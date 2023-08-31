Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp is a Japan-based closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT) company. Its primary investment objective is to invest in urban commercial real estate. The Fund invests its assets primarily in properties that consist of buildings and sites of commercial establishments, which are located in downtown districts, and premium offices (urban business facilities), as well as other asset backed securities that are invested in real estate. It aims to achieve sustainable growth and stable cash distribution to investors through investment in office buildings and commercial facilities located in Tokyo and other local cities, in consideration of the risk and return profile of the investments. Its asset manager is Tokyo Realty Investment Management Inc.

Sector Commercial REITs