Distribution per unit (actual)

43rd Fiscal Period Ended June 2023 7,600 yen per unit

Unitholders recorded on the unitholders registry as of Jun. 30, 2023 are eligible to receive the cash distributions.

Furthermore, the final trading day on the Tokyo Stock Exchange for cash distribution eligibility was Jun. 28, 2023.

Payment of cash distributions started on Sep. 8, 2023.

Distribution per unit (forecast)

44th Fiscal Period Ending December 2023 7,600 yen per unit

Forecasted cash distribution is calculated based on information currently available to management as of Aug. 17, 2023.

As a result, the actual cash distribution is not guaranteed and may differ due to changes in market and other conditions.

The cash distribution is payable to all unitholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2023.

The last trading day for the Tokyo Stock Exchange is Dec. 27, 2023.

45th Fiscal Period Ending June 2024 7,600 yen per unit

Forecasted cash distribution is calculated based on information currently available to management as of Aug. 17, 2023.

As a result, the actual cash distribution is not guaranteed and may differ due to changes in market and other conditions.

The cash distribution is payable to all unitholders of record as of Jun. 30, 2024.

The last trading day for the Tokyo Stock Exchange is Jun. 26 2024.

Changes in Cash Distributions

(yen)

Distribution per unit

Distribution per unit(forecast)

Initiatives on stable DPU

Generally, J-REITs are characterized by the fact that they distribute almost 100% of the profits obtained from the rent revenues of owned real estate, etc. in order to satisfy the conduit requirements (Note). In this regard, office properties are prone to be affected by the business cycle and market conditions, showing a tendency in which rents and occupancy rates increase in booming periods and decrease in recession periods, causing distribution per unit to fluctuate accordingly.

The feature that JPR's distribution per unit has a small band of fluctuation is presumably due to the following factors.

・JPR owns many, highly-competitive blue-chip properties.

・Urban retail properties, etc. bolster the stability of earnings.

・Tenants are highly diversified, with large tenants of office properties occupying a small percentage.

・JPR made investments to newly acquire properties in the recession periods, with an aim to enhance the revenue base.

Going forward, JPR will continue its endeavors to achieve steady growth of distribution per unit.