The General Meeting of Unitholders is the highest decision-making organ of JPR, equivalent to a general shareholders' meeting of a stock company. Investors have voting rights according to the number of investment units held on certain issues related to JPR as provided by the Investment Trust Law or the Article of Incorporation. Major issues requiring resolution of the General Meeting of Unitholders are stated below.
The date of the next General Meeting of Unitholders is not yet fixed.
14th General Meeting of Unitholders
13th General Meeting of Unitholders
Partial amendments to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
Appointment of one Executive Officer
Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
Appointment of three Supervising Officers
Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer
12th General Meeting of Unitholders
Partial amendments to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
Appointment of one Executive Officer
Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
Appointment of two Supervising Officers
Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer
11th General Meeting of Unitholders
Partial amendments to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
Appointment of one Executive Officer
Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
Appointment of two Supervising Officers
Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer
10th General Meeting of Unitholders
Partial amendments to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
Appointment of one Executive Officer
Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
Appointment of two Supervising Officers
Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer
9th General Meeting of Unitholders
Partial amendments to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
Appointment of one Executive Officer
Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
Appointment of two Supervising Officers
Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer
8th General Meeting of Unitholders
Partial change to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
Appointment of one Executive Officer
Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
Appointment of two Company Auditors
Appointment of one Substitute Company Auditors
7th General Meeting of Unitholders
Partial change to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
Appointment of one Executive Officer
Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
Appointment of two Company Auditors
Appointment of one Substitute Company Auditors
6th General Meeting of Unitholders
Partial change to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
Partial change to the consignment Contracts of Asset Management
Appointment of one Executive Officer
Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer
Appointment of two Company Auditors
5th General Meeting of Unitholders
Partial change to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
Appointment of one Executive Officer
Appointment of two Company Auditors
4th General Meeting of Unitholders
Partial change to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
Appointment of one Executive Officer
Appointment of two Company Auditors
3rd General Meeting of Unitholders
Change to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
2nd General Meeting of Unitholders
Change to the Articles of IncorporationFILEFILE
1st General Meeting of Unitholders
Appointment of Executive OfficersFILEFILE
Change to the Articles of Incorporation
