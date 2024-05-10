Financial Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.
Securities Code: 4973
April 24, 2024
Glossary(1) （Plating
Method）
Term
Applications
Explanation
Electrolytic
―
Plating method on metal surfaces with
plating
electric current
Pure gold
Printed circuit boards
High-purity gold plating
plating
Semiconductor substrates
Hard gold
Connectors
Gold plating that is hardened with alloy
plating
Printed circuit boards
components
Palladium(Pd)
Lead frames
Used as an undercoat for gold plating.
plating
Connectors
PPF stands for Pre Plated Lead frame.
Electroless
―
Plating method by chemical reaction
plating
without electric current
Immersion
Printed circuit boards
Plating method for forming by replacing
metal on surface by utilizing solubility
plating
(ionization tendency) of each metal
Auto catalytic
Printed circuit boards
Plating method capable of forming thick
coatings by utilizing chemical reaction
plating
with reducing agents
Glossary(2) （Plating Process）
Term
Explanation
Composition of plating
Stands for Electroless Nickel
0.05μm
ENIG
5μm
Immersion Gold.
30μm
Composition of plating is Cu-Ni-Au.
Stands for Electroless Nickel
0.05μm
Electroless Palladium Immersion
0.05μm
ENEPIG
Gold.
5μm
Composition of plating is Cu-Ni-
30μm
Pd-Au.
Stands for Direct Immersion Gold.
0.05μm
DIG
Since Ni plating is omitted, used
for fine pitch compared to ENIG.
30μm
Composition of plating is Cu-Au.
Stands for Electroless Palladium
0.05μm
0.05μm
EPIG
Immersion Gold.
30μm
Composition of plating is Cu-Pd-Au.
Product Lineup ～ Lineup Expansion and New Field Development ～
Plating Methods Applications
plating
Pure gold
Electrolytic
Hard gold
（Alloy）
Palladium
plating
(Pd)
Immersion
gold
Electroless
Auto catalytic
gold
Auto catalytic
palladium
Peripheral fields
Product Lineup
- Pure gold plating enabling uniform coating even on rough surfaces
- Pure gold plating with higher hardness
Gold saving hard gold plating for micro connectors: OROBRIGHT BAR7
Palladium plating for thin coating applicable to PPF: PALLABRIGHT NANO2
Immersion gold plating compatible with mid- to high-P Ni: IM-GOLD IB2X
Immersion gold plating with less Ni corrosion: IM-GOLD CN
Immersion gold plating without Ni plating: IM-GOLD PC
Auto catalytic gold plating for thin coating using gold sulfite: HY-GOLD
Auto catalytic gold plating for thin coating using gold cyanide: HY-GOLD CN
Auto catalytic palladium plating for ENEPIG: NEO PALLABRIGHT 2
Direct auto catalytic palladium plating: NEO PALLABRIGHT DP
Base metals (copper, tin, nickel)
Alloy plating
Post-treatment agents
Financial Review for 4Q of FY2023 (1)
Electronic Components Industry
- The pace of demand recovery was slow and weak in consumer applications such as smartphones and PCs due to weak consumer spending in China and the economic slowdown in Europe.
- Demand for industrial equipment such as cloud/data centers and semiconductor equipment/factory automation equipment remained sluggish due to cautious capital investment, despite firm sales for generative AI.
- For automotive electronic components, demand was generally firm due to the continued increase in demand associated with the electrification of vehicles and the shift to electric vehicles, but inventory adjustments were seen due to a slowdown in demand for electric vehicles.
JPC's Financial Review
- Plating chemicals for printed circuit boards and semiconductor substrates. Demand for some cutting-edge semiconductor packaging, such as for generative AI, remained strong, but demand for smartphones and PCs, as well as for these memories, recovered only moderately.
- Plating chemicals for connectors
Solid performance in the automotive sector, but sluggish demand recovery in the smartphone sector and weak demand in the industrial machinery sector resulted in a weak performance.
- Plating chemicals for Leadframes
Demand recovery for smartphones and PCs remained weak, and the fall in the price of palladium also had a negative impact on sales.
