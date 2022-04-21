Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Debt Financing

NEWS RELEASE
April 21, 2022
InvestmentCorporation
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director
(TSE code: 8952)
Asset Management Company
Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Shojiro Kojima , President & CEO
Contact: Masaru Motooka
Executive Officer & General Manager
Planning Department
Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951
Announcement of Debt Financing
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to procure funds as follows:
-
1. Reason for the borrowing
Repayment of the existing long‐term loan of JPY 3 billion executed on April 24, 2013.
-
2. Overview of the borrowing
-
(1) Borrowing date April 25, 2022
-
(2) Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date
|
Lender
|
Amount of loan
|
Principal repayment date
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
JPY 3,000 million
|
April 25, 2023
|
(3)
|
Interest rate:
|
Base rate (1‐month JPY TIBOR published by Japanese Bankers
|
Association (hereinafter "JBA")) + 0.040% (Note1)
|
(4)
|
Method of borrowing:
|
Loan based on overdraft agreement
|
Unsecured/unguaranteed loan
|
(5)
|
Interest payment date:
|
The principal repayment date and the 25th of every month in the
|
period until the principal repayment date (Note2)
|
(6)
|
Method of principal repayment:
|
Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date
(Note1)・ The base rate to calculate the interest to be paid on interest payment dates is JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of the second preceding business day of the borrowing date for the first interest payment date and as of the second preceding business day of the most recent interest payment date for the subsequent interest payment dates. (JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of April 21, 2022 is 0.080%.)
･ For the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website
(https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
(Note2) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the followingbusiness day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.
3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing
(Units: millions of JPY)
|
Before
|
After
|
Increase/Decrease
|
Short‐term loans payable
|
41,200
|
44,200
|
+3,000
|
Long‐term loans payable (Variable interest rate)
|
21,000
|
21,000
|
±0
|
Long‐term loans payable
(Fixed interest rate)
|
344,700
|
341,700
|
‐3,000
|
Total loans
|
406,900
|
406,900
|
±0
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
42,993
|
42,993
|
±0
|
Total investment corporation bonds
|
42,993
|
42,993
|
±0
|
Total interest‐bearing debt
|
449,893
|
449,893
|
±0
4. Others
Regarding risks pertaining to this loan repayment, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on December 24, 2021.
This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated April 21, 2022.
No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.