Financial Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

JAPAN PURE CHEMICAL CO.,LTD.

Securities Code: 4973

April 24, 2024

Glossary(1) Plating

Method

Term

Applications

Explanation

Electrolytic

Plating method on metal surfaces with

plating

electric current

Pure gold

Printed circuit boards

High-purity gold plating

plating

Semiconductor substrates

Hard gold

Connectors

Gold plating that is hardened with alloy

plating

Printed circuit boards

components

Palladium(Pd)

Lead frames

Used as an undercoat for gold plating.

plating

Connectors

PPF stands for Pre Plated Lead frame.

Electroless

Plating method by chemical reaction

plating

without electric current

Immersion

Printed circuit boards

Plating method for forming by replacing

metal on surface by utilizing solubility

plating

(ionization tendency) of each metal

Auto catalytic

Printed circuit boards

Plating method capable of forming thick

coatings by utilizing chemical reaction

plating

with reducing agents

Glossary(2) Plating Process

Term

Explanation

Composition of plating

Stands for Electroless Nickel

0.05μm

ENIG

5μm

Immersion Gold.

30μm

Composition of plating is Cu-Ni-Au.

Stands for Electroless Nickel

0.05μm

Electroless Palladium Immersion

0.05μm

ENEPIG

Gold.

5μm

Composition of plating is Cu-Ni-

30μm

Pd-Au.

Stands for Direct Immersion Gold.

0.05μm

DIG

Since Ni plating is omitted, used

for fine pitch compared to ENIG.

30μm

Composition of plating is Cu-Au.

Stands for Electroless Palladium

0.05μm

0.05μm

EPIG

Immersion Gold.

30μm

Composition of plating is Cu-Pd-Au.

Product Lineup Lineup Expansion and New Field Development

Plating Methods Applications

plating

Pure gold

Electrolytic

Hard gold

Alloy

Palladium

plating

(Pd)

Immersion

gold

Electroless

Auto catalytic

gold

Auto catalytic

palladium

Peripheral fields

Product Lineup

  1. Pure gold plating enabling uniform coating even on rough surfaces
  2. Pure gold plating with higher hardness

Gold saving hard gold plating for micro connectors: OROBRIGHT BAR7

Palladium plating for thin coating applicable to PPF: PALLABRIGHT NANO2

Immersion gold plating compatible with mid- to high-P Ni: IM-GOLD IB2X

Immersion gold plating with less Ni corrosion: IM-GOLD CN

Immersion gold plating without Ni plating: IM-GOLD PC

Auto catalytic gold plating for thin coating using gold sulfite: HY-GOLD

Auto catalytic gold plating for thin coating using gold cyanide: HY-GOLD CN

Auto catalytic palladium plating for ENEPIG: NEO PALLABRIGHT 2

Direct auto catalytic palladium plating: NEO PALLABRIGHT DP

Base metals (copper, tin, nickel)

Alloy plating

Post-treatment agents

Financial Review for 4Q of FY2023 (1)

Electronic Components Industry

  • The pace of demand recovery was slow and weak in consumer applications such as smartphones and PCs due to weak consumer spending in China and the economic slowdown in Europe.
  • Demand for industrial equipment such as cloud/data centers and semiconductor equipment/factory automation equipment remained sluggish due to cautious capital investment, despite firm sales for generative AI.
  • For automotive electronic components, demand was generally firm due to the continued increase in demand associated with the electrification of vehicles and the shift to electric vehicles, but inventory adjustments were seen due to a slowdown in demand for electric vehicles.

JPC's Financial Review

  • Plating chemicals for printed circuit boards and semiconductor substrates. Demand for some cutting-edge semiconductor packaging, such as for generative AI, remained strong, but demand for smartphones and PCs, as well as for these memories, recovered only moderately.
  • Plating chemicals for connectors

Solid performance in the automotive sector, but sluggish demand recovery in the smartphone sector and weak demand in the industrial machinery sector resulted in a weak performance.

  • Plating chemicals for Leadframes

Demand recovery for smartphones and PCs remained weak, and the fall in the price of palladium also had a negative impact on sales.

