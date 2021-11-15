Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Acquisition of Trust Beneficiary Interest in Domestic Real Estate and Disposition of Domestic Real Estate

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation ("JRE") hereby announces that Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. ("JRE‐AM"), the asset management company to which JRE entrusts asset investment, decided today to acquire trust beneficiary interest in domestic real estate and dispose of domestic real estate (the "Acquisition" and the "Disposition" respectively; the "Transaction" collectively) as described below.

«Purpose of the Transaction»

In recent years, the roles and functions required of office buildings have been changing against the backdrop of such factors as progress in information technology, growing environmental awareness and diversification of working styles. With an eye on changes in the business environment under these new trends, JRE has established a policy to strategically replace its portfolio properties from a proactive perspective, focusing on the medium‐ to long‐term competitiveness of its portfolio.

The Transaction is part of this replacement strategy. The Acquisition was determined upon comprehensive assessment which indicated that the addition of the property would contribute to enhancing the medium‐ to long‐term competitiveness of the portfolio. Meanwhile, the Disposition was determined through qualitative and quantitative assessment in view of profitability and asset value.

«Property to be acquired: Otemachi Financial City North Tower (additional acquisition)»

1. Outline of the Acquisition

Name of property Otemachi Financial City North Tower (ratio of ownership interest: 1.42%) Acquisition price (planned) JPY 6,380 million Seller Sankei Building Co., Ltd. (see item 4 below) Brokerage Yes (party other than an interested party) Date of decision November 15, 2021 Date of contract November 15, 2021 Date of transfer (scheduled) November 30, 2021 Date of payment (scheduled) November 30, 2021

(Note) The ratio of ownership interest under "Name of property" indicates the ratio of co‐ownership interest in the entirety of Otemachi Financial City (including South Tower). Through this additional acquisition, JRE's total percentage of ownership interest will be 4.80%.

2. Reason for the Acquisition

The property was built as part of the Otemachi 1‐chome, District 2, Type I Urban Redevelopment Project, the second phase of the Chain Urban Renaissance Project in Otemachi, and comprises Otemachi Financial City together with the South Tower built in unison with the property.

In particular, the following points were highly evaluated with regard to the Acquisition.

(1) Building and Facilities

Completed in 2012, the property is a relatively new large‐scale complex consisting of offices and shops, etc. The office spaces are equipped with approximately 2,300 m2 of rectangular and column‐free floor plate where a variety of layouts according to various business needs can be accommodated. Also, "St. Luke's MediLocus," an annex of St. Luke's International Hospital established on the lower floors of the South Tower, contributes to not only convenience for workers but also local disaster prevention in providing early aid and such for the surrounding area in times of emergency.

In terms of the environment, the property mitigates the impacts of Tokyo's urban heat island with greenery both onsite and offsite, adoption of water‐retentive coating, etc. and is contributing to reducing environmental load such as through the introduction of high‐efficiency facilities and equipment.

(2) Location

The property is connected via underground passage to Otemachi Station through which five subway lines pass and thus transportation access is excellent.

Moreover, there are advantages from a business standpoint as the property is located in Otemachi, an international financial center, and the above urban renaissance project is expected to further increase the area's value.

