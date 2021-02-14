Japan Pure Chemical : ┗ Financial Report for the 3rd Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2020 （488KB） NEW

Log in
JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4973)
Japan Pure Chemical : Financial Report for the 3rd Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2020

02/14/2021
Electronic Components Industry

The situation continues to be uncertain due to the impact of the lengthening of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the lingering US-China trade war, but new markets created through the introduction of measures to prevent infection and markets where recovery can be seen after COVID-19, such as automobile-related markets, are driving demand for electronic components.

JPC's Financial Review

  • Sales of plating chemicals for printed circuit boards and semiconductor substrates were favorable despite the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Recovery of sales of plating chemicals for connectors from COVID-19 was slow.

  • Sales of plating chemicals for lead frames continued to contribute to the increase of net sales due to noble metal prices remaining high.

(millions of yen, %)

Prices of copper, tin and nickel

Historical Metal Prices

Prices of gold and palladium

Copper

(yen/g)

TinNickel

GoldPalladium

9,000

8,500

8,000

7,500

7,000

6,500

6,000

5,500

5,000

4,500

4,000

3,500

3,000

2,500

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0.000 10/12 11/6 11/12 12/6 12/12 13/6 13/12 14/6 14/12 15/6 15/12 16/6 16/12 17/6 17/12 18/6 18/12 19/6 19/12 20/6 20/12

(yen/g)

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JPC - Japan Pure Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 04:22:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 16 600 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2021 820 M 7,80 M 7,80 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 2,92%
Capitalization 15 675 M 149 M 149 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 45
Free-Float 62,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masao Watanabe Chairman & President
Kenjiro Hayashi Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yasutoshi Ohata Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Shigeki Shimizu Director
Satoru Kosaka Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO., LTD.0.48%149
ECOLAB INC.1.63%62 764
SIKA AG5.29%40 490
GIVAUDAN SA-2.01%37 799
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG4.92%23 487
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.1.23%19 707
