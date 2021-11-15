Log in
Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest in Domestic Real Estate and Disposition of Domestic Real Estate

11/15/2021
NEWS RELEASE

November 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Umeda, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

Announcement of Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest

in Domestic Real Estate and Disposition of Domestic Real Estate

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation ("JRE") hereby announces that Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("JRE‐AM"), the asset management company to which JRE entrusts asset investment, decided today to acquire trust beneficiary interest in domestic real estate and dispose of domestic real estate (the "Acquisition" and the "Disposition" respectively; the "Transaction" collectively) as described below.

«Property to be acquired»

Property name

Location

Acquisition price

Contract date

Transfer date

(planned)

(scheduled)

Otemachi Financial City

Chiyoda‐ku,

North Tower

JPY 6,380 million

November 15, 2021

November 30, 2021

Tokyo

(additional acquisition)

«Property to be disposed of»

Property name

Location

Disposition

Contract date

Transfer date

price (planned)

(scheduled)

Nagoya Misono Building

Nagoya‐shi

JPY 2,629 million

November 15, 2021

March 1, 2022

Aichi

1

«Purpose of the Transaction»

In recent years, the roles and functions required of office buildings have been changing against the backdrop of such factors as progress in information technology, growing environmental awareness and diversification of working styles. With an eye on changes in the business environment under these new trends, JRE has established a policy to strategically replace its portfolio properties from a proactive perspective, focusing on the medium‐ to long‐term competitiveness of its portfolio.

The Transaction is part of this replacement strategy. The Acquisition was determined upon comprehensive assessment which indicated that the addition of the property would contribute to enhancing the medium‐ to long‐term competitiveness of the portfolio. Meanwhile, the Disposition was determined through qualitative and quantitative assessment in view of profitability and asset value.

«Property to be acquired: Otemachi Financial City North Tower (additional acquisition)»

1. Outline of the Acquisition

Name of property

Otemachi Financial City North Tower

(ratio of ownership interest: 1.42%)

Acquisition price (planned)

JPY 6,380 million

Seller

Sankei Building Co., Ltd. (see item 4 below)

Brokerage

Yes (party other than an interested party)

Date of decision

November 15, 2021

Date of contract

November 15, 2021

Date of transfer (scheduled)

November 30, 2021

Date of payment (scheduled)

November 30, 2021

(Note) The ratio of ownership interest under "Name of property" indicates the ratio of co‐ownership interest in the entirety of Otemachi Financial City (including South Tower). Through this additional acquisition, JRE's total percentage of ownership interest will be 4.80%.

2. Reason for the Acquisition

The property was built as part of the Otemachi 1‐chome, District 2, Type I Urban Redevelopment Project, the second phase of the Chain Urban Renaissance Project in Otemachi, and comprises Otemachi Financial City together with the South Tower built in unison with the property.

In particular, the following points were highly evaluated with regard to the Acquisition.

(1) Building and Facilities

Completed in 2012, the property is a relatively new large‐scale complex consisting of offices and shops, etc. The office spaces are equipped with approximately 2,300 m2 of rectangular and column‐free floor plate where a variety of layouts according to various business needs can be accommodated. Also, "St. Luke's MediLocus," an annex of St. Luke's International Hospital established on the lower floors of the South Tower, contributes to not only convenience for workers but also local disaster prevention in providing early aid and such for the surrounding area in times of emergency.

In terms of the environment, the property mitigates the impacts of Tokyo's urban heat island with greenery both onsite and offsite, adoption of water‐retentive coating, etc. and is contributing to reducing environmental load such as through the introduction of high‐efficiency facilities and equipment.

(2) Location

The property is connected via underground passage to Otemachi Station through which five subway lines pass and thus transportation access is excellent.

Moreover, there are advantages from a business standpoint as the property is located in Otemachi, an international financial center, and the above urban renaissance project is expected to further increase the area's value.

2

3. Description of the Property to Be Acquired

Name of property

Otemachi Financial City North Tower

(ownership interest ratio: 1.42%)

Type of specified assets

Trust beneficiary interest in domestic real estate

Type of ownership

Trust beneficiary interest pertaining to 12.5% co‐ownership

interest in right of site below:

Land on which the right of site is established:

15 lots of land (the former land plots before replotting under

the land readjustment project)

Land

Ratio of right of site:

1‐5‐1 Otemachi, Chiyoda‐ku, Tokyo and 13 other lots

(provisional replotted land: 2A District 2‐1):

10,004,230/100,000,000

1‐5‐2 Otemachi, Chiyoda‐ku, Tokyo

(provisional replotted land: 2A District 2‐2):

10,019,813/100,000,000

Trust beneficiary interest pertaining to 12.5% co‐ownership

interest in sectional ownership interest below

Part of retail spaces (1st underground floor) (237.65 m2)

Data center section (4th through 1st underground floors and

2nd through 4th floors (in registry: 4th through 1st

underground floors and 3rd through 5th floors) (6357.25 m2)

Building

(Note) The above areas include portions attached to the

building.

