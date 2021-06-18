Japan Pulp and Paper : Endorsement of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Recommendations

We have expressed our support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), and have joined the TCFD Consortium, which is comprised of companies, financial institutions and other entities that support the TCFD in Japan.

In accordance with the group's mission of 'Carving a better future for society and the environment,' as defined in the group's Corporate Philosophy, and based on the recommendations of the TCFD, we will proactively disclose information on both the risks and opportunities that climate change presents to our business. Through these efforts, we will aim to realize the corporate image set forth in our long-term business plan, OVOL Vision 2030.