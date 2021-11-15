Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest in Domestic Real Estate and Disposition of Domestic Real Estate
11/15/2021 | 01:40am EST
NEWS RELEASE
November 15, 2021
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director
(TSE code: 8952)
Asset Management Company
Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Naoki Umeda, President & CEO
Contact: Masaru Motooka
Executive Officer & General Manager
Planning Department
Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951
Announcement of Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest
in Domestic Real Estate and Disposition of Domestic Real Estate
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation ("JRE") hereby announces that Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("JRE‐AM"), the asset management company to which JRE entrusts asset investment, decided today to acquire trust beneficiary interest in domestic real estate and dispose of domestic real estate (the "Acquisition" and the "Disposition" respectively; the "Transaction" collectively) as described below.
«Property to be acquired»
Property name
Location
Acquisition price
Contract date
Transfer date
(planned)
(scheduled)
Otemachi Financial City
Chiyoda‐ku,
North Tower
JPY 6,380 million
November 15, 2021
November 30, 2021
Tokyo
(additional acquisition)
«Property to be disposed of»
Property name
Location
Disposition
Contract date
Transfer date
price (planned)
(scheduled)
Nagoya Misono Building
Nagoya‐shi
JPY 2,629 million
November 15, 2021
March 1, 2022
Aichi
1
«Purpose of the Transaction»
In recent years, the roles and functions required of office buildings have been changing against the backdrop of such factors as progress in information technology, growing environmental awareness and diversification of working styles. With an eye on changes in the business environment under these new trends, JRE has established a policy to strategically replace its portfolio properties from a proactive perspective, focusing on the medium‐ to long‐term competitiveness of its portfolio.
The Transaction is part of this replacement strategy. The Acquisition was determined upon comprehensive assessment which indicated that the addition of the property would contribute to enhancing the medium‐ to long‐term competitiveness of the portfolio. Meanwhile, the Disposition was determined through qualitative and quantitative assessment in view of profitability and asset value.
«Property to be acquired: Otemachi Financial City North Tower (additional acquisition)»
1. Outline of the Acquisition
Name of property
Otemachi Financial City North Tower
(ratio of ownership interest: 1.42%)
Acquisition price (planned)
JPY 6,380 million
Seller
Sankei Building Co., Ltd. (see item 4 below)
Brokerage
Yes (party other than an interested party)
Date of decision
November 15, 2021
Date of contract
November 15, 2021
Date of transfer (scheduled)
November 30, 2021
Date of payment (scheduled)
November 30, 2021
(Note) The ratio of ownership interest under "Name of property" indicates the ratio of co‐ownership interest in the entirety of Otemachi Financial City (including South Tower). Through this additional acquisition, JRE's total percentage of ownership interest will be 4.80%.
2. Reason for the Acquisition
The property was built as part of the Otemachi 1‐chome, District 2, Type I Urban Redevelopment Project, the second phase of the Chain Urban Renaissance Project in Otemachi, and comprises Otemachi Financial City together with the South Tower built in unison with the property.
In particular, the following points were highly evaluated with regard to the Acquisition.
(1) Building and Facilities
Completed in 2012, the property is a relatively new large‐scale complex consisting of offices and shops, etc. The office spaces are equipped with approximately 2,300 m2 of rectangular and column‐free floor plate where a variety of layouts according to various business needs can be accommodated. Also, "St. Luke's MediLocus," an annex of St. Luke's International Hospital established on the lower floors of the South Tower, contributes to not only convenience for workers but also local disaster prevention in providing early aid and such for the surrounding area in times of emergency.
In terms of the environment, the property mitigates the impacts of Tokyo's urban heat island with greenery both onsite and offsite, adoption of water‐retentive coating, etc. and is contributing to reducing environmental load such as through the introduction of high‐efficiency facilities and equipment.
(2) Location
The property is connected via underground passage to Otemachi Station through which five subway lines pass and thus transportation access is excellent.
Moreover, there are advantages from a business standpoint as the property is located in Otemachi, an international financial center, and the above urban renaissance project is expected to further increase the area's value.
2
3. Description of the Property to Be Acquired
Name of property
Otemachi Financial City North Tower
(ownership interest ratio: 1.42%)
Type of specified assets
Trust beneficiary interest in domestic real estate
Type of ownership
Trust beneficiary interest pertaining to 12.5% co‐ownership
interest in right of site below:
・Land on which the right of site is established:
15 lots of land (the former land plots before replotting under
the land readjustment project)
Land
・Ratio of right of site:
1‐5‐1 Otemachi, Chiyoda‐ku, Tokyo and 13 other lots
(provisional replotted land: 2A District 2‐1):
10,004,230/100,000,000
1‐5‐2 Otemachi, Chiyoda‐ku, Tokyo
(provisional replotted land: 2A District 2‐2):
10,019,813/100,000,000
Trust beneficiary interest pertaining to 12.5% co‐ownership
interest in sectional ownership interest below
・ Part of retail spaces (1st underground floor) (237.65 m2)
・ Data center section (4th through 1st underground floors and
2nd through 4th floors (in registry: 4th through 1st
underground floors and 3rd through 5th floors) (6357.25 m2)
Building
(Note) The above areas include portions attached to the
building.
