sales of fixed assets
57
50
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
191
141
Losses on impairment of fixed assets
509
29
Others
7
23
Total extraordinary losses
767
245
Income before income taxes
35,450
32,613
Income taxes current
2,091
2,815
Income taxes deferred
273
190
Total income taxes
2,365
3,005
Net income
33,084
29,608
Net income (loss) attributable to
399
(129)
non-controlling interests
Net income attributable to
32,685
29,737
Japan Post Co.
3
Sales 2023
11 060 B
81 953 M
81 953 M
Net income 2023
407 B
3 019 M
3 019 M
Net Debt 2023
122 906 B
911 B
911 B
P/E ratio 2023
8,56x
Yield 2023
5,31%
Capitalization
3 399 B
25 189 M
25 189 M
EV / Sales 2023
11,4x
EV / Sales 2024
11,5x
Nbr of Employees
232 112
Free-Float
60,4%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
940,80 JPY
Average target price
1 086,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target
15,5%
