Overview of

Consolidated Financial Results

of Japan Post Co.

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 13, 2023

Copyright © 2023 JAPAN POST GROUP. All Rights Reserved.

Table of Contents

1.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

1

2.

Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of

Comprehensive Income

3

(1)

Consolidated Statements of Income

3

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

4

3.

Segment Information

5

1. Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

1,761,329

Notes receivable, operating accounts

284,308

receivable and contract assets

Securities

15,000

Inventories

56,190

Outstanding amount of banking

13,803

business consignment

Other current assets

51,169

Reserve for possible loan losses

(968)

Total current assets

2,180,833

Non-current assets

Tangible fixed assets

Buildings

844,242

Land

1,291,080

Right-of-use assets

48,380

Other tangible fixed assets

359,327

Total tangible fixed assets

2,543,030

Intangible assets

72,161

Investments and other assets

Other investments and other assets

80,455

Reserve for possible loan losses

(3,456)

Total investments and other assets

76,998

Total non-current assets

2,692,190

Total assets

4,873,023

1,495,977

278,513

15,000

61,002

46,323

59,083

(876)

1,955,023

893,824

1,356,055

53,765

208,445

2,512,091

88,967

80,206

(3,269)

76,936

2,677,995

4,633,018

1

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes payable and operating accounts payable

Short-term borrowings Other accounts payable Outstanding amount of life insurance

business consignment Income taxes payable Deposits received

Fund deposits for post offices

Reserve for bonuses

Reserve for losses on rebuilding of branches

Other current liabilities

Total current liabilities

Long-term liabilities

Lease obligations

Deferred tax liabilities

Reserve for management board benefit Trust

Liability for retirement benefits

Other long-term liabilities

Total long-term liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Total shareholders' equity

Accumulated other comprehensive Income

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation

Adjustments Accumulated adjustments for

retirement benefits

104,703

144,506

260,965

1,149

4,127

205,542

840,000

105,985

197

182,059

1,849,237

86,598

9,488

153

1,988,082

90,194

2,174,517

4,023,754

400,000

141,930

294,446

836,377

143

33

(116,148)

107,911

105,473

147,575

163,378

942

12,532

167,719

810,000

105,857

197

162,976

1,676,653

90,111

10,158

134

2,008,229

90,787

2,199,420

3,876,074

400,000

141,930

211,302

753,233

359

-

(114,379)

96,920

Total accumulated other comprehensive

(8,060)

(17,098)

Loss

Non-controlling interests

20,951

20,810

Total net assets

849,268

756,944

Total liabilities and net assets

4,873,023

4,633,018

2

2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

  1. Consolidated Statements of Income Six months ended September 30

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Operating income

Postal service business income Commissions for banking business

consignment

Commissions for life insurance business consignment

Funds to maintain post office network International logistics business income Other operating income

968,229

174,297

69,419

140,409

293,285

55,871

934,024

163,388

62,520

150,028

212,662

57,219

Total operating income

1,701,513

1,579,844

Operating costs

1,553,862

1,492,178

Gross operating income

147,651

87,666

Sales, general and administrative costs

112,620

107,853

Net operating income (loss)

35,030

(20,187)

Other income

Interest income

251

Dividend income

124

Equity in earnings of affiliates

604

Foreign exchange gains

1,749

Subsidy income

795

Others

2,082

Total other income

5,607

Other expenses

Interest expenses

5,351

Others

512

628

7

4

273

813

1,106

2,833

5,091

537

Total other expenses

5,864

5,628

Net ordinary income (loss)

34,773

(22,983)

Extraordinary gains

Gains on sales of fixed assets

5,637

Compensation for transfer

90

Insurance claim income

831

Reversal of losses on transfer of business

-

Others

23

Total extraordinary gains

6,583

Extraordinary losses

Losses on sales of fixed assets

118

Losses on disposal of fixed assets

345

Losses on impairment of fixed assets

452

Losses on business restructuring

-

Others

24

2,227

1,323

2,126

1,808

1,310

8,796

241

705

318

475

644

Total extraordinary losses

941

2,387

Income (loss) before income taxes

40,415

(16,574)

Income taxes current

14,933

4,267

Income taxes deferred

(542)

639

Total income taxes

14,391

4,907

Net income (loss)

26,024

(21,481)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(363)

(449)

Net income (loss) attributable to Japan Post Co.

26,387

(21,032)

3

(2) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Six months ended September 30

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Net income (loss)

Other comprehensive loss

Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for- sale securities

Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Adjustments for retirement benefits

Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of affiliates

Total other comprehensive loss

Comprehensive income (loss)

Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Japan Post Co.

Non-controlling interests

26,024

232

1,157

(7,260)

(11,511)

3

(17,379)

8,644

8,765

(120)

(21,481)

218

(33)

2,625

(10,990)

(2)

(8,182)

(29,663)

(30,071)

407

4

3. Segment Information

Six months ended September 30, 2022

1. Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Postal and

International

Other

Total

domestic

Post office

logistics

Subtotal

logistics

business

business

business

(Note)

Operating income

Operating income from

971,080

437,147

293,285

1,701,513

-

1,701,513

third parties

Intersegment operating

4,922

100,741

134

105,798

-

105,798

income

Total

976,002

537,888

293,420

1,807,311

-

1,807,311

Segment profit (loss)

(6,275)

37,198

8,133

39,057

-

39,057

(Note)

The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT.

2. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Items

Amount

Total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments

39,057

Segment profit in other business

-

Eliminations of intersegment transactions

412

Corporate expenses (Note)

(1,049)

Other adjustments

(3,389)

Net operating income on the consolidated statements of

35,030

income

(Note)

"Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments.

5

Six months ended September 30, 2023

1. Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments

(Millions of yen)

Reportable segments

Postal and

International

Other

Total

domestic

Post office

logistics

Subtotal

logistics

business

business

business

(Note)

Operating income

Operating income from

936,824

430,356

212,662

1,579,844

-

1,579,844

third parties

Intersegment operating

4,765

99,672

338

104,775

-

104,775

income

Total

941,589

530,028

213,000

1,684,619

-

1,684,619

Segment profit (loss)

(50,760)

30,471

3,475

(16,813)

-

(16,813)

(Note)

The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT.

2. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Items

Amount

Total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments

(16,813)

Segment profit in other business

-

Eliminations of intersegment transactions

426

Corporate expenses (Note)

(1,451)

Other adjustments

(2,349)

Net operating loss on the consolidated statements of

(20,187)

income

(Note)

"Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments.

3. Changes in reportable segments

(Changes in classification of reportable segments)

Pursuant to a partial change in performance management classifications within the Group, the businesses conducted by JP Logistics Group Co., Ltd. and JP Logistics Co., Ltd., which were previously included in the "international logistics business," have been reclassified as part of the "postal and domestic logistics business" beginning from the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2022 was presented based on the new classification.

(Change in Accounting Treatment from the International Financial Reporting Standards to Japanese Accounting Standards)

JP Logistics Group Co., Ltd. and JP Logistics Co., Ltd., which were previously included in the "international logistics business" and therefore applied the International Financial Reporting Standards, have adopted Japanese Accounting Standards from the beginning of the three months ended June 30, 2023.

The figures presented in segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2022 have been prepared after the retrospective application of this change.

6

