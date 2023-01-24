Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Pulp and Paper Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8032   JP3694000005

JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED

(8032)
  Report
01/24/2023
4940.00 JPY   +0.41%
Japan Pulp and Paper : Expansion into Ireland for the Group's Non-Japan Wholesaling Business

01/24/2023 | 11:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ireland has been achieving steady economic growth after joining the EU and by proactively attracting foreign companies. With Ireland's internal demand for paper and paperboard being met entirely through imports, another major feature of the market is the important role that merchants play in supplying this demand. GPMI is engaged in the sale of sign and display media and hardware, technical services, and paper wholesaling in the Republic of Ireland and the UK's Northern Ireland. In the sign and display business in particular, the company differentiates itself from its competitors in the industry by offering films and other media together with an integrated service that includes the sale, installation and maintenance of printing machines and other hardware.

This share acquisition will enable PPG and OVOL Japan Pulp & Paper Group to enter the Irish sign and display, and paper and paperboard market and expand their operating base by acquiring the customers of GPMI, which has a leading position in this market. The acquisition also enables GPMI to strengthen its supply capabilities by leveraging the procurement base of PPG and the entire OVOL Japan Pulp & Paper Group.
Moreover, PPG has been strengthening its sales of high-value-added products in the UK through last year's addition of Zulu Packaging Limited, which imports and sells films, and Wine Box Company Limited, an importer and wholesaler of packaging materials including wrapping materials for food as well as wine and other beverages, to its group. With the addition of GPMI to its group, PPG aims to generate synergy effects by leveraging the strengths of the respective companies and expanding sales of products to each other's markets and customers.

With the acquisition of these shares, the number of countries in which the OVOL Japan Pulp & Paper Group now operates has expanded to a total of 22, including Japan.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Japan Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 04:36:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 445 B 3 423 M 3 423 M
Net income 2022 11 499 M 88,5 M 88,5 M
Net Debt 2022 105 B 808 M 808 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,63x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 67 495 M 520 M 520 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 097
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Japan Pulp and Paper Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Akihiko Watanabe Deputy General Manager-Overseas
Kazuhiko Yokozawa Manager-Finance
Kenichiro Fujii Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Itaru Masuda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sumiko Takeuchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED-5.58%507
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-3.52%19 536
STORA ENSO OYJ6.65%12 228
SUZANO S.A.-2.55%11 893
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA13.11%10 243
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)6.76%7 007