Office spaces (23rd through 27th floors (in registry: 24th

through 28th floors)) (11,488.95 m2)

Co‐ownership interest in portions treated as common areas

set forth in the management bylaws for the entirety of

Otemachi Financial City

*Building ownership share: 1.42%

Trustee

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Location (Building address)

1‐9‐5 Otemachi, Chiyoda‐ku, Tokyo

Usage

Offices and shops

Area

Land

14,108.16 m2 (area for provisional replotted land)

Building

239,769.07 m2 (the gross floor area stated in the real property

registry)

Structure

S/SRC structure with flat roof, 35 stories above the ground and 4

basement levels

Typical floor area

2,369 m2

Completion

October 2012

Matters related to earthquake

PML: 1.1% (based on the seismic risk assessment report by Tokio

resistance

Marine dR Co., Ltd.)

Mortgage

No

Appraisal value (Date of value)

JPY 7,070 million (As of November 1, 2021)

Appraisal institution

Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

3

Outline of lease

Total number of tenants

10

Total rent revenues

Undisclosed

Security deposit

Undisclosed

Total leased area

2,307 m2

Net rentable area

2,307 m2

March 31, 2020

100.0%

September 30, 2020

100.0%

Occupancy rate

March 31, 2021

96.1%

September 30, 2021

100.0%

Scheduled date of acquisition

100.0%

Matters pertaining to the first option on the transfer of sectional

Special notes

ownership interest in the property are provided for in the co‐

owners agreement. Note that a right of site pertaining to the

sectional ownership interest is established over said land.

(Note)

JRE, upon acquisition of the property, will lease the whole space to be acquired to Mitsubishi Estate, which will then sublease it to third parties under a master lease contract of a pass‐through type.

The property is located within the Otemachi Land Readjustment Project Area as part of the Tokyo Urban Planning and Land Readjustment Project. The parcel number and the number of registered lots of land described herein represent the 15 lots based on the former land plots on which the right of site is established. Regarding land area, the total designated areas of the following provisional replotted land plots are described.

①2A District 2‐1: 13,763.00 m2

②2A District 2‐2: 345.16 m2

"Area (Building)", "Structure", and "Completion" show the same entries stated in the real property registry. "Usage", however, indicates the main entries, among those listed in the real property registry.

The number of floors above ground in "Structure" refers to the same entry stated in the real property registry, in which Otemachi Financial City North Tower and South Tower are collectively registered. Otemachi Financial City North Tower has 31 stories above ground (30 stories indicated in the building).

"Total number of tenants", "Total leased area" and "Net rentable area" are forecasts as of the scheduled acquisition date.

Figures in "Outline of lease" are based on the data provided by the seller and are calculated only for JRE's interest to be acquired. However, "Total number of tenants" indicates the total number of tenants in the entire sectional ownership block to be acquired.

"Total rent revenues" and "Security deposit" are undisclosed as the consent of co‐owners, etc. has not been obtained.

  • JRE's interest includes the co‐ownership interest of the portions treated as common elements pursuant to the management bylaws.

NOI (Net Operating Income): JPY 173 million per year (an estimated amount)

Depreciation: JPY 44 million per year (an estimated amount)

4

4. Outline of the Seller

Corporate name

Sankei Building Co., Ltd.

Location

1‐7‐2 Otemachi, Chiyoda‐ku, Tokyo

Representative

Kazunobu Iijima, President & CEO

Principal business

Real estate business

Paid‐in capital

JPY 28,120 million (as of Mar. 31, 2021)

Date of establishment

June 11, 1951

Net assets

(Consolidated): JPY 105,414 million (as of Mar. 31, 2021)

Total assets

(Consolidated): JPY 442,571 million (as of Mar. 31, 2021)

Major shareholders and their

shareholding percentages

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc.: 100%

(as of Mar. 31, 2021)

Relationship with JRE or JRE‐AM

Capital relationship

None

Personnel relationships

None

Business relationship

None

Applicability to related

No

parties

  1. Status of Owners, Etc. of the Property
    The property to be acquired is not an acquisition from a party having a special interest with JRE or JRE‐ AM.
  2. Settlement Method, Etc.

(1) Acquisition funds Loan and cash on hand

(Note) A loan for the Acquisition will be announced when determined.

(2) Settlement method

Lump‐sum payment at the time of transfer

7. Summary of Appraisal Report

Property name

Otemachi Financial City North Tower

Appraisal value

JPY 7,070 million

Appraiser

Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd

Date of value

November 1, 2021

Item

Amount

Description

Indicated by the income approach, placing more weight

Value indicated by the income approach

7,070,000

on the DCF method that incorporates fluctuations of the

future net cash flow, while employing the direct

capitalization method for verification

Value indicated by the direct

7,240,000

capitalization method

(1) Operating income []

270,290

①Poten

al rental income

282,296

Estimated considering new rent levels of comparable

properties and the medium to long term

competitiveness of the subject property

②Vacancy loss

12,005

Recorded based on average vacancy rates of

comparable properties, considering the competitiveness

of the subject property

(2)

Operating expenses

74,613

5



Disclaimer

JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
