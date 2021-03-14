Rakuten shares jump 24% on Japan Post, Tencent backing

TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc's shares
jumped as much as 24% on Monday after the Japanese e-commerce
firm said it would raise $2.2 billion through a stake sale to
companies including Japan Post and Tencent as
it takes on Amazon.
Rakuten shares were trading up 18% at 1,471 yen at 02:28 GMT
- the biggest rise in 17 years - after earlier hitting a daily
limit high of 1,545 yen. That brings Rakuten's share gain from
Friday to almost 30% and lifts its market cap to 2.1 trillion
yen ($19.4 billion).
The deal is a funding injection for Rakuten's investments in
logistics, where it is competing with Amazon and SoftBank's
newly bulked-up internet business, and in mobile, where it is
taking on the three incumbent carriers.
"Rakuten could receive significant help from the expert in
logistics services," Jefferies analyst Hiroko Sato wrote in a
note, referring to Japan Post, which operates 24,000 post
offices nationwide.
The mobile business "has been a huge drag on its valuations
and earnings for a while now but one which will see costs peak
this term," wrote Asymmetric Advisors analyst Amir Anvarzadeh in
a note.
Investors also warmed to potential partnerships with backers
Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, and Walmart
, the world's largest retailer, which is also a buyer in
Rakuten's share sale and is leading a digital fightback against
Amazon in the United States.
($1 = 109.1600 yen)
