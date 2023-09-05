The General Meeting of Unitholders is the highest decision-making organ of JPR, equivalent to a general shareholders' meeting of a stock company. Investors have voting rights according to the number of investment units held on certain issues related to JPR as provided by the Investment Trust Law or the Article of Incorporation. Major issues requiring resolution of the General Meeting of Unitholders are stated below.

The date of the next General Meeting of Unitholders is not yet fixed.

14th General Meeting of Unitholders

13th General Meeting of Unitholders

Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Appointment of one Executive Officer

Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer

Appointment of three Supervising Officers

Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer

12th General Meeting of Unitholders

Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Appointment of one Executive Officer

Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer

Appointment of two Supervising Officers

Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer

11th General Meeting of Unitholders

Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Appointment of one Executive Officer

Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer

Appointment of two Supervising Officers

Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer

10th General Meeting of Unitholders

Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Appointment of one Executive Officer

Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer

Appointment of two Supervising Officers

Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer

9th General Meeting of Unitholders

Partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Appointment of one Executive Officer

Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer

Appointment of two Supervising Officers

Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer

8th General Meeting of Unitholders

Partial change to the Articles of Incorporation

Appointment of one Executive Officer

Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer

Appointment of two Company Auditors

Appointment of one Substitute Company Auditors

7th General Meeting of Unitholders

Partial change to the Articles of Incorporation

Appointment of one Executive Officer

Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer

Appointment of two Company Auditors

Appointment of one Substitute Company Auditors

6th General Meeting of Unitholders

Partial change to the Articles of Incorporation

Partial change to the consignment Contracts of Asset Management

Appointment of one Executive Officer

Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer

Appointment of two Company Auditors

5th General Meeting of Unitholders

Partial change to the Articles of Incorporation

Appointment of one Executive Officer

Appointment of two Company Auditors

4th General Meeting of Unitholders

Partial change to the Articles of Incorporation

Appointment of one Executive Officer

Appointment of two Company Auditors

3rd General Meeting of Unitholders

Change to the Articles of Incorporation

2nd General Meeting of Unitholders

Change to the Articles of Incorporation

1st General Meeting of Unitholders