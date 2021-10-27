Log in
    6178   JP3752900005

JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6178)
Risk of yen rebound makes Japan Post Insurance wary of buying unhedged foreign bonds

10/27/2021 | 03:26am EDT
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance is cautious about buying foreign bonds without a currency hedge due to the risk of the yen rebounding after its fall to a four-year low, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"We are cautious on unhedged foreign bonds. The yen has already weakened considerably. We are not increasing their holdings when the yen is at current levels," Hiroyuki Nomura, head of investment planning, told reporters in a news conference.

"The more the dollar gains, the more we need to be wary of a future rebound in the yen. The dollar has gained recently on the strength of the U.S. economy but we think further room for its gains will be limited."

Turning to share markets, Japan Post's investment head said: "We expect a continued rise in global equity markets. But since the rally in U.S. shares has been fast, they could face a correction. On the other hand, Japanese shares are likely to play a catch-up and appear to have further room to gain."

Following is a summary of the firm's investment plan for the half year to March.

-- Plan to reduce yen bond holdings, its core assets, as total assets are expected to decline. But ready to step up buying if Japanese government bond yields rise.

-- Plan to keep holdings of foreign bonds, with or without a currency hedge, steady in October-March.

-- Plan to increase domestic stock holdings slightly while maintaining levels of foreign stock holdings.

-- Plan to increase investment in alternative assets, such as private equity, infrastructure equity and real estates.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4.92% 878.6 End-of-day quote.9.44%
JAPAN POST INSURANCE CO., LTD. 0.00% 1829 End-of-day quote.-13.40%
Financials
Sales 2022 11 163 B 97 889 M 97 889 M
Net income 2022 406 B 3 558 M 3 558 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,32x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 3 310 B 28 976 M 29 025 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 243 612
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 878,60 JPY
Average target price 1 000,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroya Masuda President & Chief Executive Officer
Akio Mimura Independent Outside Director
Tadashi Yagi Independent Outside Director
Kunio Ishihara Independent Outside Director
Charles Ditmars Lake Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD.9.44%28 976
PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.-36.16%148 268
AIA GROUP LIMITED-5.00%141 167
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED-17.31%120 320
CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE (GROUP) CO., LTD.-24.01%40 600
FUBON FINANCIAL HOLDING CO., LTD.77.65%33 526