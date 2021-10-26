Japan Pure Chemical : ┗ Second Quarter Financial Results Ended September 30, 2021 For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Non-Consolidated) （132KB） NEW
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results
for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
October 25, 2021
Company name:
JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
4973
URL
https://www.netjpc.com
Representative:
Representative Director, Chairman and
Masao Watanabe
President
Inquiries:
Managing Director
Satoru Kosaka
TEL 03-3550-1048
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
November 11, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
December 1, 2021
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
Yes
(for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended September 30, 2021
9,711
25.8
518
27.8
582
25.4
426
23.0
Six months ended September 30, 2020
7,720
31.8
405
(18.9)
464
(17.7)
346
(16.7)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended September 30, 2021
73.17
72.31
Six months ended September 30, 2020
59.91
59.07
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of September 30, 2021
16,444
13,957
84.3
2,368.19
As of March 31, 2021
16,149
13,249
81.1
2,259.10
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
40.00
-
40.00
80.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
40.00
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
-
40.00
80.00
3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit
Earnings per share
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
17,000
2.3
1,090
14.1
1,200
12.2
870
10.1
150.08
1
4. Notes
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of September 30, 2021
6,317,200
shares
As of March 31, 2021
6,317,200
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of September 30, 2021
462,819
shares
As of March 31, 2021
520,283
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Six months ended September 30, 2021
5,827,111
shares
Six months ended September 30, 2020
5,786,462
shares
2
Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements
Non-consolidated balance sheets
(Thousands of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of September 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
4,369,972
4,231,500
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
2,612,183
2,585,683
Merchandise and finished goods
253,549
298,276
Raw materials and supplies
534,104
437,584
Other
327,125
243,034
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(313)
-
Total current assets
8,096,622
7,796,079
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
210,343
163,878
Intangible assets
76,245
58,399
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
7,723,637
8,381,674
Other
43,000
44,941
Total investments and other assets
7,766,638
8,426,615
Total non-current assets
8,053,227
8,648,893
Total assets
16,149,849
16,444,973
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
619,169
148,789
Income taxes payable
145,610
123,145
Provision for bonuses
60,423
60,814
Other
217,686
58,383
Total current liabilities
1,042,889
391,132
Non-current liabilities
Long-term accounts payable - other
180,882
180,882
Deferred tax liabilities
1,636,458
1,875,276
Asset retirement obligations
40,035
40,109
Total non-current liabilities
1,857,375
2,096,267
Total liabilities
2,900,265
2,487,400
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,283,196
1,283,196
Capital surplus
1,026,909
1,026,909
Retained earnings
7,877,256
8,060,939
Treasury shares
(1,212,677)
(1,078,759)
Total shareholders' equity
8,974,685
9,292,286
Valuation and translation adjustments
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
4,117,311
4,570,743
Deferred gains or losses on hedges
3,837
1,235
Total valuation and translation adjustments
4,121,148
4,571,979
Share acquisition rights
153,750
93,307
Total net assets
13,249,584
13,957,572
Total liabilities and net assets
16,149,849
16,444,973
3
Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Thousands of yen)
Six months ended
Six months ended
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2021
Net sales
7,720,210
9,711,978
Cost of sales
6,808,546
8,689,928
Gross profit
911,663
1,022,049
Selling, general and administrative expenses
506,274
503,779
Operating profit
405,389
518,270
Non-operating income
Interest income
33
19
Dividend income
58,273
62,259
Other
1,898
2,287
Total non-operating income
60,205
64,567
Non-operating expenses
Foreign exchange losses
827
195
Other
1
0
Total non-operating expenses
828
196
Ordinary profit
464,765
582,640
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
240
-
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
3,410
1,041
Total extraordinary income
3,650
1,041
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
-
820
Total extraordinary losses
-
820
Profit before income taxes
468,416
582,861
Income taxes - current
106,678
116,658
Income taxes - deferred
15,045
39,849
Total income taxes
121,723
156,507
Profit
346,692
426,353
4
Disclaimer
JPC - Japan Pure Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:35:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2022
20 600 M
181 M
181 M
Net income 2022
930 M
8,16 M
8,16 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
19,2x
Yield 2022
3,26%
Capitalization
17 544 M
154 M
154 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,81x
Nbr of Employees
47
Free-Float
62,1%
