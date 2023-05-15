Japan Post : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 May 15, 2023 Company name: Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Code number: 6178 URL: https://www.japanpost.jp/en/ Representative: MASUDA Hiroya, Director and Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO Contact: ISHIKAWA Takanori, Head of IR Office, Corporate Planning Dept. Phone: +81-3-3477-0206 Scheduled date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders: June 21, 2023 Scheduled date of filing securities report: June 22, 2023 Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: June 22, 2023 Trading accounts: Unestablished Availability of supplementary briefing material on financial results: Available Schedule of financial results briefing session: Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts) (Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (1) Consolidated Results of Operations (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Ordinary income Net ordinary income Net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Fiscal year ended 11,138,580 (1.1) 657,499 (33.7) 431,066 (14.1) March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ended 11,264,774 (3.9) 991,464 8.5 501,685 20.0 March 31, 2022 (Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥(305,224) million [- %] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥(805,187) million [- %] Net income per Diluted net Net ordinary Net ordinary Return on equity income to total income to share income per share assets ordinary income Yen Yen % % % Fiscal year ended 120.82 - 3.9 0.2 5.9 March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ended 131.93 - 3.8 0.3 8.8 March 31, 2022 (Reference) Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates:Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: ¥1,387 million Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: ¥1,527 million (Note) Because there was no potential common stock, the amount for diluted net income per share is omitted.

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio (Note) Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of March 31, 2023 296,111,587 15,098,256 3.4 2,912.76 As of March 31, 2022 303,846,980 14,688,981 4.1 3,361.06 (Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥10,077,594 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥12,309,391 million (Note) Equity ratio = [(Net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets] x 100 (3) Consolidated Cash Flows Net cash provided by Net cash provided by Net cash provided by Cash and cash (used in) operating (used in) investing (used in) financing equivalents at the end activities activities activities of the fiscal year Million yen Million yen Million yen Million yen Fiscal year ended (8,151,226) 9,352,146 549,640 70,181,478 March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ended 4,984,168 1,413,220 (621,040) 68,419,223 March 31, 2022 2. Dividends Annual dividend Total Dividend Dividends on dividends paid payout ratio net assets ratio 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end (Annual) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 50.00 50.00 183,136 37.9 1.5 March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended - 0.00 - 50.00 50.00 173,047 41.4 1.6 March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 - 25.00 - 25.00 50.00 72.1 (Forecast) 3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Ordinary income Net ordinary income Net income attributable Net income per share to Japan Post Holdings Fiscal year ending Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 10,860,000 (2.5) 620,000 (5.7) 240,000 (44.3) 69.37 March 31, 2024 (Note) Net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings has been calculated based on the ratio of shareholders' equity held by Japan Post Holdings in Japan Post Bank (approximately 60%) and Japan Post Insurance (approximately 49%), etc. Net income per share in the consolidated financial results forecast has been calculated without considering the impact of the share repurchase based on the separate "Notice Concerning the Determination of Matters Related to the Acquisition of Treasury Stock" released today.

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. * Notes: Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal year under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Retrospective restatement: No (Note) Please refer to 3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) on page 15 of the Attachment for details. Total number of shares issued (common stock) Total number of shares issued at the end of the fiscal year (including treasury stock): As of March 31, 2023: 3,657,797,700 shares

As of March 31, 2022: 3,767,870,229 shares Total number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal year: As of March 31, 2023: 197,988,773 shares As of March 31, 2022: 105,519,251 shares 3) Average number of shares during the fiscal year: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2023: 3,567,713,664 shares Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022: 3,802,720,644 shares (Note) The total number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal year includes the shares of the Company held by the management board benefit trust of 1,140,500 shares and 375,400 shares as of March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The number of treasury stock excluded from calculation of the average number of shares during the fiscal year includes the shares of the Company held by the management board benefit trust of 1,022,544 shares and 413,423 shares for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (Summary of non-consolidated financial results) 1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (1) Non-consolidated Results of Operations (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.) Operating income Net operating income Net ordinary income Net income Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Fiscal year ended 257,559 (9.5) 180,637 (11.3) 198,881 (8.7) 293,787 (9.7) March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ended 284,688 69.5 203,545 94.1 217,753 89.7 325,460 - March 31, 2022 Net income per share Diluted net income per share Yen Yen Fiscal year ended 82.35 - March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ended 85.59 - March 31, 2022 (Note) Because there was no potential common stock, the amount for diluted net income per share is omitted. (2) Non-consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio (Note) Net assets per share Million yen Million yen % Yen As of March 31, 2023 5,762,311 5,625,034 97.6 1,625.82 As of March 31, 2022 5,848,650 5,740,721 98.2 1,567.50 (Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2023: ¥5,625,034 million As of March 31, 2022: ¥5,740,721 million (Note) Equity ratio = (Net assets / Total assets) x 100 This summary of consolidated financial results is outside the scope of audit procedures by Certified Public Accountants or Audit Firm.

