Japan Post : to sell part of money-losing Australian logistics arm for $6.5 mln

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell part of its money-losing Australian logistics arm, Toll Holdings, for 700 million yen ($6.5 million).

The Japanese firm in a statement said it will sell Toll's delivery services business in Australia and New Zealand to Australia's Allegro Funds.

It also said it would book a one-off loss of 67.4 billion yen for the financial year ended March due to the sale.

Japan Post Holdings bought Toll in 2015 for A$6.5 billion ($5.02 billion) to diversify overseas. It had to write down the bulk of Toll's value two years later due to weak performance. ($1 = 107.9400 yen) ($1 = 1.2943 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)