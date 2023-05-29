Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8955   JP3040890000

JAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8955)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-29 am EDT
345000.00 JPY   +1.17%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Prime Realty Investment : Notice Concerning Borrowing

05/29/2023 | 02:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 29, 2023

For Translation Purpose Only

For Immediate Release

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation

Yoshihiro Jozaki, Executive Officer

(Securities Code: 8955)

Asset Management Company:

Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc.

Yoshihiro Jozaki, President and CEO

Inquiries: Yoshinaga Nomura, Director and General

Manager, Finance and Administration Division and CFO

(TEL: +81-3-3516-1591)

Notice Concerning Borrowing

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) today announced its decision to undertake borrowing as described below.

Details

1. Details of Borrowing

Lender

Amount

Interest Rate

Drawdown

Type of Borrowing and

Repayment

Date

Repayment Method

Date

0.14455%

¥3,000

(Base

May 31,

Unsecured, non-guaranteed,

July 5,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

interestrate

principal repayment

million

2023

2023

+0.1%)

in full on maturity

(Note)

¥1,000

0.54312%

May 31,

Unsecured, non-guaranteed,

November

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

principal repayment

30,

million

fixed rate

2023

in full on maturity

2028

(Note) Base interest rate shall be the 1-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR . Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/) for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR.

2. Use of Funds

JPR will undertake this borrowing to fund the redemption of investment corporation bonds of ¥2,000 million which will mature on May 31, 2023, and the repayment of long-term loans payable of ¥2,000 million which will become due for repayment on May 31, 2023. For details of the investment corporation bonds and the long-term loans payable, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds" released on May 17, 2013 and the "Notice Concerning Borrowing" released on May 29, 2018.

3. Status of Debt after Additional Borrowing

(Yen in millions)

Balance before

Balance after

Change

Additional Borrowing

Additional Borrowing

Short-Term Loans Payable

2,500

5,500

+3,000

Long-Term Loans Payable

165,000

164,000

-1,000

Investment Corporation Bonds

37,900

35,900

-2,000

Interest-Bearing Debt

205,400

205,400

-

Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets (Note 2)

40.3%

40.3%

-

(Note 1) Long-Term Loans Payable and Investment Corporation Bonds each include the current portions.

(Note 2) Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets mentioned above is calculated using the following formula and then rounded to the first decimal place:

Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets (%) = Interest-Bearing Debt ÷ Total Assets x 100

Total Assets is calculated by adding or subtracting the increase or decrease in Interest-Bearing Debt and unitholders' capital after the end of the fiscal period ended December 31, 2022 to the total assets as of the end of the fiscal period ended December 31,2022.

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information There will be no changes made to the content of the investment risk indicated in the Securities Report filed on March 27, 2023 with respect to the risks involved in repayment, etc. of the current borrowings.

Disclaimer

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 35 627 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2023 14 955 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2023 170 B 1 212 M 1 212 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,7x
Yield 2023 4,41%
Capitalization 340 B 2 418 M 2 418 M
EV / Sales 2023 14,3x
EV / Sales 2024 14,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,5%
Chart JAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 341 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masato Denawa Supervisory Officer
Nobuhisa Kusanagi Supervisory Officer
Yoshihiro Jozaki Executive Officer
Konomi Ikebe Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN PRIME REALTY INVESTMENT CORPORATION-7.96%2 418
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-7.52%39 491
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-23.27%19 338
W. P. CAREY INC.-12.86%14 566
SEGRO PLC3.09%11 733
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.96%9 827
