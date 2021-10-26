Japan Pure Chemical : ┗ Second Quarter Financial Results Ended September 30, 2021 For the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (Non-Consolidated) （132KB） NEW

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Non-Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP) October 25, 2021 Company name: JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 4973 URL https://www.netjpc.com Representative: Representative Director, Chairman and Masao Watanabe President Inquiries: Managing Director Satoru Kosaka TEL 03-3550-1048 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: November 11, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: December 1, 2021 Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Six months ended September 30, 2021 9,711 25.8 518 27.8 582 25.4 426 23.0 Six months ended September 30, 2020 7,720 31.8 405 (18.9) 464 (17.7) 346 (16.7) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Six months ended September 30, 2021 73.17 72.31 Six months ended September 30, 2020 59.91 59.07 (2) Non-consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of September 30, 2021 16,444 13,957 84.3 2,368.19 As of March 31, 2021 16,149 13,249 81.1 2,259.10 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 40.00 - 40.00 80.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 40.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) - 40.00 80.00

3. Forecast of non-consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Earnings per share Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 17,000 2.3 1,090 14.1 1,200 12.2 870 10.1 150.08

