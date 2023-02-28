Japan's Nikkei drops early gains to end slightly higher

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
shed most of its gains to end marginally higher on Tuesday as
investors sold outperforming stocks to turn bargain hunters amid
a lack of major triggers.
The Nikkei index ended 0.08% higher at 27,445.56,
after rising as much as 0.6%. The broader Topix inched
up 0.03% to 1,993.28.
U.S. stocks eked out a slight gain overnight after last
week's losses - the biggest percentage declines of 2023 for Wall
Street's main benchmarks - as jitters persisted about coming
interest rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation.
"There were little market-moving cues, so investors shifted
their targets between outperforming and underperforming stocks,"
said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment
research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Technology stocks lifted the Nikkei, with SoftBank Group
rising 0.88% and chip-making equipment maker Advantest
gaining 0.46%.
Online medical services provider M3 rose 2.2%.
Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's
consistent comments in both the houses of Parliament supported
investor sentiment, said Yugo Tsuboi, senior strategist at Daiwa
Securities.
Ueda spoke at hearings in both lower and upper house of
Japan's parliament on Friday and Monday, before he gets approval
from the both chambers. Ueda is set to succeed incumbent
Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends on April 8.
Japan Post Bank gained 1.73% after its parent Japan
Post Holdings said it would sell down its stake in the
banking unit to under 65% from the current 89%.
Japan Post Holdings fell 1.59%.
The real estate sector rose 1.19% to become the
best performing sector among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the
Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Shipping firms were the worst performers, falling
2.74%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Nivedita
Bhattacharjee)