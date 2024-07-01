July 1, 2024
Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation
Yoshihiro Jozaki, Executive Officer
(Securities Code: 8955)
Asset Management Company:
Tokyo Tatemono Realty Investment Management, Inc.
Yoshihiro Jozaki, President and CEO
Inquiries: Yoshinaga Nomura, Director and General
Manager, Finance and Administration Division and CFO
(TEL: +81-3-3516-1591)
Notice Concerning Acquisition of CASBEE Certification
Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) announced that it received CASBEE Certification for Shin-Kojimachi Bldg. and JPR Dojima West.
Details
-
Overview of CASBEE Certification
CASBEE, which stands for Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency, is a system for comprehensively assessing the environmental performance of buildings. Efforts to develop and popularize the system in Japan are being made under the leadership of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
The assessment is displayed based on the four ranks of five stars ("Rank S") to two stars ("Rank B").
Please refer to the following for details of CASBEE Certification. Website of CASBEE: https://www.ibec.or.jp/CASBEE/english/index.htm
- Evaluation of CASBEE Certification
Property Name
Shin-Kojimachi Bldg.
Location
4-3-3 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Evaluation
Rank S（★★★★★）
1
Property Name
JPR Dojima West
Location
2-3-5 Dojima, Kita-ku, Osaka City, Osaka
Evaluation
Rank S（★★★★★）
Please refer to the following for details of JPR's initiatives on sustainability. https://www.jpr-reit.co.jp/en/sustainability/index.html
2
