Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Company name:
JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4973
URL https://www.netjpc.com
Representative:
Representative Director and President
Tomoyuki Kojima
Inquiries:
Director, General Manager of Corporate
Motoki Watanabe
Planning Division and Finance Division
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 8, 2023
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
July 24, 2023
TEL 03-3550-1048
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2023
2,843
(43.7)
54
(80.6)
154
(58.9)
119
(57.1)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
5,050
(1.1)
282
6.0
374
14.9
278
17.2
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2023
20.74
20.60
Three months ended June 30, 2022
47.52
47.17
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of June 30, 2023
16,368
13,939
84.7
2,409.45
As of March 31, 2023
15,611
13,505
86.0
2,333.90
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2023
-
40.00
-
40.00
Year ending March 31, 2024
-
Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)
40.00
-
40.00
Total
Yen 80.00
80.00
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
16,500
1.5
700
23.3
850
12.8
600
5.3
104.33
1
4. Notes
- Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
- Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2023
6,067,200
shares
As of March 31, 2023
6,067,200
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2023
316,287
shares
As of March 31, 2023
316,287
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2023
5,750,913
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2022
5,855,359
shares
2
Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements
Non-consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2023
As of June 30, 2023
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
5,766,078
5,994,777
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
1,213,631
1,113,149
Merchandise and finished goods
55,220
126,650
Raw materials and supplies
376,313
427,803
Other
421,285
145,223
Total current assets
7,832,529
7,807,603
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
87,460
81,636
Intangible assets
14,057
11,951
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
7,582,411
8,372,765
Other
95,063
94,260
Total investments and other assets
7,677,474
8,467,025
Total non-current assets
7,778,993
8,560,614
Total assets
15,611,523
16,368,218
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
40,423
152,312
Income taxes payable
15,255
17,077
Provision for bonuses
56,810
28,407
Other
125,266
111,690
Total current liabilities
237,755
309,486
Non-current liabilities
Long-term accounts payable - other
180,882
180,882
Deferred tax liabilities
1,647,517
1,897,754
Asset retirement obligations
40,337
40,375
Total non-current liabilities
1,868,736
2,119,011
Total liabilities
2,106,492
2,428,498
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,283,196
1,283,196
Capital surplus
1,026,909
1,026,909
Retained earnings
7,828,627
7,717,867
Treasury shares
(752,624)
(752,624)
Total shareholders' equity
9,386,108
9,275,348
Valuation and translation adjustments
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
4,031,155
4,577,345
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
4,784
3,837
Total valuation and translation adjustments
4,035,940
4,581,182
Share acquisition rights
82,981
83,188
Total net assets
13,505,030
13,939,720
Total liabilities and net assets
15,611,523
16,368,218
3
Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Net sales
5,050,083
2,843,237
Cost of sales
4,507,044
2,532,795
Gross profit
543,038
310,441
Selling, general and administrative expenses
260,911
255,740
Operating profit
282,127
54,701
Non-operating income
Interest income
2
2
Dividend income
90,372
97,833
Foreign exchange gains
1,686
1,138
Other
510
460
Total non-operating income
92,573
99,435
Non-operating expenses
Total non-operating expenses
-
-
Ordinary profit
374,700
154,136
Extraordinary income
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
1,955
426
Total extraordinary income
1,955
426
Extraordinary losses
Total extraordinary losses
-
-
Profit before income taxes
376,655
154,562
Income taxes - current
74,329
25,685
Income taxes - deferred
24,106
9,600
Total income taxes
98,436
35,286
Profit
278,218
119,276
4
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JPC - Japan Pure Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2023 06:54:18 UTC.