July 5, 2024

Company name:

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

MASUDA Hiroya

Director and Representative Executive Officer,

President & CEO

(Code number: 6178, Prime Market of the

Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

IR Office (Phone: +81-3-3477-0206)

Notice Concerning the Status of the Acquisition of Treasury Stock (Acquisition of Treasury Stock Based on the Articles of Incorporation Complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act)

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces the status of the acquisition of its treasury stock notified on May 15, 2024, as described below. The acquisition was implemented pursuant to Article 39, Paragraph 1 of the Articles of Incorporation complying with Article 459, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the Companies Act.

1.

Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock

2.

Total number of shares acquired

17,312,200 shares

3.

Total amount of shares acquired

26,112,541,800 yen

4.

Acquisition period

From June 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024 (contract basis)

5.

Method of acquisition

Trading on the auction market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

(Reference)

I. Details of matters related to the acquisition resolved at the Board of Directors meetings held on May 15, 2024

1.

Class of shares to be acquired

Common stock

2.

Total number of shares to be acquired

320,000,000 shares (at maximum)

(The ratio of the total number of shares to be acquired to the total

number of shares issued (excluding treasury stock): 10.0%)

3.

Total amount of shares to be acquired

350 billion yen (at maximum)

4.

Acquisition period

From May 16, 2024 through March 31, 2025

5.

Method of acquisition

Trading on the auction market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

  1. Total number and amount of shares acquired pursuant to the resolutions approved at the Board of Directors' meetings held on May 15, 2024 (as of June 30, 2024)

1.

Total number of shares acquired

35,262,000 shares

2.

Total amount of shares acquired

52,342,989,800 yen

