Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8955   JP3040890000

JAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8955)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-10 am EDT
349500.00 JPY   +0.14%
02:16aJapan Prime Realty Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing
PU
03/31Japan Prime Realty Investment : Portfolio(Occupancy Rate) updated ＊as of Feb. 28, 2023
PU
03/27Japan Prime Realty Investment : The 42nd Fiscal Period Semi Annual Report (updated)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Prime Realty Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing

04/10/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 10, 2023

For Translation Purpose Only

For Immediate Release

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation

Yoshihiro Jozaki, Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8955)

Asset Management Company:

Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc.

Yoshihiro Jozaki, President and CEO

Inquiries: Yoshinaga Nomura, Director and General

Manager, Finance and Administration Division and CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-1591)

Notice Concerning Borrowing

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) today announced its decision to undertake borrowing as described below.

Details

1. Details of Borrowing

Lender

Amount

Interest Rate

Drawdown

Type of Borrowing and

Repayment

Date

Repayment Method

Date

0.16273%

¥2,500

(Base

April 12,

Unsecured, non-guaranteed,

July 5,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

interestrate+0

principal repayment

million

2023

2023

.1%)

in full on maturity

(Note)

(Note) Base interest rate shall be the 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR . Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR.

  1. Use of Funds
    JPR will undertake this borrowing to acquire Ochanomizu Sola City. For details of Ochanomizu Sola City, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Acquisition and Sale of Properties (Conclusion of Contracts)" announced on February 17, 2023.
  2. Status of Debt after Additional Borrowing

(Yen in millions)

Balance before

Balance after

Change

Additional Borrowing

Additional Borrowing

Short-Term Loans Payable

-

2,500

+2,500

Long-Term Loans Payable

165,000

165,000

-

Investment Corporation Bonds

37,900

37,900

-

Interest-Bearing Debt

202,900

205,400

+2,500

Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets (Note 2)

40.0%

40.3%

+0.3%

(Note 1) Long-Term Loans Payable and Investment Corporation Bonds each include the current portions.

(Note 2) Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets mentioned above is calculated using the following formula and then rounded to the first decimal place:

Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets (%) = Interest-Bearing Debt ÷ Total Assets x 100

Total Assets is calculated by adding or subtracting the increase or decrease in Interest-Bearing Debt and unitholders' capital after the end of the fiscal period ended December 31, 2022 to the total assets as of the end of the fiscal period ended December 31,2022.

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information There will be no changes made to the content of the investment risk indicated in the Securities Report filed on March 27, 2023 with respect to the risks involved in repayment, etc. of the current borrowings.

Disclaimer

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:15:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:16aJapan Prime Realty Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing
PU
03/31Japan Prime Realty Investment : Portfolio(Occupancy Rate) updated ＊as of Feb. 28, 2..
PU
03/27Japan Prime Realty Investment : The 42nd Fiscal Period Semi Annual Report (updated)
PU
03/10Japan Prime Realty Investment : Distribution payments for 42nd period started on Mar. 10, ..
PU
03/03Japan Prime Realty Investment : Webcast of Financial Results Meeting (42nd Fiscal Period) ..
PU
02/20Japan Prime Realty Plans 6.5 Billion Yen Asset Purchase, 4.2 Billion Yen Sale
MT
02/20Japan Prime Realty's Half-Year Net Income Falls 2%
MT
02/17Japan Prime Realty Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Sale of Properties (Conc..
PU
02/17Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
02/17Yasuda Real Estate Co.,Ltd. agreed to acquire JPR Crest Takebashi Bldg. from Japan Prim..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 34 851 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2023 14 851 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2023 170 B 1 291 M 1 291 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 4,31%
Capitalization 348 B 2 636 M 2 636 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
EV / Sales 2024 15,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart JAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 349 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masato Denawa Supervisory Officer
Nobuhisa Kusanagi Supervisory Officer
Yoshihiro Jozaki Executive Officer
Konomi Ikebe Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT CORPORATION-5.80%2 636
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.36%41 330
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.61%21 530
W. P. CAREY INC.-5.50%15 796
SEGRO PLC1.89%11 681
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.98%10 087
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer