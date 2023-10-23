October 23, 2023

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation

Notice Concerning Borrowing (Green Loan)

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) today announced its decision to take out green loan to further promote sustainability initiatives and strengthen its financial base through the diversification of financing.

Details

1. Details of Borrowing

Lender Amount Interest Rate Drawdown Type of Borrowing and Repayment Date Repayment Method Date The Chiba Bank, Ltd. ¥1,000 0.8525% October 25, Unsecured, non-guaranteed, October 25, principal repayment (Green Loan) million fixed rate 2023 2028 in full on maturity

(Note 1) As for the the green loan, loan will be taken out based on the Sustainability Finance Framework established by JPR. For details of the Sustainability Finance Framework, please refer to our website. https://www.jpr-reit.co.jp/en/sustainability/e_green_finance.html

(Note 2) The green loan will be used for the repayment of loans needed to acquire JPR Nihonbashi-horidome Bldg., which is an eligible green asset. Concerning the Eligible Assets for which the Proceeds will be used, the Director and General Manager, Finance and Administration Division and CFO will evaluate and select them after discussions on conformity to the eligibility criteria by the Sustainability Group of the Finance and Investor Relation Department at Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc. and confirmation by the Sustainability Committee for which the CEO serves as the chairperson.

2. Use of Funds

JPR will undertake this borrowing to repay the long-term borrowing of ¥1,000 million which will become due for repayment on October 25, 2023. For details of the concerned long-term borrowing, please refer to the "Notice Concerning Borrowing" released on October 23, 2018.

3. Status of Debt after Additional Borrowing

(Yen in millions) Balance before Balance after Change Additional Borrowing Additional Borrowing Short-Term Loans Payable 0 0 - Long-Term Loans Payable 169,500 169,500 - Investment Corporation Bonds 35,900 35,900 - Interest-Bearing Debt 205,400 205,400 - Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets (Note 2) 40.3% 40.3% -

(Note 1) Long-Term Loans Payable and Investment Corporation Bonds each include the current portions.

(Note 2) Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets mentioned above is calculated using the following formula and then rounded to the first decimal place:

Ratio of Interest-Bearing Debt to Total Assets (%) = Interest-Bearing Debt ÷ Total Assets x 100

Total Assets is calculated by adding or subtracting the increase or decrease in Interest-Bearing Debt and unitholders' capital after the end of the fiscal period ended June 30, 2023 to the total assets as of the end of the fiscal period ended June 30,2023.