Japan Post : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

1. Qualitative Information on Interim Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Period under Review

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Consolidated ordinary income for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 amounted to ¥8, 411,793 million (down ¥101,179 million year-on-year), of which the postal and domestic logistics business segment accounted for ¥1,511,599 million (down ¥13,302 million year-on-year); the post office business segment accounted for ¥817,427 million (down ¥61,159 million year-on-year*); the international logistics business segment accounted for ¥476,072 million (down ¥54,447 million year-on-year); the banking business segment accounted for ¥1,550,736 million (down ¥4,901 million year-on-year); and the life insurance business segment accounted for ¥4,798,031 million (down ¥23,010 million year-on-year).

Consolidated net ordinary income amounted to ¥533,609 million (down ¥242,625 million year-on-year) as a result of net ordinary income of ¥47,166 million in the postal and domestic logistics business segment (down ¥24,867 million year-on-year); net ordinary income of ¥58,366 million in the post office business segment (up ¥29,567 million year-on-year*); net ordinary income of ¥2,236 million in the international logistics business segment (down ¥14,747 million year-on-year); net ordinary income of ¥344,279 million in the banking business segment (down ¥50,216 million year-on-year); and net ordinary income of ¥78,140 million in the life insurance business segment (down ¥191,957 million year-on-year).

As a result of the above, net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings amounted to ¥376,278 million (down ¥27,174 million year-on-year), which comprises consolidated net ordinary income after adjusting for extraordinary gains (losses), provision for reserve for policyholder dividends, income taxes and net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

*The business conducted by Japan Post Building Management Co., Ltd., which was previously included in the "post office business," has been reclassified as part of "other business" beginning from the three months ended June 30, 2022. Accordingly, year-on-year differences are stated according to the figures after the reclassification of segments.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

1) Assets

Consolidated total assets were ¥293,985,191 million, down ¥9,861,789 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Major factors include an increase in money held in trust of ¥952,755 million and an increase in receivables under securities borrowing transactions of ¥880,728 million, as well as a decrease in securities of ¥10,267,805 million and a decrease in receivables under resale agreements of ¥1,043,547 million.

2) Liabilities

Consolidated total liabilities were ¥280,754,868 million, down ¥8,403,130 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Major factors include an increase in deposits of ¥1,952,599 million and an increase in other liabilities of ¥770,125 million, as well as a decrease in borrowed money of ¥5,357,004 million, a decrease in payables under repurchase agreements of ¥3,368,342 million and a decrease in policy reserves of ¥2,251,094 million.

3) Net Assets

Consolidated total net assets were ¥13,230,322 million, down ¥1,458,658 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Major factors include an increase in retained earnings of ¥193,142 million, as well as a decrease in net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities of ¥1,178,730 million, a decrease in non-controlling interests of ¥284,725 million and a decrease in capital surplus of ¥95,355 million.