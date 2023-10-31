Japan Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan; Representative Director, President & CEO: Akihiko Watanabe; hereinafter, "the company") hereby announces the publication of its Japan Pulp & Paper Group Integrated Report 2023 following on from the release of the Japanese version in September and its disclosure on the company's website.

Last year, we published our first integrated report. This year, the second year of the report's publication, we produced the report with the aim of further strengthening its role as a tool for dialogue and communication with our stakeholders, reflecting stakeholders' suggestions and advice and making it easier to understand with more detailed explanations. The 2023 edition also includes new sections "Value Creation Examples" and the "Insights - Accounts from the Frontlines of Value Creation," containing messages from group executives and employees active in the field, as well as the results of a quantitative risk analysis based on TCFD recommendations conducted this year in order to address climate change.

The mission of the Japan Pulp & Paper Group is to "carve a better future for society and the environment" through principles of change, challenge, and create, and the values of integrity, fairness, and harmony as expressed in its corporate philosophy. We hope that this integrated report will help our stakeholders better understand our group, which has always taken a sincere approach to business, that starts and ends with our corporate philosophy.

We will continue to actively disclose financial and non-financial information, including the publication of integrated reports, to further improve communication with our stakeholders, including shareholders, investors, and customers and business partners with whom we share supply chains.