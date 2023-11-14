Overview of
Consolidated Financial Results
of Japan Post Co.
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 13, 2023
Table of Contents
1.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
1
2.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of
Comprehensive Income
3
(1)
Consolidated Statements of Income
3
(2)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
4
3.
Segment Information
5
1. Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
1,761,329
Notes receivable, operating accounts
284,308
receivable and contract assets
Securities
15,000
Inventories
56,190
Outstanding amount of banking
13,803
business consignment
Other current assets
51,169
Reserve for possible loan losses
(968)
Total current assets
2,180,833
Non-current assets
Tangible fixed assets
Buildings
844,242
Land
1,291,080
Right-of-use assets
48,380
Other tangible fixed assets
359,327
Total tangible fixed assets
2,543,030
Intangible assets
72,161
Investments and other assets
Other investments and other assets
80,455
Reserve for possible loan losses
(3,456)
Total investments and other assets
76,998
Total non-current assets
2,692,190
Total assets
4,873,023
1,495,977
278,513
15,000
61,002
46,323
59,083
(876)
1,955,023
893,824
1,356,055
53,765
208,445
2,512,091
88,967
80,206
(3,269)
76,936
2,677,995
4,633,018
1
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of September 30, 2023
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes payable and operating accounts payable
Short-term borrowings Other accounts payable Outstanding amount of life insurance
business consignment Income taxes payable Deposits received
Fund deposits for post offices
Reserve for bonuses
Reserve for losses on rebuilding of branches
Other current liabilities
Total current liabilities
Long-term liabilities
Lease obligations
Deferred tax liabilities
Reserve for management board benefit Trust
Liability for retirement benefits
Other long-term liabilities
Total long-term liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Total shareholders' equity
Accumulated other comprehensive Income
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation
Adjustments Accumulated adjustments for
retirement benefits
104,703
144,506
260,965
1,149
4,127
205,542
840,000
105,985
197
182,059
1,849,237
86,598
9,488
153
1,988,082
90,194
2,174,517
4,023,754
400,000
141,930
294,446
836,377
143
33
(116,148)
107,911
105,473
147,575
163,378
942
12,532
167,719
810,000
105,857
197
162,976
1,676,653
90,111
10,158
134
2,008,229
90,787
2,199,420
3,876,074
400,000
141,930
211,302
753,233
359
-
(114,379)
96,920
Total accumulated other comprehensive
(8,060)
(17,098)
Loss
Non-controlling interests
20,951
20,810
Total net assets
849,268
756,944
Total liabilities and net assets
4,873,023
4,633,018
2
2. Consolidated Statements of Income and Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
- Consolidated Statements of Income Six months ended September 30
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Operating income
Postal service business income Commissions for banking business
consignment
Commissions for life insurance business consignment
Funds to maintain post office network International logistics business income Other operating income
968,229
174,297
69,419
140,409
293,285
55,871
934,024
163,388
62,520
150,028
212,662
57,219
Total operating income
1,701,513
1,579,844
Operating costs
1,553,862
1,492,178
Gross operating income
147,651
87,666
Sales, general and administrative costs
112,620
107,853
Net operating income (loss)
35,030
(20,187)
Other income
Interest income
251
Dividend income
124
Equity in earnings of affiliates
604
Foreign exchange gains
1,749
Subsidy income
795
Others
2,082
Total other income
5,607
Other expenses
Interest expenses
5,351
Others
512
628
7
4
273
813
1,106
2,833
5,091
537
Total other expenses
5,864
5,628
Net ordinary income (loss)
34,773
(22,983)
Extraordinary gains
Gains on sales of fixed assets
5,637
Compensation for transfer
90
Insurance claim income
831
Reversal of losses on transfer of business
-
Others
23
Total extraordinary gains
6,583
Extraordinary losses
Losses on sales of fixed assets
118
Losses on disposal of fixed assets
345
Losses on impairment of fixed assets
452
Losses on business restructuring
-
Others
24
2,227
1,323
2,126
1,808
1,310
8,796
241
705
318
475
644
Total extraordinary losses
941
2,387
Income (loss) before income taxes
40,415
(16,574)
Income taxes current
14,933
4,267
Income taxes deferred
(542)
639
Total income taxes
14,391
4,907
Net income (loss)
26,024
(21,481)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(363)
(449)
Net income (loss) attributable to Japan Post Co.
