as of August 31, 2023
Short-Term Loans Payable0million yenLong-Term Loans Payable169,500million yenTotal Loans Payable169,500million yenInvestment Corporation Bonds35,900million yenTotal interest-bearing debts205,400million yen
as of August 31, 2023
Short-Term Loans Payable
There is no short-term loan Payable.
Long-Term Loans Payable
- All long-term borrowings are subject to fixed rates of interest.
- Funds are used for purchasing real estate or real estate beneficiary interests in trust (including accompanying expenses), repaying loans payable and redemption of investment corporation bonds.
- All borrowings are subject to principal lump-sum repayment on maturity.
- Short-term borrowing is subject to floating rates of interest.
With regard to Japanese Yen TIBOR of JBA TIBOR Administration, please refer to the website of JBA.
- On January 4, 2023, Shinsei Bank, Ltd. change of trade name to SBI Shinsei Bank, Ltd.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2023 07:01:02 UTC.