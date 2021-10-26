Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Pure Chemical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4973   JP3706600008

JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

(4973)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Japan Pure Chemical : ┗ Second Quarter Financial Results Ended September 30, 2021 For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Non-Consolidated) （132KB） NEW

10/26/2021 | 01:36am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

October 25, 2021

Company name:

JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

4973

URL https://www.netjpc.com

Representative:

Representative Director, Chairman and

Masao Watanabe

President

Inquiries:

Managing Director

Satoru Kosaka

TEL 03-3550-1048

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

November 11, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

December 1, 2021

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

Yes

(for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended September 30, 2021

9,711

25.8

518

27.8

582

25.4

426

23.0

Six months ended September 30, 2020

7,720

31.8

405

(18.9)

464

(17.7)

346

(16.7)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended September 30, 2021

73.17

72.31

Six months ended September 30, 2020

59.91

59.07

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of September 30, 2021

16,444

13,957

84.3

2,368.19

As of March 31, 2021

16,149

13,249

81.1

2,259.10

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

40.00

-

40.00

80.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

40.00

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

-

40.00

80.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit

Earnings per share

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

17,000

2.3

1,090

14.1

1,200

12.2

870

10.1

150.08

1

4. Notes

  1. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly non-consolidated financial statements: No
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2021

6,317,200

shares

As of March 31, 2021

6,317,200

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2021

462,819

shares

As of March 31, 2021

520,283

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2021

5,827,111

shares

Six months ended September 30, 2020

5,786,462

shares

2

Quarterly non-consolidated financial statements

Non-consolidated balance sheets

(Thousands of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of September 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

4,369,972

4,231,500

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

2,612,183

2,585,683

Merchandise and finished goods

253,549

298,276

Raw materials and supplies

534,104

437,584

Other

327,125

243,034

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(313)

-

Total current assets

8,096,622

7,796,079

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

210,343

163,878

Intangible assets

76,245

58,399

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

7,723,637

8,381,674

Other

43,000

44,941

Total investments and other assets

7,766,638

8,426,615

Total non-current assets

8,053,227

8,648,893

Total assets

16,149,849

16,444,973

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

619,169

148,789

Income taxes payable

145,610

123,145

Provision for bonuses

60,423

60,814

Other

217,686

58,383

Total current liabilities

1,042,889

391,132

Non-current liabilities

Long-term accounts payable - other

180,882

180,882

Deferred tax liabilities

1,636,458

1,875,276

Asset retirement obligations

40,035

40,109

Total non-current liabilities

1,857,375

2,096,267

Total liabilities

2,900,265

2,487,400

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,283,196

1,283,196

Capital surplus

1,026,909

1,026,909

Retained earnings

7,877,256

8,060,939

Treasury shares

(1,212,677)

(1,078,759)

Total shareholders' equity

8,974,685

9,292,286

Valuation and translation adjustments

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

4,117,311

4,570,743

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

3,837

1,235

Total valuation and translation adjustments

4,121,148

4,571,979

Share acquisition rights

153,750

93,307

Total net assets

13,249,584

13,957,572

Total liabilities and net assets

16,149,849

16,444,973

3

Non-consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Thousands of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2021

Net sales

7,720,210

9,711,978

Cost of sales

6,808,546

8,689,928

Gross profit

911,663

1,022,049

Selling, general and administrative expenses

506,274

503,779

Operating profit

405,389

518,270

Non-operating income

Interest income

33

19

Dividend income

58,273

62,259

Other

1,898

2,287

Total non-operating income

60,205

64,567

Non-operating expenses

Foreign exchange losses

827

195

Other

1

0

Total non-operating expenses

828

196

Ordinary profit

464,765

582,640

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

240

-

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

3,410

1,041

Total extraordinary income

3,650

1,041

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

-

820

Total extraordinary losses

-

820

Profit before income taxes

468,416

582,861

Income taxes - current

106,678

116,658

Income taxes - deferred

15,045

39,849

Total income taxes

121,723

156,507

Profit

346,692

426,353

4

Disclaimer

JPC - Japan Pure Chemical Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 20 600 M 181 M 181 M
Net income 2022 930 M 8,16 M 8,16 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 17 544 M 154 M 154 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 62,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Masao Watanabe Chairman & President
Kenjiro Hayashi Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yasutoshi Ohata Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Satoru Kosaka Managing Director
Tomoyuki Kojima Managing Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO., LTD.12.45%154
ECOLAB INC.2.40%63 354
SIKA AG29.86%48 555
GIVAUDAN SA15.31%43 294
YUNNAN ENERGY NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.114.06%41 821
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.449.79%30 031