Historical Metal Prices

Prices of Copper, Tin and Nickel

Prices of Gold and Palladium

Copper

Tin

Nickel

Gold

Palladium

(yen/g)

(yen/g)

8.00

10,500

10,000

7.00

9,500

9,000

8,500

6.00

8,000

7,500

5.00

7,000

6,500

6,000

4.00

5,500

5,000

4,500

3.00

4,000

3,500

2.00

3,000

2,500

2,000

1.00

1,500

1,000

500

0.00

0

18/3

18/9

19/3

19/9

20/3

20/9

21/3

21/9

22/3

22/9

23/3

23/9

24/3

Financial Review for 4Q of FY2023 (2)

Net Sales

Operating Profit

Ordinary Profit

Net Profit

Eainings Per

Share(yen)

(Millions of yen, %)

FY2022

FY2023

1Q4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q4Q

Y-o-Y

Change

16,254

2,843

2,679

2,698

11,419

(29.7%)

3,199

567

54

98

132

69

354

(37.5%)

753

154

108

216

74

553

(26.5%)

569

119

83

168

177

548

(3.7%)

¥97.82

¥20.74

95.26

¥14.42

¥29.28

¥30.82

Sales and operating and recurring profits were down year-on-year due to only a moderate recovery in demand for plating chemicals for consumer products such as smartphones and PCs, and for servers/data centers, as well as sluggish demand for industrial machinery.

Net profit was almost at the same level as the previous year due to a gain

on the sale of a specified investment shares in 4Q.

Net Sales by Final Products and Operating Profit (Quarterly)

Printed Circuit Boards & Semiconductor Substrates

Connectors & Micro Switches

Lead Frames

Others

Operating Profit

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

6,000

365

317

400

274

306

273

260

225

42

252

38

300

5,000

226

243

179

40

28

29

266

34

282

132

35

200

4,000

2

42

98

80

95

95

57

42

2123209627512383

137

69

53

54

100

60

210223792533

3,000

42

17031791

98

39

15

15761543

21242094

10

1041060

0

1161

1339

993

987

2,000

756

688

805

773

1038

1572

557

646

721

638

735

672

731

722

745

1285 607

524

419

1,000

537

659

614

1,630

1,662

1,492

1,439

1,433

1,563

1,5091,512

1,236

1,258

1,294

1,1141,217

866

837

1,275

987 1,170

1,211

1,121

0

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023

Net Sales by Export Regions (Quarterly)

(Millions of yen)

Taiwan

Korea

SingaporeMalaysia

China

Others

Export Ratio

3,000

56.4

57.6 318

59.2

60.4 60.6

57.0

54.0 53.8 54.3 53.5 54.3

2,500

52.5

50.6

53.4

49.5

53.1

56.1

52.2 52.2

48.4

180

247

532

286

240

429

306

351

446

141

2,000

268

244

301

270

200

287

158

253

222

311

215

995

195

191

913

572

819

112

151

1,500

196

139

486

285

743

754

139

121

627

794

733

171

307

862

162

283

161

571

366

758

1,000

118

494

729

486

437

335

270

331

715

131

130

472

358

520

396

292

342

126

383

523

389

356

186

103

243

170

180

500

288

867

1015

939

206

236

720

724

751

784

720

373

488

556

471

630

662

626

613

482

519

405

246

0

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

()

65

55

45

35

25

15

5

Trend of Capex, Depreciation and R&D

(Millions of yen)

Capital investement

Depreciation

R&D

(Millions of yen)

160

101.4

99.6

93.5

140

85.3

93.7

91.2

86.1

101.5

157.9 100

120

69.2

69.7

100

91.2

71.4

80

60

72.1

68.2

68.2

68.0

80.2 74.5

80

60

40

40

24.1

25.1

26.9

29.2

29.2

29.2

23.6

20

15.1

13.0

4.3

0.1

3.6

0.3

0

29.3

20.7

20.7

20.8

21.9

7.2

8.9

0.8

0.4

0.4

1.6

18.7 18.8 18.5 20

9.9 11.9

0

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2021 Mar

2022 Mar

2023 Mar

2024 Mar

2024/Mar Main Capex:FIB(Analyzer) 64M¥ Production system 66M¥

2025/Mar Main Capex:Plasma processing equipment 20M¥

HP renewal 15M¥

