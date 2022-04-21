Log in
    8952   JP3027680002

JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8952)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/21 02:00:00 am EDT
622000.00 JPY   +0.48%
Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Debt Financing

04/21/2022 | 04:15am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

April 21, 2022

For Immediate Release

InvestmentCorporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Shojiro Kojima , President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

Announcement of Debt Financing

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to procure funds as follows:

  • 1. Reason for the borrowing

    Repayment of the existing long‐term loan of JPY 3 billion executed on April 24, 2013.

  • 2. Overview of the borrowing

    • (1) Borrowing date April 25, 2022

    • (2) Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date

Lender

Amount of loan

Principal repayment date

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

JPY 3,000 million

April 25, 2023

(3)

Interest rate:

Base rate (1‐month JPY TIBOR published by Japanese Bankers

Association (hereinafter "JBA")) + 0.040% (Note1)

(4)

Method of borrowing:

Loan based on overdraft agreement

Unsecured/unguaranteed loan

(5)

Interest payment date:

The principal repayment date and the 25th of every month in the

period until the principal repayment date (Note2)

(6)

Method of principal repayment:

Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date

(Note1) The base rate to calculate the interest to be paid on interest payment dates is JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of the second preceding business day of the borrowing date for the first interest payment date and as of the second preceding business day of the most recent interest payment date for the subsequent interest payment dates. (JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of April 21, 2022 is 0.080%.)

For the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website

(https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note2) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the followingbusiness day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.

3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing

(Units: millions of JPY)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short‐term loans payable

41,200

44,200

+3,000

Long‐term loans payable (Variable interest rate)

21,000

21,000

±0

Long‐term loans payable

(Fixed interest rate)

344,700

341,700

‐3,000

Total loans

406,900

406,900

±0

Investment corporation bonds

42,993

42,993

±0

Total investment corporation bonds

42,993

42,993

±0

Total interest‐bearing debt

449,893

449,893

±0

4. Others

Regarding risks pertaining to this loan repayment, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on December 24, 2021.

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated April 21, 2022.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

Disclaimer

JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 08:14:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
