Japan Prime Realty Investment : Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and Appointment of Board of Directors

July 29, 2021 For Translation Purposes Only For Immediate Release Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation Yoshihiro Jozaki, Executive Officer (Securities Code: 8955) Asset Management Company: Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc. Yoshihiro Jozaki, President and CEO Inquiries: Yoshinaga Nomura, Director and CFO (TEL: +81-3-3516-1591) Notice Concerning Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and Appointment of Board of Directors Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation ("JPR") announced the resolutions at the Board of Directors' meeting held today to submit for approval of partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation and the appointment of directors to the General Meeting of Unitholders (the "General Meeting of Unitholders") scheduled on September 7, 2021, as described below. The following amendments and appointment will become effective upon approval at the General Meeting of Unitholders of JPR. Details 1. Content of Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Pursuant to Article 93 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended; the "Investment Trusts Act"), Article 13, Paragraph 1 of the current Articles of Incorporation of JPR stipulates that if a unitholder does not attend a general meeting of unitholders and does not exercise his or her voting right, the unitholder shall be deemed as having approved the agenda items submitted to the general meeting of unitholders (excluding items that are contradictory) (so-called a deemed approval system). However, taking into account the recent debate at real estate investment corporations over minority unitholders' proposals, with regard to important proposals which greatly affect the interest of the unitholders and the governance structure of the investment corporation and against which submitting a conflicting proposal is difficult due to its nature, or important proposals which may accompany material conflict of interests between the unitholders and the directors of the investment corporation or the investment management company, the application of the abovementioned "deemed approval" for unitholders who did not exercise their voting rights themselves to deem that they have approved those important proposals may lead to approval of a proposal without judgement in line with the will of a majority of unitholders that has derived from sufficient consideration by the full body of unitholders. As such, from the abovementioned standpoint, JPR has concluded that it is appropriate to make an amendment to halt the application of the "deemed approval" for important proposals (specifically,

(1) appointment or dismissal of Executive Officers or Supervising Officers; (2) conclusion or cancellation of the asset management agreement by the investment corporation; (3) dissolution; (4) consolidation of investment units; and (5) exemption of liability of the Executive Officers, Supervising Officers, or accounting auditor) when a clear contrary intention has been expressed in advance by minority

unitholders or JPR based on the prescribed procedures. The entities that can express contrary intention in advance shall be minority unitholders fulfilling certain eligibility requirements and JPR, from the standpoint of impartiality and fairness. Procedural requirements when expressing a contrary intention shall be (1) for minority unitholders, a notice to JPR (both JPR and the convenor when the convenor is one other than the Executive Officer or Supervising Officer) within a certain period of time and (2) for JPR, description in the notice of convocation or announcement on JPR's website. In order to stipulate partial exclusion of application of the "deemed approval" as described above and to make necessary amendments in line with such, amendments to the provisions concerning "deemed approval" shall be made. (Article 13, Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the amendment draft) With regard to the company to which JPR entrusts its asset management, the name of the asset management company shall be stipulated for affirmation under the Articles of Incorporation. (Article 38 of the current Articles of Incorporation) Amendments shall be made to change expression of calendar years from the Japanese calendar to the Gregorian calendar, except for act numbers. (Record of amendments) Other than the above, amendments required for necessary adjustment of articles, etc. shall be made. (Articles 41 and 42 of the current Articles of Incorporation) (Please refer to the Attachment, "Notice Concerning Convocation of the Thirteenth General Meeting of Unitholders" for details.) 2. Appointment of Directors Because terms of office of one Executive Officer (Yoshihiro Jozaki) and two Supervising Officers (Masato Denawa and Nobuhisa Kusanagi) will end at the close of the General Meeting of Unitholders, JPR will propose agenda items concerning the appointment of one Executive Officer (candidate: Yoshihiro Jozaki) and three Supervising Officers (candidates: Masato Denawa, Nobuhisa Kusanagi and Konomi Ikebe) at the General Meeting of Unitholders. Furthermore, to prepare for the case where there is a short fall in the number of Executive Officers and Supervising Officers stipulated in laws and regulations, JPR will also propose agenda items regarding the appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer (Candidate: Yoshinaga Nomura) and one Substitute Supervising Officer (Candidate: Akihiro Kawaguchi). Executive Officer Candidate Yoshihiro Jozaki (reappointment)

*The candidate concurrently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc.

