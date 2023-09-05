The General Meeting of Unitholders is the highest decision-making organ of JPR, equivalent to a general shareholders' meeting of a stock company. Investors have voting rights according to the number of investment units held on certain issues related to JPR as provided by the Investment Trust Law or the Article of Incorporation. Major issues requiring resolution of the General Meeting of Unitholders are stated below.

The date of the next General Meeting of Unitholders is not yet fixed.

14th General Meeting of Unitholders

13th General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
    Appointment of one Executive Officer
    Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
    Appointment of three Supervising Officers
    Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer

    FILEFILE

12th General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
    Appointment of one Executive Officer
    Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
    Appointment of two Supervising Officers
    Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer

    FILEFILE

11th General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
    Appointment of one Executive Officer
    Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
    Appointment of two Supervising Officers
    Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer

    FILEFILE

10th General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
    Appointment of one Executive Officer
    Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
    Appointment of two Supervising Officers
    Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer

    FILEFILE

9th General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
    Appointment of one Executive Officer
    Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
    Appointment of two Supervising Officers
    Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer

    FILEFILE

8th General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Partial change to the Articles of Incorporation
    Appointment of one Executive Officer
    Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
    Appointment of two Company Auditors
    Appointment of one Substitute Company Auditors

    FILEFILE

7th General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Partial change to the Articles of Incorporation
    Appointment of one Executive Officer
    Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
    Appointment of two Company Auditors
    Appointment of one Substitute Company Auditors

    FILEFILE

6th General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Partial change to the Articles of Incorporation
    Partial change to the consignment Contracts of Asset Management
    Appointment of one Executive Officer
    Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
    Appointment of two Company Auditors

    FILEFILE

5th General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Partial change to the Articles of Incorporation
    Appointment of one Executive Officer
    Appointment of two Company Auditors

    FILEFILE

4th General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Partial change to the Articles of Incorporation
    Appointment of one Executive Officer
    Appointment of two Company Auditors

    FILEFILE

3rd General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Change to the Articles of Incorporation

    FILEFILE

2nd General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Change to the Articles of Incorporation

    FILEFILE

1st General Meeting of Unitholders

  • Appointment of Executive Officers
    Change to the Articles of Incorporation

    FILEFILE

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation published this content on 05 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2023 07:19:07 UTC.