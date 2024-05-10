Copyright © JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. All rights reserved. May not be copied or reprinted without prior written approval.

Used as an undercoat for gold plating.

Gold plating that is hardened with alloy

Copyright © JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. All rights reserved. May not be copied or reprinted without prior written approval.

Since Ni plating is omitted, used

Copyright © JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD. All rights reserved. May not be copied or reprinted without prior written approval.

Financial Review for 4Q of FY2023 (1)

Electronic Components Industry

The pace of demand recovery was slow and weak in consumer applications such as smartphones and PCs due to weak consumer spending in China and the economic slowdown in Europe.

Demand for industrial equipment such as cloud/data centers and semiconductor equipment/factory automation equipment remained sluggish due to cautious capital investment, despite firm sales for generative AI.

For automotive electronic components, demand was generally firm due to the continued increase in demand associated with the electrification of vehicles and the shift to electric vehicles, but inventory adjustments were seen due to a slowdown in demand for electric vehicles.

JPC's Financial Review

Plating chemicals for printed circuit boards and semiconductor substrates. Demand for some cutting-edge semiconductor packaging, such as for generative AI, remained strong, but demand for smartphones and PCs, as well as for these memories, recovered only moderately.

cutting-edge semiconductor packaging, such as for generative AI, remained strong, but demand for smartphones and PCs, as well as for these memories, recovered only moderately. Plating chemicals for connectors

Solid performance in the automotive sector, but sluggish demand recovery in the smartphone sector and weak demand in the industrial machinery sector resulted in a weak performance.

Plating chemicals for Leadframes

Demand recovery for smartphones and PCs remained weak, and the fall in the price of palladium also had a negative impact on sales.