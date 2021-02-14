Japan Pure Chemical : ┗ Financial Report for the 3rd Quarter Ended Dec 31, 2020 （488KB） NEW

Electronic Components Industry

 The situation continues to be uncertain due to the impact of the lengthening of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the lingering US-China trade war, but new markets created through the introduction of measures to prevent infection and markets where recovery can be seen after COVID-19, such as automobile-related markets, are driving demand for electronic components.

JPC's Financial Review

 Sales of plating chemicals for printed circuit boards and semiconductor substrates were favorable despite the US-China trade war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Recovery of sales of plating chemicals for connectors from COVID-19 was slow.

 Sales of plating chemicals for lead frames continued to contribute to the increase of net sales due to noble metal prices remaining high.

