  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
  Report
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan Post : to sell part of money-losing Australian logistics arm for $6.5 mln

04/20/2021 | 10:49pm EDT
Japan Post's logo is seen at its headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell part of its money-losing Australian logistics arm, Toll Holdings, for 700 million yen ($6.5 million).

The Japanese firm in a statement said it will sell Toll's delivery services business in Australia and New Zealand to Australia's Allegro Funds.

It also said it would book a one-off loss of 67.4 billion yen for the financial year ended March due to the sale.

Japan Post Holdings bought Toll in 2015 for A$6.5 billion ($5.02 billion) to diversify overseas. It had to write down the bulk of Toll's value two years later due to weak performance. ($1 = 107.9400 yen) ($1 = 1.2943 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 535 B 107 B 107 B
Net income 2021 399 B 3 700 M 3 700 M
Net Debt 2021 30 940 B 287 B 287 B
P/E ratio 2021 9,55x
Yield 2021 5,39%
Capitalization 3 749 B 34 670 M 34 720 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,01x
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 245 472
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 938,89 JPY
Last Close Price 927,20 JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,0%
Spread / Average Target 1,26%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroya Masuda President & Chief Executive Officer
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Tadashi Yagi Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Charles Ditmars Lake Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.15.50%35 015
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-4.84%212 273
AIA GROUP LIMITED3.21%152 264
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-7.95%114 320
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-10.86%46 990
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.32.19%22 474
