Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Comprehensive Resolution concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

November 15, 2021
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director
(TSE code: 8952)
Asset Management Company
Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Naoki Umeda, President & CEO
Contact: Masaru Motooka
Executive Officer & General Manager,
Planning Department
Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951
Announcement of Comprehensive Resolution concerning
Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces that it made a comprehensive resolution concerning the issuance of investment corporation bonds at the board of directors' meeting held today, as follows:
-
Type of investment corporation bonds Unsecured investment corporation bonds
-
Maximum amount of the bonds to be issued JPY 100 billion
The bonds may be issued in installments at different times or issued in foreign currency within the above amount. Note that in cases where bonds are issued in foreign currency, the amount converted into JPY shall be calculated using the foreign exchange rate for swapping the principal at the time of the issuance.
(3) Issue period
From November 15, 2021 to May 31, 2022
-
Denomination of each bond JPY 100 million
As for bonds issued in foreign currency, the amount translated into JPY at the time of the issuance shall meet the minimum amount requirement to be exempt from the appointment of a trustee.
