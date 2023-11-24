Japan Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director President & CEO: Akihiko Watanabe; hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that Japan Pulp & Paper (M) Sdn Bhd (Head Office: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Managing Director: Guan Swee Kwee; hereinafter "JPPM"), a consolidated subsidiary of the Company, has acquired shares in Compedo Media Sdn Bhd (Head Office: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; hereinafter "Compedo"), a sign & display media and hardware sales and technical services company operating in Kuala Lumpur.
