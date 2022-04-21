Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Debt Financing

NEWS RELEASE

April 21, 2022

InvestmentCorporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Shojiro Kojima , President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

Announcement of Debt Financing

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to procure funds as follows:

1. Reason for the borrowing Repayment of the existing long‐term loan of JPY 3 billion executed on April 24, 2013.

2. Overview of the borrowing (1) Borrowing date April 25, 2022 (2) Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date



Lender Amount of loan Principal repayment date Mizuho Bank, Ltd. JPY 3,000 million April 25, 2023

(3) Interest rate: Base rate (1‐month JPY TIBOR published by Japanese Bankers Association (hereinafter "JBA")) + 0.040% (Note1) (4) Method of borrowing: Loan based on overdraft agreement Unsecured/unguaranteed loan (5) Interest payment date: The principal repayment date and the 25th of every month in the period until the principal repayment date (Note2) (6) Method of principal repayment: Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date

(Note1)・ The base rate to calculate the interest to be paid on interest payment dates is JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of the second preceding business day of the borrowing date for the first interest payment date and as of the second preceding business day of the most recent interest payment date for the subsequent interest payment dates. (JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of April 21, 2022 is 0.080%.)

･ For the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website

(https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note2) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the followingbusiness day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.

3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing

(Units: millions of JPY)

Before After Increase/Decrease Short‐term loans payable 41,200 44,200 +3,000 Long‐term loans payable (Variable interest rate) 21,000 21,000 ±0 Long‐term loans payable (Fixed interest rate) 344,700 341,700 ‐3,000 Total loans 406,900 406,900 ±0 Investment corporation bonds 42,993 42,993 ±0 Total investment corporation bonds 42,993 42,993 ±0 Total interest‐bearing debt 449,893 449,893 ±0

4. Others

Regarding risks pertaining to this loan repayment, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on December 24, 2021.

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated April 21, 2022.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.