    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-14 am EST
1161.00 JPY   +0.26%
Japan Post : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
PU
02:50aJapan Post : Financial Highlights for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
PU
02:50aJapan Post : Overview of Consolidated Financial Results of Japan Post Co. for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022
PU
Japan Post : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2022

02/14/2023 | 02:50am EST
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

February 14, 2023

Company name:

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Code number:

6178

URL:

https://www.japanpost.jp/en/

Representative:

MASUDA Hiroya, Director and Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO

Contact:

ISHIKAWA Takanori, Head of IR Office, Corporate Planning Dept.

Phone:

+81-3-3477-0206

Scheduled date of filing interim securities report:

February 14, 2023

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments:

-

Trading accounts:

Unestablished

Availability of supplementary briefing material on interim financial results:

Available

Schedule of interim financial results briefing session:

Scheduled (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

(April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Results of Operations

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Ordinary income

Net ordinary income

Net income attributable to

Japan Post Holdings

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Nine months ended

8,411,793

(1.2)

533,609

(31.3)

376,278

(6.7)

December 31, 2022

Nine months ended

8,512,973

(2.2)

776,234

9.5

403,453

3.4

December 31, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2022: ¥(1,063,696) million [-%] Nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥452,610 million [(87.3)%]

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended

104.64

-

December 31, 2022

Nine months ended

105.12

-

December 31, 2021

(Note) Because there was no potential common stock, the amount for diluted net income per share is omitted.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio (Note)

Million yen

Million yen

%

As of December 31, 2022

293,985,191

13,230,322

3.8

As of March 31, 2022

303,846,980

14,688,981

4.1

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2022: ¥11,135,457 million

As of March 31, 2022: ¥12,309,391 million

(Note) Equity ratio = [(Net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets] x 100

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

50.00

50.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

-

0.00

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

50.00

50.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision of dividends forecast to the latest announcement: None

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Ordinary income

Net ordinary income

Net income attributable

Net income per share

to Japan Post Holdings

Fiscal year ending

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

10,670,000

(5.3)

700,000

(29.4)

400,000

(20.3)

111.98

March 31, 2023

(Note) Revision of financial results forecast to the latest announcement: None

* Notes:

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the fiscal period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): No
  2. Adoption of accounting method specific to preparation of interim consolidated financial statements: No
  3. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No

(Note) Please refer to 2. Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes (3) Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Policies) on page 8 of the Attachment for details.

(4) Total number of shares issued (common stock)

  1. Total number of shares issued at the end of the fiscal period (including treasury stock): As of December 31, 2022: 3,657,797,700 shares

As of March 31, 2022: 3,767,870,229 shares

2) Total number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal period:

As of December

31, 2022:

158,875,773 shares

As of March 31,

2022:

105,519,251 shares

3) Average number of shares during the fiscal period:

Nine months ended December 31, 2022: 3,595,835,922 shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2021: 3,838,131,742 shares

(Note) The total number of treasury stock at the end of the fiscal period includes the shares of the Company held by the management board benefit trust of 1,140,500 shares and 375,400 shares as of December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The number of treasury stock excluded from calculation of the average number of shares during the fiscal period includes the shares of the Company held by the management board benefit trust of 983,940 shares and 424,418 shares for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

  • This summary of interim consolidated financial results is outside the scope of interim audit procedures by Certified Public Accountants or Audit Firm.
  • Explanation on appropriate use of financial results forecast and other specific matters

Forecasts and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are based on information that the Company is aware of at present and certain assumptions that the Company has deemed reasonable, and the Company provides no assurance that the forecasts will be achieved or with respect to any other forward-looking statements. The actual future results may vary considerably depending upon various factors, such as the impact of the spread of COVID-19, the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, interest rate fluctuations, stock price fluctuations, foreign exchange fluctuations, asset value fluctuations, changes in the economic and financial environment, changes in the competitive environment, the occurrence of large-scale disasters, etc. and changes in laws and regulations. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to the extent permitted by law or stock exchange rule.

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

[Attachment]

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on Interim Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Period under Review

2

(1)

Explanation of Results of Operations

2

(2)

Explanation of Financial Position

2

(3)

Explanation of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast and Other Future Projections

3

2. Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes

4

(1)

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

4

(2)

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive

Income

6

(3)

Notes to Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

8

(Notes on Going-Concern Assumption)

8

(Notes to Significant Changes in Shareholders' Equity)

8

(Changes in Accounting Policies)

8

(Segment Information)

9

Supplementary Briefing Material:

Materials for Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

1

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd

1. Qualitative Information on Interim Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Period under Review

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

Consolidated ordinary income for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 amounted to ¥8, 411,793 million (down ¥101,179 million year-on-year), of which the postal and domestic logistics business segment accounted for ¥1,511,599 million (down ¥13,302 million year-on-year); the post office business segment accounted for ¥817,427 million (down ¥61,159 million year-on-year*); the international logistics business segment accounted for ¥476,072 million (down ¥54,447 million year-on-year); the banking business segment accounted for ¥1,550,736 million (down ¥4,901 million year-on-year); and the life insurance business segment accounted for ¥4,798,031 million (down ¥23,010 million year-on-year).

Consolidated net ordinary income amounted to ¥533,609 million (down ¥242,625 million year-on-year) as a result of net ordinary income of ¥47,166 million in the postal and domestic logistics business segment (down ¥24,867 million year-on-year); net ordinary income of ¥58,366 million in the post office business segment (up ¥29,567 million year-on-year*); net ordinary income of ¥2,236 million in the international logistics business segment (down ¥14,747 million year-on-year); net ordinary income of ¥344,279 million in the banking business segment (down ¥50,216 million year-on-year); and net ordinary income of ¥78,140 million in the life insurance business segment (down ¥191,957 million year-on-year).

As a result of the above, net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings amounted to ¥376,278 million (down ¥27,174 million year-on-year), which comprises consolidated net ordinary income after adjusting for extraordinary gains (losses), provision for reserve for policyholder dividends, income taxes and net income attributable to non-controlling interests.

*The business conducted by Japan Post Building Management Co., Ltd., which was previously included in the "post office business," has been reclassified as part of "other business" beginning from the three months ended June 30, 2022. Accordingly, year-on-year differences are stated according to the figures after the reclassification of segments.

(2) Explanation of Financial Position

1) Assets

Consolidated total assets were ¥293,985,191 million, down ¥9,861,789 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Major factors include an increase in money held in trust of ¥952,755 million and an increase in receivables under securities borrowing transactions of ¥880,728 million, as well as a decrease in securities of ¥10,267,805 million and a decrease in receivables under resale agreements of ¥1,043,547 million.

2) Liabilities

Consolidated total liabilities were ¥280,754,868 million, down ¥8,403,130 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Major factors include an increase in deposits of ¥1,952,599 million and an increase in other liabilities of ¥770,125 million, as well as a decrease in borrowed money of ¥5,357,004 million, a decrease in payables under repurchase agreements of ¥3,368,342 million and a decrease in policy reserves of ¥2,251,094 million.

3) Net Assets

Consolidated total net assets were ¥13,230,322 million, down ¥1,458,658 million from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Major factors include an increase in retained earnings of ¥193,142 million, as well as a decrease in net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities of ¥1,178,730 million, a decrease in non-controlling interests of ¥284,725 million and a decrease in capital surplus of ¥95,355 million.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 07:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
