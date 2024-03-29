as of March 29, 2024

Short-Term Loans Payable17,000million yenLong-Term Loans Payable182,500million yenTotal Loans Payable199,500million yenInvestment Corporation Bonds30,900million yenTotal interest-bearing debts230,400million yen

Short-Term Loans Payable

Long-Term Loans Payable

  • All long-term borrowings are subject to fixed rates of interest.
  • Funds are used for purchasing real estate or real estate beneficiary interests in trust (including accompanying expenses), repaying loans payable and redemption of investment corporation bonds.
  • All borrowings are subject to principal lump-sum repayment on maturity.
  • Short-term borrowing is subject to floating rates of interest.
    With regard to Japanese Yen TIBOR of JBA TIBOR Administration, please refer to the website of JBA.