26,387
(21,032)
3
(2) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Six months ended September 30
(Millions of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2023
Net income (loss)
Other comprehensive loss
Net unrealized gains (losses) on available-for- sale securities
Net deferred gains (losses) on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustments Adjustments for retirement benefits
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of affiliates
Total other comprehensive loss
Comprehensive income (loss)
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Japan Post Co.
Non-controlling interests
26,024
232
1,157
(7,260)
(11,511)
3
(17,379)
8,644
8,765
(120)
(21,481)
218
(33)
2,625
(10,990)
(2)
(8,182)
(29,663)
(30,071)
407
4
3. Segment Information
Six months ended September 30, 2022
1. Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segments
Postal and
International
Other
Total
domestic
Post office
logistics
Subtotal
logistics
business
business
business
(Note)
Operating income
Operating income from
971,080
437,147
293,285
1,701,513
-
1,701,513
third parties
Intersegment operating
4,922
100,741
134
105,798
-
105,798
income
Total
976,002
537,888
293,420
1,807,311
-
1,807,311
Segment profit (loss)
(6,275)
37,198
8,133
39,057
-
39,057
(Note)
The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT.
2. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Items
Amount
Total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments
39,057
Segment profit in other business
-
Eliminations of intersegment transactions
412
Corporate expenses (Note)
(1,049)
Other adjustments
(3,389)
Net operating income on the consolidated statements of
35,030
income
(Note)
"Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments.
5
Six months ended September 30, 2023
1. Operating income and segment profit (loss) of reportable segments
(Millions of yen)
Reportable segments
Postal and
International
Other
Total
domestic
Post office
logistics
Subtotal
logistics
business
business
business
(Note)
Operating income
Operating income from
936,824
430,356
212,662
1,579,844
-
1,579,844
third parties
Intersegment operating
4,765
99,672
338
104,775
-
104,775
income
Total
941,589
530,028
213,000
1,684,619
-
1,684,619
Segment profit (loss)
(50,760)
30,471
3,475
(16,813)
-
(16,813)
(Note)
The amount presented in segment profit (loss) for the international logistics business segment is EBIT.
2. Reconciliation between total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments and net operating income on the consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Items
Amount
Total segment profit (loss) of reportable segments
(16,813)
Segment profit in other business
-
Eliminations of intersegment transactions
426
Corporate expenses (Note)
(1,451)
Other adjustments
(2,349)
Net operating loss on the consolidated statements of
(20,187)
income
(Note)
"Corporate expenses" consists mainly of general and administrative costs which are not attributable to any reportable segments.
3. Changes in reportable segments
(Changes in classification of reportable segments)
Pursuant to a partial change in performance management classifications within the Group, the businesses conducted by JP Logistics Group Co., Ltd. and JP Logistics Co., Ltd., which were previously included in the "international logistics business," have been reclassified as part of the "postal and domestic logistics business" beginning from the three months ended June 30, 2023.
The segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2022 was presented based on the new classification.
(Change in Accounting Treatment from the International Financial Reporting Standards to Japanese Accounting Standards)
JP Logistics Group Co., Ltd. and JP Logistics Co., Ltd., which were previously included in the "international logistics business" and therefore applied the International Financial Reporting Standards, have adopted Japanese Accounting Standards from the beginning of the three months ended June 30, 2023.
The figures presented in segment information for the six months ended September 30, 2022 have been prepared after the retrospective application of this change.
6