・ Office spaces (23rd through 27th floors (in registry: 24th
through 28th floors)) (11,488.95 m2)
・ Co‐ownership interest in portions treated as common areas
set forth in the management bylaws for the entirety of
Otemachi Financial City
*Building ownership share: 1.42%
Trustee
Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
Location (Building address)
1‐9‐5 Otemachi, Chiyoda‐ku, Tokyo
Usage
Offices and shops
Area
Land
14,108.16 m2 (area for provisional replotted land)
Building
239,769.07 m2 (the gross floor area stated in the real property
registry)
Structure
S/SRC structure with flat roof, 35 stories above the ground and 4
basement levels
Typical floor area
2,369 m2
Completion
October 2012
Matters related to earthquake
PML: 1.1% (based on the seismic risk assessment report by Tokio
resistance
Marine dR Co., Ltd.)
Mortgage
No
Appraisal value (Date of value)
JPY 7,070 million (As of November 1, 2021)
Appraisal institution
Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.
3
Outline of lease
Total number of tenants
10
Total rent revenues
Undisclosed
Security deposit
Undisclosed
Total leased area
2,307 m2
Net rentable area
2,307 m2
March 31, 2020
100.0%
September 30, 2020
100.0%
Occupancy rate
March 31, 2021
96.1%
September 30, 2021
100.0%
Scheduled date of acquisition
100.0%
Matters pertaining to the first option on the transfer of sectional
Special notes
ownership interest in the property are provided for in the co‐
owners agreement. Note that a right of site pertaining to the
sectional ownership interest is established over said land.
(Note)
・JRE, upon acquisition of the property, will lease the whole space to be acquired to Mitsubishi Estate, which will then sublease it to third parties under a master lease contract of a pass‐through type.
・The property is located within the Otemachi Land Readjustment Project Area as part of the Tokyo Urban Planning and Land Readjustment Project. The parcel number and the number of registered lots of land described herein represent the 15 lots based on the former land plots on which the right of site is established. Regarding land area, the total designated areas of the following provisional replotted land plots are described.
①2A District 2‐1: 13,763.00 m2
②2A District 2‐2: 345.16 m2
・"Area (Building)", "Structure", and "Completion" show the same entries stated in the real property registry. "Usage", however, indicates the main entries, among those listed in the real property registry.
・The number of floors above ground in "Structure" refers to the same entry stated in the real property registry, in which Otemachi Financial City North Tower and South Tower are collectively registered. Otemachi Financial City North Tower has 31 stories above ground (30 stories indicated in the building).
・"Total number of tenants", "Total leased area" and "Net rentable area" are forecasts as of the scheduled acquisition date.
・Figures in "Outline of lease" are based on the data provided by the seller and are calculated only for JRE's interest to be acquired. However, "Total number of tenants" indicates the total number of tenants in the entire sectional ownership block to be acquired.
・"Total rent revenues" and "Security deposit" are undisclosed as the consent of co‐owners, etc. has not been obtained.
JRE's interest includes the co‐ownership interest of the portions treated as common elements pursuant to the management bylaws.
・NOI (Net Operating Income): JPY 173 million per year (an estimated amount)
・Depreciation: JPY 44 million per year (an estimated amount)
4
4. Outline of the Seller
Corporate name
Sankei Building Co., Ltd.
Location
1‐7‐2 Otemachi, Chiyoda‐ku, Tokyo
Representative
Kazunobu Iijima, President & CEO
Principal business
Real estate business
Paid‐in capital
JPY 28,120 million (as of Mar. 31, 2021)
Date of establishment
June 11, 1951
Net assets
(Consolidated): JPY 105,414 million (as of Mar. 31, 2021)
Total assets
(Consolidated): JPY 442,571 million (as of Mar. 31, 2021)
Major shareholders and their
shareholding percentages
Fuji Media Holdings, Inc.: 100%
(as of Mar. 31, 2021)
Relationship with JRE or JRE‐AM
Capital relationship
None
Personnel relationships
None
Business relationship
None
Applicability to related
No
parties
Status of Owners, Etc. of the Property
The property to be acquired is not an acquisition from a party having a special interest with JRE or JRE‐ AM.
Settlement Method, Etc.
(1) Acquisition funds Loan and cash on hand
(Note) A loan for the Acquisition will be announced when determined.
(2) Settlement method
Lump‐sum payment at the time of transfer
7. Summary of Appraisal Report
Property name
Otemachi Financial City North Tower
Appraisal value
JPY 7,070 million
Appraiser
Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd
Date of value
November 1, 2021
Item
Amount
Description
Indicated by the income approach, placing more weight
Value indicated by the income approach
7,070,000
on the DCF method that incorporates fluctuations of the
future net cash flow, while employing the direct
capitalization method for verification
Value indicated by the direct
7,240,000
capitalization method
(1) Operating income [① ‐②]
270,290
①Poten
al rental income
282,296
Estimated considering new rent levels of comparable
properties and the medium to long term
competitiveness of the subject property
②Vacancy loss
12,005
Recorded based on average vacancy rates of
comparable properties, considering the competitiveness
of the subject property
(2)
Operating expenses
74,613
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:13 UTC.