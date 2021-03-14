Log in
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
  Report
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/12
1025.5 JPY   +4.89%
03/14Rakuten shares jump 24% on Japan Post, Tencent backing
RE
03/14Rakuten shares jump 24% on Japan Post, Tencent backing
RE
03/14Japanese shares gain on economic rebound hopes, tech shares weigh
RE
Rakuten shares jump 24% on Japan Post, Tencent backing

03/14/2021 | 11:28pm EDT
TOKYO, March 15 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc's shares jumped as much as 24% on Monday after the Japanese e-commerce firm said it would raise $2.2 billion through a stake sale to companies including Japan Post and Tencent as it takes on Amazon.

Rakuten shares were trading up 18% at 1,471 yen at 02:28 GMT - the biggest rise in 17 years - after earlier hitting a daily limit high of 1,545 yen. That brings Rakuten's share gain from Friday to almost 30% and lifts its market cap to 2.1 trillion yen ($19.4 billion).

The deal is a funding injection for Rakuten's investments in logistics, where it is competing with Amazon and SoftBank's newly bulked-up internet business, and in mobile, where it is taking on the three incumbent carriers.

"Rakuten could receive significant help from the expert in logistics services," Jefferies analyst Hiroko Sato wrote in a note, referring to Japan Post, which operates 24,000 post offices nationwide.

The mobile business "has been a huge drag on its valuations and earnings for a while now but one which will see costs peak this term," wrote Asymmetric Advisors analyst Amir Anvarzadeh in a note.

Investors also warmed to potential partnerships with backers Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, and Walmart , the world's largest retailer, which is also a buyer in Rakuten's share sale and is leading a digital fightback against Amazon in the United States. ($1 = 109.1600 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey and Junko Fujita; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.77% 3089.49 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4.89% 1025.5 End-of-day quote.27.74%
RAKUTEN, INC. 8.64% 1245 End-of-day quote.25.25%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 3.35% 10635 End-of-day quote.31.98%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.41% 650.5 End-of-day quote.15.34%
Financials
Sales 2021 11 501 B 105 B 105 B
Net income 2021 376 B 3 450 M 3 450 M
Net Debt 2021 30 593 B 280 B 280 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 4,88%
Capitalization 4 146 B 38 041 M 38 011 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
EV / Sales 2022 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 245 472
Free-Float 31,3%
Chart JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 865,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 025,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target -6,39%
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hiroya Masuda President & Chief Executive Officer
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Tadashi Yagi Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Charles Ditmars Lake Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.27.74%38 041
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.2.21%234 587
AIA GROUP LIMITED1.05%149 154
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-4.56%118 181
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.8.52%56 547
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.17.43%19 896
