Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Comprehensive Resolution concerning Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

11/15/2021
NEWS RELEASE

November 15, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Umeda, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager,

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

Announcement of Comprehensive Resolution concerning

Issuance of Investment Corporation Bonds

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces that it made a comprehensive resolution concerning the issuance of investment corporation bonds at the board of directors' meeting held today, as follows:

  1. Type of investment corporation bonds Unsecured investment corporation bonds
  2. Maximum amount of the bonds to be issued JPY 100 billion

The bonds may be issued in installments at different times or issued in foreign currency within the above amount. Note that in cases where bonds are issued in foreign currency, the amount converted into JPY shall be calculated using the foreign exchange rate for swapping the principal at the time of the issuance.

(3) Issue period

From November 15, 2021 to May 31, 2022

  1. Denomination of each bond JPY 100 million

As for bonds issued in foreign currency, the amount translated into JPY at the time of the issuance shall meet the minimum amount requirement to be exempt from the appointment of a trustee.

1

(5) Collateral

The bonds are not secured or guaranteed, and there are no assets reserved as security for the bonds.

(6) Use of the funds

The proceeds will be allocated to acquisition of specified assets, which are subject to Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, funds necessary for maintenance and management of properties (including ones for refunds of security deposits), repayment of loans, redemption of investment corporation bonds, and working capital, etc.

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated November 15, 2021.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 06:39:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
