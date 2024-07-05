Japan Post : Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
UNOFFICIAL TRANSLATION
Although the Company pays close attention to provide English translation of the information disclosed in Japanese, the Japanese original prevails over its English translation in the case of any discrepancy.
July 5, 2024
Company name:
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.
Representative:
MASUDA Hiroya
Director and Representative Executive Officer,
President & CEO
(Code number: 6178, Prime Market of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
IR Office (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)
Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of its treasury stock notified on May 15, 2024, as described below. The acquisition was implemented pursuant to Article 39, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act.
1.
Class of shares to be acquired
Common stock
2.
Total number of shares acquired
17,312,200 shares
3.
Total amount of shares acquired
26,112,541,800 yen
4.
Acquisition period
From June 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024 (contract basis)
5.
Method of acquisition
Trading on the auction market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
(Reference)
I. Details of matters related to the acquisition resolved at the Board of Directors meetings held on May 15, 2024
1.
Class of shares to be acquired
Common stock
2.
Total number of shares to be acquired
320,000,000 shares (at maximum)
(The ratio of the total number of shares to be acquired to the total
number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock): 10.0%)
3.
Total amount of shares to be acquired
350 billion yen (at maximum)
4.
Acquisition period
From May 16, 2024 through March 31, 2025
5.
Method of acquisition
Trading on the auction market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.
Total number and amount of shares acquired pursuant to the resolutions approved at the Board of Directors' meetings held on May 15, 2024 (as of June 30, 2024)
1.
Total number of shares acquired
35,262,000 shares
2.
Total amount of shares acquired
52,342,989,800 yen
Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. is a diversified group organized around 4 areas of activity:
- life insurance benefits (57.3% of revenues);
- postal and logistical services (23.9%): collection, transportation and delivery of mail (letters, postcards, etc.), shipping and delivery of parcels. The group also offers logistics and transport services;
- banking services (17.5%): corporate, investment and market banking, syndicated loans, sales of structured products, fund management, mortgage banking, credit card issuance, etc.;
- other (1.3%).
