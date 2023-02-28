Advanced search
    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-28 am EST
1210.00 JPY   -1.59%
02:27aJapan Shares Erase Large Profits Amid Mixed Economic Data; Japan Post Eyes 1 Trillion Yen Share Sale
MT
02:11aJapan's Nikkei drops early gains to end slightly higher
RE
02/27Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher, tech shares gain
RE
Japan's Nikkei drops early gains to end slightly higher

02/28/2023 | 02:11am EST
TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average shed most of its gains to end marginally higher on Tuesday as investors sold outperforming stocks to turn bargain hunters amid a lack of major triggers.

The Nikkei index ended 0.08% higher at 27,445.56, after rising as much as 0.6%. The broader Topix inched up 0.03% to 1,993.28.

U.S. stocks eked out a slight gain overnight after last week's losses - the biggest percentage declines of 2023 for Wall Street's main benchmarks - as jitters persisted about coming interest rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation.

"There were little market-moving cues, so investors shifted their targets between outperforming and underperforming stocks," said Chihiro Ohta, assistant general manager at the investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Technology stocks lifted the Nikkei, with SoftBank Group rising 0.88% and chip-making equipment maker Advantest gaining 0.46%.

Online medical services provider M3 rose 2.2%.

Incoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda's consistent comments in both the houses of Parliament supported investor sentiment, said Yugo Tsuboi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Ueda spoke at hearings in both lower and upper house of Japan's parliament on Friday and Monday, before he gets approval from the both chambers. Ueda is set to succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda, whose second, five-year term ends on April 8.

Japan Post Bank gained 1.73% after its parent Japan Post Holdings said it would sell down its stake in the banking unit to under 65% from the current 89%.

Japan Post Holdings fell 1.59%.

The real estate sector rose 1.19% to become the best performing sector among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Shipping firms were the worst performers, falling 2.74%.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich, Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


