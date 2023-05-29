Japan Prime Realty Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing

May 29, 2023

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation

Notice Concerning Borrowing

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) today announced its decision to undertake borrowing as described below.

Details

1. Details of Borrowing

Lender Amount Interest Rate Drawdown Type of Borrowing and Repayment Date Repayment Method Date 0.14455% ¥3,000 (Base May 31, Unsecured, non-guaranteed, July 5, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. interestrate principal repayment million 2023 2023 +0.1%) in full on maturity (Note) ¥1,000 0.54312% May 31, Unsecured, non-guaranteed, November The 77 Bank, Ltd. principal repayment 30, million fixed rate 2023 in full on maturity 2028

(Note) Base interest rate shall be the 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR . Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR.

2. Use of Funds

JPR will undertake this borrowing to fund the redemption of investment corporation bonds of ¥2,000 million which will mature on May 31, 2023, and the repayment of long-term loans payable of ¥2,000 million which will become due for repayment on May 31, 2023. For details of the investment corporation bonds and the long-term loans payable, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds" released on May 17, 2013 and the "Notice Concerning Borrowing" released on May 29, 2018.

3. Status of Debt after Additional Borrowing

(Yen in millions) Balance before Balance after Change Additional Borrowing Additional Borrowing Short-Term Loans Payable 2,500 5,500 +3,000 Long-Term Loans Payable 165,000 164,000 -1,000 Investment Corporation Bonds 37,900 35,900 -2,000 Interest-Bearing Debt 205,400 205,400 - Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets (Note 2) 40.3% 40.3% -

(Note 1) Long-Term Loans Payable and Investment Corporation Bonds each include the current portions.

(Note 2) Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets mentioned above is calculated using the following formula and then rounded to the first decimal place:

Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets (%) = Interest-Bearing Debt ÷ Total Assets x 100

Total Assets is calculated by adding or subtracting the increase or decrease in Interest-Bearing Debt and unitholders' capital after the end of the fiscal period ended December 31, 2022 to the total assets as of the end of the fiscal period ended December 31,2022.