Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Debt Financing

(Note) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.

every June and December in the period until the

The principal repayment date and the 17th of

Repayment of the existing long‐term loan of JPY 2 billion executed on June 17, 2014.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to procure funds as follows:

3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing

(Units: millions of JPY) Before After Increase/Decrease Short‐term loans payable 21,200 21,200 ±0 Long‐term loans payable 21,000 21,000 ±0 (Variable interest rate) Long‐term loans payable 339,700 339,700 ±0 (Fixed interest rate) Total loans 381,900 381,900 ±0 Investment corporation bonds 42,993 42,993 ±0 Total 42,993 42,993 ±0 investment corporation bonds Total interest‐bearing debt 424,893 424,893 ±0

4. Others

Regarding risks pertaining to these loan repayments, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on June 25, 2021.