Other than the above, there is no special interest relationship between the candidate and JPR. Substitute Executive Officer Candidate Yoshinaga Nomura (reappointment) *The candidate concurrently serves as the Director and Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of Tokyo Realty Investment Management, Inc. Other than the above, there is no special interest relationship between the candidate and JPR. Supervising Officer Candidates Masato Denawa(reappointment) Nobuhisa Kusanagi (reappointment) Konomi Ikebe (new appointment)

*There is no particular conflict of interest between the candidates and JPR. Substitute Supervising Officer Candidate Akihiro Kawaguchi (reappointment)

*There is no particular conflict of interest between the candidate and JPR. (Please refer to the Attachment, "Notice Concerning Convocation of the Thirteenth General Meeting of Unitholders" for details) 3. Schedule for General Meeting of Unitholders July 29, 2021: Approval of the agendas to be submitted to the General Meeting of Unitholders by the Board of Directors August 19, 2021: Sending of notices of convocation of the General Meeting of Unitholders (planned) September 7, 2021: General Meeting of Unitholders (above-mentioned partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation, appointment of directors, etc. will be submitted) (planned) [Attachment] Notice Concerning Convocation of the Thirteenth General Meeting of Unitholders

Attachment For Translation Purposes Only (Securities Code: 8955) August 19, 2021 To Our Unitholders Yoshihiro Jozaki Executive Officer Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation 1-4-16 Yaesu, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Notice Concerning Convocation of the Thirteenth General Meeting of Unitholders Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) hereby notifies of the Thirteenth General Meeting of Unitholders to be held as described below. We sincerely ask unitholders, from the standpoint of preventing the spread of COVID-19, to exercise their voting rights in writing in advance and refrain from coming to the venue of the General Meeting of Unitholders regardless of personal health condition. Please note that unitholders are entitled to exercise their voting rights in writing even if they do not attend the meeting. Please refer to the Reference Documents for the Thirteenth General Meeting of Unitholders attached hereto, indicate your vote in favor or against on the Voting Rights Exercise Form enclosed herewith in order to exercise voting rights, and return the form to reach us by 5:30 p.m. on September 6, 2021 (Monday). In addition, JPR has established the provision of "deemed approval" as indicated below in its Articles of Incorporation in accordance with the provisions of Article 93-1 of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations. Accordingly, please take note that unitholders who are neither present at the Thirteenth General Meeting of Unitholders nor able to exercise his or her voting right using the Voting Rights Exercise Form will be deemed to have approved each agenda of the General Meeting and that the number of voting rights of such unitholders will be included in the number of voting rights of attending unitholders. Article 13-1 of JPR's Current Articles of Incorporation If a unitholder does not attend a general meeting of unitholders and does not exercise his or her voting right, the unitholder shall be deemed as having approved the agenda items submitted to the general meeting of unitholders (when multiple agenda items have been submitted and if any of them are contradictory, each of such contradicting agenda items shall be excluded). Details 1. Date: 2:00 p.m., September 7, 2021 (Tuesday) 2. Venue: Tosho Hall, Tokyo Stock Exchange Building 2F - 1 -

2-1 Nihombashi Kabutocho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 3. Agenda Items of the Meeting Matters to be resolved: First item Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation Second item Appointment of one Executive Officer Third item Appointment of one Substitute Executive Officer Fourth item Appointment of three Supervising Officers Fifth item Appointment of one Substitute Supervising Officer (Requests) ◎ For those attending the General Meeting, please present the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk. ◎ On the day of the General Meeting, a unitholder may exercise his or her voting rights by having another unitholder with voting rights act as proxy. In that case, JPR requests that the proxy submits a document certifying his or her authority along with the Voting Rights Exercise Form of such unitholder. Furthermore, please note that the proxy who is not a unitholder, persons accompanying the unitholders, or persons other than the unitholders who can exercise the voting rights are not allowed to enter the venue. ◎ The "Briefing Session on the Asset Management Status of JPR" previously held by Tokyo Realty Investment Management Inc., JPR's asset management company, after the general meeting of unitholders will not be held this time in order to shorten the stay of unitholders. We ask for your understanding. The video and the presentation material for the management status of JPR for the fiscal period ended June 2021 are available on JPR's website (https://www.jpr-reit.co.jp/en). ◎ Given the state of COVID-19 infection in Japan, we will be taking measures to prevent its spread at the General Meeting. ◎ Method to notify when making any revisions to the Reference Documents for the Thirteenth General Meeting of Unitholders Please be informed in advance that, when it becomes necessary to revise any item to be described in the Reference Documents for the Thirteenth General Meeting of Unitholders, JPR will post the revisions on its website (https://www.jpr-reit.co.jp/en). ◎ The notification of resolutions made at the Thirteenth General Meeting of Unitholders will be posted on JPR's website (https://www.jpr-reit.co.jp/en) after the General Meeting is over. - 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.