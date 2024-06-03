Japan Pulp & Paper is pleased to announce the formulation of OVOL Medium-term Business Plan 2026, which covers the three-year period beginning FY2024 (fiscal years ending March 31, 2025 through March 31, 2027). For details, please refer to the attached document.
