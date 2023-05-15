Japan Post : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

MASUDA Hiroya, Director and Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO
Contact:
ISHIKAWA Takanori, Head of IR Office, Corporate Planning Dept.
Phone:
+81-3-3477-0206
Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:
June 21, 2023
Scheduled date of filing securities report:
June 22, 2023
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:
June 22, 2023
Trading accounts:
Unestablished
Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results:
Available
Schedule of financial results briefing session:
Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
(April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Consolidated Results of Operations
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Ordinary income
Net ordinary income
Net income attributable to
Japan Post Holdings
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal year ended
11,138,580
(1.1)
657,499
(33.7)
431,066
(14.1)
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
11,264,774
(3.9)
991,464
8.5
501,685
20.0
March 31, 2022
(Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥(305,224) million [- %]
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥(805,187) million [- %]
Net income per
Diluted net
Net ordinary
Net ordinary
Return on equity
income to total
income to
share
income per share
assets
ordinary income
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended
120.82
-
3.9
0.2
5.9
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
131.93
-
3.8
0.3
8.8
March 31, 2022
(Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates:Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥1,387 million Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥1,527 million
(Note) Because there was no potential common stock, the amount for diluted net income per share is omitted.
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio (Note)
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
296,111,587
15,098,256
3.4
2,912.76
As of March 31, 2022
303,846,980
14,688,981
4.1
3,361.06
(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥10,077,594 million
As of March 31, 2022: ¥12,309,391 million
(Note) Equity ratio = [(Net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets] x 100
(3) Consolidated Cash Flows
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Net cash provided by
Cash and cash
(used in) operating
(used in) investing
(used in) financing
equivalents at the end
activities
activities
activities
of the fiscal year
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Fiscal year ended
(8,151,226)
9,352,146
549,640
70,181,478
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
4,984,168
1,413,220
(621,040)
68,419,223
March 31, 2022
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
Total
Dividend
Dividends on
dividends paid
payout ratio
net assets ratio
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
(Annual)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
50.00
50.00
183,136
37.9
1.5
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
50.00
50.00
173,047
41.4
1.6
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2024
-
25.00
-
25.00
50.00
72.1
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Ordinary income
Net ordinary income
Net income attributable
Net income per share
to Japan Post Holdings
Fiscal year ending
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
10,860,000
(2.5)
620,000
(5.7)
240,000
(44.3)
69.37
March 31, 2024
(Note) Net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings has been calculated based on the ratio of shareholders' equity held by Japan Post Holdings in Japan Post Bank (approximately 60%) and Japan Post Insurance (approximately 49%), etc.
Net income per share in the consolidated financial results forecast has been calculated without considering the impact of the share repurchase based on the separate "Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Related to the Acquisition of Treasury Stock" released today.
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
* Notes:
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
(Note) Please refer to 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) on page 15 of the Attachment for details.
Total number of shares issued (common stock)
Total number of shares issued at the end of the fiscal year (including treasury stock): As of March 31, 2023: 3,657,797,700 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 3,767,870,229 shares
Total number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal year:
As of March 31, 2023: 197,988,773 shares
As of March 31, 2022: 105,519,251 shares
3) Average number of shares during the fiscal year:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 3,567,713,664 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 3,802,720,644 shares
(Note) The total number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal year includes the shares of the Company held by the management board benefit trust of 1,140,500 shares and 375,400 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The number of treasury stock excluded from calculation of the average number of shares during the fiscal year includes the shares of the Company held by the management board benefit trust of 1,022,544 shares and 413,423 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
(Summary of non-consolidated financial results)
1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated Results of Operations
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating income
Net operating income
Net ordinary income
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal year ended
257,559
(9.5)
180,637
(11.3)
198,881
(8.7)
293,787
(9.7)
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
284,688
69.5
203,545
94.1
217,753
89.7
325,460
-
March 31, 2022
Net income per share
Diluted net income
per share
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
82.35
-
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ended
85.59
-
March 31, 2022
(Note) Because there was no potential common stock, the amount for diluted net income per share is omitted.
(2) Non-consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio (Note)
Net assets per share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2023
5,762,311
5,625,034
97.6
1,625.82
As of March 31, 2022
5,848,650
5,740,721
98.2
1,567.50
(Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥5,625,034 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥5,740,721 million
(Note) Equity ratio = (Net assets / Total assets) x 100
This summary of consolidated financial results is outside the scope of audit procedures by Certified Public Accountants or Audit Firm.
Explanation on appropriate use of financial results forecast and other specific matters
Forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are based on information that the Company is aware of at present and certain assumptions that the Company has deemed reasonable, and the Company provides no assurance that the forecasts will be achieved or with respect to any other forward-looking statements. The actual future results may vary considerably depending upon various factors, such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19, the impact of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, interest rate fluctuations, stock price fluctuations, foreign exchange fluctuations, asset value fluctuations, changes in the economic and financial environment, changes in the competitive environment, the occurrence of large-scale disasters, etc. and changes in laws and regulations. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to the extent permitted by law or stock exchange rule. Please refer to 1. Overview of Results of Operations, etc. (1) Explanation of Results of Operations (Consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024) on page 5 of the Attachment for the assumptions on which the financial results forecasts have been based, and precautions, etc. regarding their use.
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
[Attachment]
Table of Contents
1. Overview of Results of Operations, etc
2
(1)
Explanation of Results of Operations
2
(2)
Explanation of Financial Position
5
(3)
Basic Policy on Profit Distribution and Dividends for the Current Fiscal Year and Next Fiscal Year
6
2. Basic Approach Concerning Selection of Accounting Standards
6
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
7
(1)
Consolidated Balance Sheets
7
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
9
Consolidated Statements of Income
9
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
10
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
11
(4)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
13
(5)
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
15
(Notes on Going-Concern Assumption)
15
(Changes in Accounting Policies)
15
(Segment Information)
16
(Per Share Data)
17
(Subsequent Events)
18
4. Non-consolidated Financial Statements
19
(1)
Non-consolidated Balance Sheets
19
(2)
Non-consolidated Statements of Income
21
(3)
Non-consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
22
Supplementary Briefing Material:
Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
