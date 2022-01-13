Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Debt Financing
01/13/2022 | 01:41am EST
NEWS RELEASE
January 13, 2022
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director
(TSE code: 8952)
Asset Management Company
Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Naoki Umeda, President & CEO
Contact: Masaru Motooka
Executive Officer & General Manager
Planning Department
Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951
Announcement of Debt Financing
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to procure funds as follows:
1. Reason for the borrowing
Repayment of the existing long‐term loan of JPY 5 billion executed on January 15, 2013.
2. Overview of the borrowing
(1)
Borrowing date
January 17, 2022
(2)
Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date
Lender
Amount of loan
Principal repayment date
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
JPY 5,000 million
January 19, 2032
(3)
Interest rate:
0.4475% (Fixed)
(4)
Method of borrowing:
Loan agreement dated January 13, 2022
Unsecured/unguaranteed loan
(5)
Interest payment date:
The principal repayment date and the 17th of every January and
July in the period until the principal repayment date (Note)
(6)
Method of principal repayment:
Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date
(Note) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.
1
3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing
(Units: millions of JPY)
Before
After
Increase/Decrease
Short‐term loans payable
21,200
21,200
±0
Long‐term loans payable
21,000
21,000
±0
(Variable interest rate)
Long‐term loans payable
339,700
339,700
±0
(Fixed interest rate)
Total loans
381,900
381,900
±0
Investment corporation bonds
42,993
42,993
±0
Total
42,993
42,993
±0
investment corporation bonds
Total interest‐bearing debt
424,893
424,893
±0
4. Others
Regarding risks pertaining to this loan repayment, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on December 24, 2021.
This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated January 13, 2022.
No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 06:40:12 UTC.