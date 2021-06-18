Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Pulp and Paper Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    8032   JP3694000005

JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED

(8032)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Pulp and Paper : Endorsement of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Recommendations

06/18/2021 | 12:07am EDT
We have expressed our support for the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD), and have joined the TCFD Consortium, which is comprised of companies, financial institutions and other entities that support the TCFD in Japan.
In accordance with the group's mission of 'Carving a better future for society and the environment,' as defined in the group's Corporate Philosophy, and based on the recommendations of the TCFD, we will proactively disclose information on both the risks and opportunities that climate change presents to our business. Through these efforts, we will aim to realize the corporate image set forth in our long-term business plan, OVOL Vision 2030.

Disclaimer

Japan Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 04:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 435 B 3 949 M 3 949 M
Net income 2021 4 000 M 36,3 M 36,3 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 48 946 M 444 M 444 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 298
Free-Float 66,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Akihiko Watanabe President & Representative Director
Kazuhiko Yokozawa Manager-Finance
Kenichiro Fujii Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Itaru Masuda Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sumiko Takeuchi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN PULP AND PAPER COMPANY LIMITED-1.38%446
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ7.09%21 089
SUZANO S.A.-0.79%15 676
STORA ENSO OYJ-2.59%14 834
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA-1.61%11 859
SCG PACKAGING40.36%7 985