Historical Metal Prices
Prices of Copper, Tin and Nickel
Prices of Gold and Palladium
Copper
Tin
Nickel
Gold
Palladium
(yen/g)
(yen/g)
8.00
10,500
10,000
7.00
9,500
9,000
8,500
6.00
8,000
7,500
5.00
7,000
6,500
6,000
4.00
5,500
5,000
4,500
3.00
4,000
3,500
2.00
3,000
2,500
2,000
1.00
1,500
1,000
500
0.00
0
18/3
18/9
19/3
19/9
20/3
20/9
21/3
21/9
22/3
22/9
23/3
23/9
24/3
Financial Review for 4Q of FY2023 (2)
Net Sales
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Net Profit
Eainings Per
Share(yen)
(Millions of yen, %)
FY2022
FY2023
1Q～4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q～4Q
Y-o-Y
Change
16,254
2,843
2,679
2,698
11,419
(29.7%)
3,199
567
54
98
132
69
354
(37.5%)
753
154
108
216
74
553
(26.5%)
569
119
83
168
177
548
(3.7%)
¥97.82
¥20.74
95.26円
―
¥14.42
¥29.28
¥30.82
Sales and operating and recurring profits were down year-on-year due to only a moderate recovery in demand for plating chemicals for consumer products such as smartphones and PCs, and for servers/data centers, as well as sluggish demand for industrial machinery.
Net profit was almost at the same level as the previous year due to a gain
on the sale of a specified investment shares in 4Q.
Net Sales by Final Products and Operating Profit (Quarterly)
Printed Circuit Boards & Semiconductor Substrates
Connectors & Micro Switches
Lead Frames
Others
Operating Profit
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
6,000
365
317
400
274
306
273
260
225
42
252
38
300
5,000
226
243
179
40
28
29
266
34
282
132
35
200
4,000
2
42
98
80
95
95
57
42
2123209627512383
137
69
53
54
100
60
210223792533
3,000
42
17031791
98
39
15
15761543
21242094
10
1041060
0
1161
1339
993
987
2,000
756
688
805
773
1038
1572
557
646
721
638
735
672
731
722
745
1285 607
524
419
1,000
537
659
614
1,630
1,662
1,492
1,439
1,433
1,563
1,5091,512
1,236
1,258
1,294
1,1141,217
866
837
1,275
987 1,170
1,211
1,121
0
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023
Net Sales by Export Regions (Quarterly)
(Millions of yen)
Taiwan
Korea
Singapore･Malaysia
China
Others
Export Ratio
3,000
56.4
57.6 318
59.2
60.4 60.6
57.0
54.0 53.8 54.3 53.5 54.3
2,500
52.5
50.6
53.4
49.5
53.1
56.1
52.2 52.2
48.4
180
247
532
286
240
429
306
351
446
141
2,000
268
244
301
270
200
287
158
253
222
311
215
995
195
191
913
572
819
112
151
1,500
196
139
486
285
743
754
139
121
627
794
733
171
307
862
162
283
161
571
366
758
1,000
118
494
729
486
437
335
270
331
715
131
130
472
358
520
396
292
342
126
383
523
389
356
186
103
243
170
180
500
288
867
1015
939
206
236
720
724
751
784
720
373
488
556
471
630
662
626
613
482
519
405
246
0
1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
(％)
65
55
45
35
25
15
5
Trend of Capex, Depreciation and R&D
(Millions of yen)
Capital investement
Depreciation
R&D
(Millions of yen)
160
101.4
99.6
93.5
140
85.3
93.7
91.2
86.1
101.5
157.9 100
120
69.2
69.7
100
91.2
71.4
80
60
72.1
68.2
68.2
68.0
80.2 74.5
80
60
40
40
24.1
25.1
26.9
29.2
29.2
29.2
23.6
20
15.1
13.0
4.3
0.1
3.6
0.3
0
29.3
20.7
20.7
20.8
21.9
7.2
8.9
0.8
0.4
0.4
1.6
18.7 18.8 18.5 20
9.9 11.9
0
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2021 Mar
2022 Mar
2023 Mar
2024 Mar
2024/Mar Main Capex:FIB(Analyzer) 64M¥ Production system 66M¥
2025/Mar Main Capex:Plasma processing equipment 20M¥
HP renewal 15M¥
