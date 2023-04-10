Japan Prime Realty Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing

April 10, 2023

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation

Yoshihiro Jozaki, Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8955)

Asset Management Company:

Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc.

Yoshihiro Jozaki, President and CEO

Inquiries: Yoshinaga Nomura, Director and General

Manager, Finance and Administration Division and CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-1591)

Notice Concerning Borrowing

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) today announced its decision to undertake borrowing as described below.

Details

1. Details of Borrowing

Lender Amount Interest Rate Drawdown Type of Borrowing and Repayment Date Repayment Method Date 0.16273% ¥2,500 (Base April 12, Unsecured, non-guaranteed, July 5, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. interestrate+0 principal repayment million 2023 2023 .1%) in full on maturity (Note)

(Note) Base interest rate shall be the 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR . Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR.

Use of Funds

JPR will undertake this borrowing to acquire Ochanomizu Sola City. For details of Ochanomizu Sola City, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Sale of Properties (Conclusion of Contracts)" announced on February 17, 2023. Status of Debt after Additional Borrowing

(Yen in millions) Balance before Balance after Change Additional Borrowing Additional Borrowing Short-Term Loans Payable - 2,500 +2,500 Long-Term Loans Payable 165,000 165,000 - Investment Corporation Bonds 37,900 37,900 - Interest-Bearing Debt 202,900 205,400 +2,500 Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets (Note 2) 40.0% 40.3% +0.3%

(Note 1) Long-Term Loans Payable and Investment Corporation Bonds each include the current portions.

(Note 2) Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets mentioned above is calculated using the following formula and then rounded to the first decimal place:

Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets (%) = Interest-Bearing Debt ÷ Total Assets x 100

Total Assets is calculated by adding or subtracting the increase or decrease in Interest-Bearing Debt and unitholders' capital after the end of the fiscal period ended December 31, 2022 to the total assets as of the end of the fiscal period ended December 31,2022.

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information There will be no changes made to the content of the investment risk indicated in the Securities Report filed on March 27, 2023 with respect to the risks involved in repayment, etc. of the current borrowings.