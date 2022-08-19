Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Pulp and Paper Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8032   JP3694000005

JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED

(8032)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:26 2022-08-19 am EDT
4330.00 JPY   -0.57%
12:24aJAPAN PULP AND PAPER : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
08/01JAPAN PULP AND PAPER : Strengthening Our Film Sales Business in the UK
PU
05/26Japan Pulp & Paper's Attributable Profit Skyrockets 215% in FY22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Pulp and Paper : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

08/19/2022 | 12:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

August 09, 2022

Company name: Japan Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Code number: 8032

URL: https://www.kamipa.co.jp/eng/

Representative: Akihiko Watanabe

President

Contact: Kenichiro Fujii

Executive Officer, Finance & Administration Division

Phone: 03(3534)8522

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 12, 2022

Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -

Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No

Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No

(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 01, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Three months ended

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

125,751

23.0

4,044

31.5

4,479

33.3

13,888

114.2

June 30, 2021

102,230

-

3,075

60.6

3,360

61.4

6,484

516.4

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

¥

14,900 million

[

102.2%]

¥

7,368 million

[

-%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings per

per share

share

Three months ended

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2022

1,012.63

1,010.57

June 30, 2021

473.76

472.55

(Note) From the beginning of the year ending March 31, 2022, "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29) etc. have been adopted. Therefore, the rate of increase and decrease concerning sales compared to the previous year for Three months ended June 30, 2021 is not stated.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

As of

Million yen

Million yen

%

June 30, 2022

354,799

114,437

30.1

March 31, 2022

338,939

100,317

27.4

(Reference) Equity: As of

June 30, 2022:

¥

106,670 million

As of

March 31, 2022:

¥

92,821 million

―1―

2. Dividends

Annual dividends

1st

2nd

3rd

Year-end

Total

quarter-end

quarter-end

quarter-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

-

55.00

-

60.00

115.00

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

-

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023

60.00

-

60.00

120.00

(Forecast)

(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:

No

3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings per share

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

Full year

13,500

(4.0)

14,000

(7.0)

19,500

69.6

1,423.12

(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:

No

* Notes:

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022

(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):

No

(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

  1. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Retrospective restatement: No
  3. Total number of issued shares (common shares)
    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

June 30, 2022:

15,021,551

shares

March 31, 2022:

15,021,551

shares

2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

June 30, 2022:

1,302,615

shares

March 31, 2022:

1,319,240

shares

3) Average number of shares during the period:

Three months ended June 30, 2022:

13,714,662

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021:

13,686,438

shares

*This report is not subject to quarterly reviews by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

  • Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes. (Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements)
    The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors.

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

―2―

Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2022

As of June 30,2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

13,009

41,809

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

122,330

127,542

Inventories

45,360

47,011

Other

3,930

3,710

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,554)

(1,726)

Total current assets

183,075

218,346

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

45,594

33,614

Land

32,494

26,391

Other, net

31,286

31,940

Total property, plant and equipment

109,374

91,945

Intangible assets

Goodwill

1,586

1,314

Other

2,043

2,033

Total intangible assets

3,629

3,347

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

35,899

33,960

Retirement benefit asset

163

165

Other

8,990

9,352

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2,272)

(2,392)

Total investments and other assets

42,781

41,085

Total non-current assets

155,784

136,377

Deferred assets

80

76

Total assets

338,939

354,799

―3―

(Million yen)

As of March 31,2022

As of June 30,2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

96,010

97,082

Short-term borrowings

39,024

39,215

Current portion of long-term borrowings

5,076

5,095

Commercial papers

8,000

3,000

Current portion of bonds payable

11

11

Income taxes payable

2,032

9,503

Provisions

2,409

1,477

Other

11,973

14,304

Total current liabilities

164,535

169,688

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

30,000

30,000

Long-term borrowings

28,559

27,654

Provisions

1,272

1,221

Retirement benefit liability

1,237

1,357

Other

13,020

10,441

Total non-current liabilities

74,088

70,673

Total liabilities

238,623

240,362

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

16,649

16,649

Capital surplus

6,999

6,998

Retained earnings

65,484

78,539

Treasury shares

(5,003)

(4,939)

Total shareholders' equity

84,129

97,247

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale

7,438

6,738

securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(39)

(43)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,279

2,712

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

15

15

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

8,692

9,423

Share acquisition rights

83

76

Non-controlling interests

7,412

7,692

Total net assets

100,317

114,437

Total liabilities and net assets

338,939

354,799

―4―

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)

(Million yen)

For the three months

For the three months

ended June 30,2021

ended June 30,2022

Revenue

102,230

125,751

Cost of sales

85,374

105,847

Gross profit

16,856

19,904

Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,781

15,860

Operating profit

3,075

4,044

Non-operating income

Interest income

84

137

Dividend income

328

410

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

104

192

method

Other

267

146

Total non-operating income

782

885

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

418

360

Other

80

90

Total non-operating expenses

497

450

Ordinary profit

3,360

4,479

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

419

16,770

Gain on sale of investment securities

-

21

Gain on revision of retirement benefit plan

5,969

-

Total extraordinary income

6,388

16,791

Extraordinary losses

Loss on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates

-

245

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

34

48

Loss on valuation of investment securities

-

10

Other

1

0

Total extraordinary losses

35

303

Profit before income taxes

9,713

20,966

Income taxes - current

906

8,938

Income taxes - deferred

2,138

(2,073)

Total income taxes

3,044

6,866

Profit

6,669

14,100

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

185

212

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,484

13,888

―5―

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Japan Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED
12:24aJAPAN PULP AND PAPER : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, ..
PU
08/01JAPAN PULP AND PAPER : Strengthening Our Film Sales Business in the UK
PU
05/26Japan Pulp & Paper's Attributable Profit Skyrockets 215% in FY22
MT
05/25Japan Pulp and Paper Company Limited Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending Mar..
CI
05/25Japan Pulp and Paper Company Limited Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/25Japan Pulp and Paper Company Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Ye..
CI
03/30JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/17JAPAN PULP AND PAPER : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 3..
PU
02/17Japan Pulp and Paper Company Limited Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Ye..
CI
02/17Japan Pulp and Paper Company Limited Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending Mar..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 463 B 3 429 M 3 429 M
Net income 2023 8 800 M 65,1 M 65,1 M
Net Debt 2023 100 B 740 M 740 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,78x
Yield 2023 2,76%
Capitalization 59 674 M 442 M 442 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
EV / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 097
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Japan Pulp and Paper Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4 355,00 JPY
Average target price 4 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Akihiko Watanabe Deputy General Manager-Overseas
Kazuhiko Yokozawa Manager-Finance
Kenichiro Fujii Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Itaru Masuda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sumiko Takeuchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED7.89%450
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ1.02%18 333
SUZANO S.A.-15.16%12 940
STORA ENSO OYJ-5.64%12 335
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-2.80%10 590
SCG PACKAGING-15.52%7 043