Japan Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd., formerly JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED is a Japan-based company mainly involved in the wholesale of pulp and paper products. The Company operates in five business segments. The Domestic Wholesale segment and Overseas Wholesale segment involve in the sale of paper, pulp, paper boards and used paper, as well as the provision of warehousing and transportation services. The Paper Manufacturing and Processing segment is engaged in the manufacture and processing of paper products. The Resources and Environmental segment sells wastepaper / pulp and other original fuels, recycle comprehensively, and conduct power generation projects with renewable energy. The Real Estate Leasing segment involves in the leasing of real estate properties.

Sector Paper Products