Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Debt Financing
12/15/2021 | 01:49am EST
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to procure funds as follows:
1. Reason for the borrowing
Repayment of the existing long‐term loan of JPY 2 billion executed on June 17, 2014.
2. Overview of the borrowing
Loan 1
Loan 2
(1)
Lender:
The Nishi‐Nippon City Bank, Ltd.
(2)
Amount of loan:
JPY 1,000 million
JPY 1,000 million
(3)
Interest rate:
0. 27875% (Fixed)
0.37375% (Fixed)
(4)
Borrowing date:
December 17, 2021
(5)
Method of borrowing:
Loan agreement dated December 15, 2021
Unsecured/unguaranteed loan
(6)
Interest payment date:
The principal repayment date and the 17th of
every June and December in the period until the
principal repayment date (Note)
(7)
Method of principal repayment:
Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment
date
(8)
Principal repayment date:
December 18, 2028
December 17, 2031
(Note) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.
1
3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing
(Units: millions of JPY)
Before
After
Increase/Decrease
Short‐term loans payable
21,200
21,200
±0
Long‐term loans payable
21,000
21,000
±0
(Variable interest rate)
Long‐term loans payable
339,700
339,700
±0
(Fixed interest rate)
Total loans
381,900
381,900
±0
Investment corporation bonds
42,993
42,993
±0
Total
42,993
42,993
±0
investment corporation bonds
Total interest‐bearing debt
424,893
424,893
±0
4. Others
Regarding risks pertaining to these loan repayments, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on June 25, 2021.
