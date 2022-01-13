Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8952   JP3027680002

JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8952)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Debt Financing

01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

January 13, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Umeda, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

Announcement of Debt Financing

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to procure funds as follows:

1. Reason for the borrowing

Repayment of the existing long‐term loan of JPY 5 billion executed on January 15, 2013.

2. Overview of the borrowing

(1)

Borrowing date

January 17, 2022

(2)

Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date

Lender

Amount of loan

Principal repayment date

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

JPY 5,000 million

January 19, 2032

(3)

Interest rate:

0.4475% (Fixed)

(4)

Method of borrowing:

Loan agreement dated January 13, 2022

Unsecured/unguaranteed loan

(5)

Interest payment date:

The principal repayment date and the 17th of every January and

July in the period until the principal repayment date (Note)

(6)

Method of principal repayment:

Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date

(Note) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.

1

3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing

(Units: millions of JPY)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short‐term loans payable

21,200

21,200

±0

Long‐term loans payable

21,000

21,000

±0

(Variable interest rate)

Long‐term loans payable

339,700

339,700

±0

(Fixed interest rate)

Total loans

381,900

381,900

±0

Investment corporation bonds

42,993

42,993

±0

Total

42,993

42,993

±0

investment corporation bonds

Total interest‐bearing debt

424,893

424,893

±0

4. Others

Regarding risks pertaining to this loan repayment, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on December 24, 2021.

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated January 13, 2022.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
01:41aJAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Debt Financing
PU
01/06Japan Real Estate Investment to Obtain $17 Million Financing
MT
2021JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Debt Financing
PU
2021Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Debt Financing
CI
2021JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Receiving A- Score in CDP 2021 Climate Chan..
PU
2021JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Change of Asset Custody Company
PU
2021JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Debt Financing
PU
2021Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Debt Financing
CI
2021Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Provides Financial Guidance for the Period fro..
CI
2021Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Provides Dividend Forecast for the Period Endi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 71 643 M 625 M 625 M
Net income 2022 31 619 M 276 M 276 M
Net Debt 2022 416 B 3 634 M 3 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,0x
Yield 2022 3,39%
Capitalization 899 B 7 835 M 7 846 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,4x
EV / Sales 2023 19,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 649 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomohiro Okanoya Supervisory Officer
Hiroaki Takano Supervisory Officer
Yutaka Yanagisawa Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.61%7 835
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.7.24%19 287
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-1.04%9 495
DEXUS-1.35%8 487
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION4.74%8 219
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.5.64%6 293