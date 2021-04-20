Japan Post : to sell part of money-losing Australian logistics arm for $6.5 mln

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd
said on Wednesday it has agreed to sell part of its
money-losing Australian logistics arm, Toll Holdings, for 700
million yen ($6.5 million).
The Japanese firm in a statement said it will sell Toll's
delivery services business in Australia and New Zealand to
Australia's Allegro Funds.
It also said it would book a one-off loss of 67.4 billion
yen for the financial year ended March due to the sale.
Japan Post Holdings bought Toll in 2015 for A$6.5 billion
($5.02 billion) to diversify overseas. It had to write down the
bulk of Toll's value two years later due to weak performance.
($1 = 107.9400 yen)
($1 = 1.2943 Australian dollars)
