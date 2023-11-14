for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of

Other investments and other assets

Reserve for losses on rebuilding of branches

Reversal of losses on transfer of business

2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of affiliates

"Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments.

Net operating income on the consolidated statements of

2. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the consolidated statements of income

The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT.

Six months ended September 30, 2023

1. Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments

(Millions of yen) Reportable segments Postal and International Other Total domestic Post office logistics Subtotal logistics business business business (Note) Operating income Operating income from 936,824 430,356 212,662 1,579,844 - 1,579,844 third parties Intersegment operating 4,765 99,672 338 104,775 - 104,775 income Total 941,589 530,028 213,000 1,684,619 - 1,684,619 Segment profit (loss) (50,760) 30,471 3,475 (16,813) - (16,813)

(Note)

The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT.

2. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen) Items Amount Total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments (16,813) Segment profit in other business - Eliminations of intersegment transactions 426 Corporate expenses (Note) (1,451) Other adjustments (2,349) Net operating loss on the consolidated statements of (20,187) income

(Note)

"Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments.

3. Changes in reportable segments

(Changes in classification of reportable segments)

Pursuant to a partial change in performance management classifications within the Group, the businesses conducted by JP Logistics Group Co., Ltd. and JP Logistics Co., Ltd., which were previously included in the "international logistics business," have been reclassified as part of the "postal and domestic logistics business" beginning from the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2022 was presented based on the new classification.

(Change in Accounting Treatment from the International Financial Reporting Standards to Japanese Accounting Standards)

JP Logistics Group Co., Ltd. and JP Logistics Co., Ltd., which were previously included in the "international logistics business" and therefore applied the International Financial Reporting Standards, have adopted Japanese Accounting Standards from the beginning of the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The figures presented in segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2022 have been prepared after the retrospective application of this change.

6