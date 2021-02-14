Japan Pure Chemical : ┗ Financial Report for the 3rd Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2020 （488KB） NEW
02/14/2021 | 11:23pm EST
Electronic Components Industry
The situation continues to be uncertain due to the impact of the lengthening of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the lingering US-China trade war, but new markets created through the introduction of measures to prevent infection and markets where recovery can be seen after COVID-19, such as automobile-related markets, are driving demand for electronic components.
JPC's Financial Review
Sales of plating chemicals for printed circuit boards and semiconductor substrates were favorable despite the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recovery of sales of plating chemicals for connectors from COVID-19 was slow.
Sales of plating chemicals for lead frames continued to contribute to the increase of net sales due to noble metal prices remaining high.
JPC - Japan Pure Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 04:22:00 UTC.