Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name:

JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4973

URL https://www.netjpc.com

Representative:

Representative Director and President

Tomoyuki Kojima

Inquiries:

Director, General Manager of Corporate

Motoki Watanabe

Planning Division and Finance Division

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 8, 2023

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

July 24, 2023

TEL 03-3550-1048

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2023

2,843

(43.7)

54

(80.6)

154

(58.9)

119

(57.1)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

5,050

(1.1)

282

6.0

374

14.9

278

17.2

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2023

20.74

20.60

Three months ended June 30, 2022

47.52

47.17

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of June 30, 2023

16,368

13,939

84.7

2,409.45

As of March 31, 2023

15,611

13,505

86.0

2,333.90

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2023

-

40.00

-

40.00

Year ending March 31, 2024

-

Year ending March 31, 2024 (Forecast)

40.00

-

40.00

Total

Yen 80.00

80.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

16,500

1.5

700

23.3

850

12.8

600

5.3

104.33

1

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2023

6,067,200

shares

As of March 31, 2023

6,067,200

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2023

316,287

shares

As of March 31, 2023

316,287

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2023

5,750,913

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2022

5,855,359

shares

2

Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements

Non-consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of June 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

5,766,078

5,994,777

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

1,213,631

1,113,149

Merchandise and finished goods

55,220

126,650

Raw materials and supplies

376,313

427,803

Other

421,285

145,223

Total current assets

7,832,529

7,807,603

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

87,460

81,636

Intangible assets

14,057

11,951

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

7,582,411

8,372,765

Other

95,063

94,260

Total investments and other assets

7,677,474

8,467,025

Total non-current assets

7,778,993

8,560,614

Total assets

15,611,523

16,368,218

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

40,423

152,312

Income taxes payable

15,255

17,077

Provision for bonuses

56,810

28,407

Other

125,266

111,690

Total current liabilities

237,755

309,486

Non-current liabilities

Long-term accounts payable - other

180,882

180,882

Deferred tax liabilities

1,647,517

1,897,754

Asset retirement obligations

40,337

40,375

Total non-current liabilities

1,868,736

2,119,011

Total liabilities

2,106,492

2,428,498

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,283,196

1,283,196

Capital surplus

1,026,909

1,026,909

Retained earnings

7,828,627

7,717,867

Treasury shares

(752,624)

(752,624)

Total shareholders' equity

9,386,108

9,275,348

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

4,031,155

4,577,345

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

4,784

3,837

Total valuation and translation adjustments

4,035,940

4,581,182

Share acquisition rights

82,981

83,188

Total net assets

13,505,030

13,939,720

Total liabilities and net assets

15,611,523

16,368,218

3

Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

Net sales

5,050,083

2,843,237

Cost of sales

4,507,044

2,532,795

Gross profit

543,038

310,441

Selling, general and administrative expenses

260,911

255,740

Operating profit

282,127

54,701

Non-operating income

Interest income

2

2

Dividend income

90,372

97,833

Foreign exchange gains

1,686

1,138

Other

510

460

Total non-operating income

92,573

99,435

Non-operating expenses

Total non-operating expenses

-

-

Ordinary profit

374,700

154,136

Extraordinary income

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

1,955

426

Total extraordinary income

1,955

426

Extraordinary losses

Total extraordinary losses

-

-

Profit before income taxes

376,655

154,562

Income taxes - current

74,329

25,685

Income taxes - deferred

24,106

9,600

Total income taxes

98,436

35,286

Profit

278,218

119,276

4

