Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Debt Financing

(Note1)・ The base rate to calculate the interest to be paid on interest payment dates is JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of the second preceding business day of the borrowing date for the first interest payment date and as of the second preceding business day of the most recent interest payment date for the subsequent interest payment dates. (JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of June 13, 2022 is 0.08182%.)

Repayment of the existing long‐term loans of JPY 6.5 billion executed on June 15, 2012.

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to procure funds as follows:

(Note2) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.

(1) Borrowing date: June 15, 2022 (2) Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date Lender Amount of loan Principal repayment date The Chugoku JPY 1,000 million Bank, Limited June 15, 2032 The 77 Bank, Ltd. JPY 1,000 million (3) Interest rate: 0.57375% (Fixed) (4) Method of borrowing: Loan agreement dated June 13, 2022 Unsecured/unguaranteed loan (5) Interest payment date: The principal repayment date and the 15th of every June and Dec. in the period until the principal repayment date (Note) (6) Method of principal repayment: Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date

(1) Borrowing date: June 15, 2012 (2) Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date Lender Amount of loan Principal repayment Disclosed date date JPY 4,000 million June 13, 2012 MUFG Bank, Ltd. June 15, 2022 JPY 2,500 million June 8, 2012 (Interest rate: June 13, 2012)

Overview of Existing Loans Subject to Repayment

3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing

(Units: millions of JPY) Before After Increase/Decrease Short‐term loans payable 21,700 26,200 +4,500 Long‐term loans payable 21,000 21,000 ±0 (Variable interest rate) Long‐term loans payable 339,200 334,700 ‐4,500 (Fixed interest rate) Total loans 381,900 381,900 ±0 Investment corporation bonds 42,993 42,993 ±0 Total 42,993 42,993 ±0 investment corporation bonds Total interest‐bearing debt 424,893 424,893 ±0

(Note)For the above balances, the borrowing described in the press release "Announcement of Debt Financing" dated June 9, 2022 has been taken into account.

