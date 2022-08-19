Japan Pulp and Paper : Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
08/19/2022 | 12:24am EDT
Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: August 12, 2022
Scheduled date of commencing dividend payments: -
Availability of supplementary briefing material on quarterly financial results: No
Schedule of quarterly financial results briefing session: No
(Amounts are rounded to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (April 01, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Three months ended
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
125,751
23.0
4,044
31.5
4,479
33.3
13,888
114.2
June 30, 2021
102,230
-
3,075
60.6
3,360
61.4
6,484
516.4
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
¥
14,900 million
[
102.2%]
¥
7,368 million
[
-%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings per
per share
share
Three months ended
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2022
1,012.63
1,010.57
June 30, 2021
473.76
472.55
(Note) From the beginning of the year ending March 31, 2022, "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29) etc. have been adopted. Therefore, the rate of increase and decrease concerning sales compared to the previous year for Three months ended June 30, 2021 is not stated.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
As of
Million yen
Million yen
%
June 30, 2022
354,799
114,437
30.1
March 31, 2022
338,939
100,317
27.4
(Reference) Equity: As of
June 30, 2022:
¥
106,670 million
As of
March 31, 2022:
¥
92,821 million
2. Dividends
Annual dividends
1st
2nd
3rd
Year-end
Total
quarter-end
quarter-end
quarter-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
-
55.00
-
60.00
115.00
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
-
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2023
60.00
-
60.00
120.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently:
No
3. Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023(April 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period.)
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings per share
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
Full year
13,500
(4.0)
14,000
(7.0)
19,500
69.6
1,423.12
(Note) Revision to the financial results forecast announced most recently:
No
* Notes:
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation):
No
(2) Accounting policies adopted specially for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements:
No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies due to the revision of accounting standards: No
Changes in accounting policies other than 1) above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Retrospective restatement: No
Total number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
June 30, 2022:
15,021,551
shares
March 31, 2022:
15,021,551
shares
2) Total number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
June 30, 2022:
1,302,615
shares
March 31, 2022:
1,319,240
shares
3) Average number of shares during the period:
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
13,714,662
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021:
13,686,438
shares
*This report is not subject to quarterly reviews by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
Explanation of the proper use of financial results forecast and other notes. (Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements)
The forecasts and other forward-looking statements in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may significantly differ from these forecasts due to various factors.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2022
As of June 30,2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
13,009
41,809
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
122,330
127,542
Inventories
45,360
47,011
Other
3,930
3,710
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,554)
(1,726)
Total current assets
183,075
218,346
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
45,594
33,614
Land
32,494
26,391
Other, net
31,286
31,940
Total property, plant and equipment
109,374
91,945
Intangible assets
Goodwill
1,586
1,314
Other
2,043
2,033
Total intangible assets
3,629
3,347
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
35,899
33,960
Retirement benefit asset
163
165
Other
8,990
9,352
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2,272)
(2,392)
Total investments and other assets
42,781
41,085
Total non-current assets
155,784
136,377
Deferred assets
80
76
Total assets
338,939
354,799
(Million yen)
As of March 31,2022
As of June 30,2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
96,010
97,082
Short-term borrowings
39,024
39,215
Current portion of long-term borrowings
5,076
5,095
Commercial papers
8,000
3,000
Current portion of bonds payable
11
11
Income taxes payable
2,032
9,503
Provisions
2,409
1,477
Other
11,973
14,304
Total current liabilities
164,535
169,688
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
30,000
30,000
Long-term borrowings
28,559
27,654
Provisions
1,272
1,221
Retirement benefit liability
1,237
1,357
Other
13,020
10,441
Total non-current liabilities
74,088
70,673
Total liabilities
238,623
240,362
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
16,649
16,649
Capital surplus
6,999
6,998
Retained earnings
65,484
78,539
Treasury shares
(5,003)
(4,939)
Total shareholders' equity
84,129
97,247
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale
7,438
6,738
securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
(39)
(43)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,279
2,712
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
15
15
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
8,692
9,423
Share acquisition rights
83
76
Non-controlling interests
7,412
7,692
Total net assets
100,317
114,437
Total liabilities and net assets
338,939
354,799
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (For the three months)
(Million yen)
For the three months
For the three months
ended June 30,2021
ended June 30,2022
Revenue
102,230
125,751
Cost of sales
85,374
105,847
Gross profit
16,856
19,904
Selling, general and administrative expenses
13,781
15,860
Operating profit
3,075
4,044
Non-operating income
Interest income
84
137
Dividend income
328
410
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity
104
192
method
Other
267
146
Total non-operating income
782
885
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
418
360
Other
80
90
Total non-operating expenses
497
450
Ordinary profit
3,360
4,479
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
419
16,770
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
21
Gain on revision of retirement benefit plan
5,969
-
Total extraordinary income
6,388
16,791
Extraordinary losses
Loss on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates
-
245
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
34
48
Loss on valuation of investment securities
-
10
Other
1
0
Total extraordinary losses
35
303
Profit before income taxes
9,713
20,966
Income taxes - current
906
8,938
Income taxes - deferred
2,138
(2,073)
Total income taxes
3,044
6,866
Profit
6,669
14,100
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
185
212
Profit attributable to owners of parent
6,484
13,888
Japan Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 04:23:01 UTC.