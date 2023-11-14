for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Japan Post Holdings: Financial Highlights

 Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 (Billions of yen) Japan Post Holdings Japan Post Co. Japan Post Bank Japan Post Insurance (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) (Consolidated) Ordinary income 5,618.1 1,582.6 1,299.5 3,113.9 Year-on-year + 167.7 (124.4) + 370.7 (88.4) (for the six months ended September 30, 2022) + 3.1% (7.3)% + 39.9% (2.8)% Change Net ordinary income (loss) 335.2 (22.9) 253.8 99.3 Year-on-year + 40.7 (57.7) + 33.6 + 64.7 (for the six months ended September 30, 2022) + 13.8% - + 15.2% + 187.5% Change Net income (loss) 120.2 (21.0) 182.1 50.4 Year-on-year (Note) (85.7) (47.4) + 23.5 + 2.1 (for the six months ended September 30, 2022) (41.6)% - + 14.8% + 4.4% Change

Note: Including the effect of a decline in the ratio of shareholders' equity (89%→61.5%) associated with the sale of shares of Japan Post Bank held by Japan Post Holdings (March 2023).

Forecast for the F iscal Year Ending March 31, 2024

Net ordinary income 620.0 15.0 470.0 140.0 [percentage achievement] [54.1%] [ - ] [54.0%] [70.9%] Net income 240.0 7.0 335.0 72.0 [percentage achievement] [50.1%] [ - ] [54.3%] [70.1%]

Notes: 1.Figures less than ¥0.1 billion are rounded down. The figures of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated) and the combined figures of each subsidiary do not correspond because of other consolidated accounting procedures, etc. 2.The amount of ordinary profit on the consolidated statements of income of Japan Post Insurance has been used for net ordinary income of Japan Post Insurance.

3. Net income for Japan Post Holdings (consolidated) has been calculated based on the ratio of shareholders' equity held by Japan Post Holdings in Japan Post Co. (100%), Japan Post Bank (61.5%) and Japan Post Insurance (49.8%).

4.The amounts of net income attributable to Japan Post Holdings, net loss attributable to Japan Post Co., net income attributable to Japan Post Bank and net income attributable to Japan Post Insurance have been used for net income (loss) of Japan Post Holdings (consolidated), Japan Post Co. (consolidated), Japan Post Bank (consolidated) and Japan Post Insurance (consolidated), respectively.

