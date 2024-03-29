as of March 29, 2024
Short-Term Loans Payable
Long-Term Loans Payable
- All long-term borrowings are subject to fixed rates of interest.
- Funds are used for purchasing real estate or real estate beneficiary interests in trust (including accompanying expenses), repaying loans payable and redemption of investment corporation bonds.
- All borrowings are subject to principal lump-sum repayment on maturity.
Short-term borrowing is subject to floating rates of interest.
With regard to Japanese Yen TIBOR of JBA TIBOR Administration, please refer to the website of JBA.
