Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.

May 27, 2024 Company name: Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: MASUDA Hiroya Director and Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO (Code number: 6178, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: IR Office, Corporate Planning Division (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)

Notice Concerning Changes to the Company's Compensation System for Executive

Officers

The Company hereby announces that at the Compensation Committee held on May 27, 2024, it has decided to introduce a short-termperformance-linked monetary compensation system for the Company's Executive Officers.

Along with this, the current stock compensation structure will be reformed to comprise two types of compensation, namely, performance-linked and non-performance-linked stock compensation, and compensation levels will be adjusted. Combined with the new performance-linked monetary compensation component, the proportion of incentive compensation for Executive Officers will increase, further enhancing the incentive to improve the Company's performance and raise its corporate value.

1. Objectives of the System

To date, the Company has implemented a performance-linked stock compensation system utilizing a trust as the performance-linked compensation system for Executive Officers. However, in order to further enhance the consciousness and contributions of Executive Officers towards steadily achieving the Company's performance targets and enhancing the medium-to-long term corporate value of the Company, we will introduce a monetary compensation system linked to short- term performance, as well as non-performance-linked stock compensation to supplement the existing, performance-linked stock compensation.

With this, the compensation of the Company's Executive Officers will consist of a "base compensation" as fixed compensation, "performance-linked monetary compensation" and "performance-linked stock compensation" as variable compensation, and "non-performance-linked stock compensation" as other non-monetary compensation.

The Company has adopted a company with three committees structure and compensation of the Executive Officers is determined by the Compensation Committee.

2. Overview of the System

Overview of performance-linked monetary compensation

Performance-linked monetary compensation (hereinafter, the "annual bonus") is monetary compensation that is linked to short-term performance, and functions as an incentive for achieving solid annual performance targets.