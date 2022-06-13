Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Debt Financing
June 13, 2022
Investment Corporation
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director
(TSE code: 8952)
Asset Management Company
Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Shojiro Kojima, President & CEO
Contact: Masaru Motooka
Executive Officer & General Manager
Planning Department
Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951
Announcement of Debt Financing
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to procure funds as follows:
1. Reason for the borrowing
Repayment of the existing long‐term loans of JPY 6.5 billion executed on June 15, 2012.
2. Overview of the borrowing
< Short‐term loan>
(1)
Borrowing date:
June 15, 2022
(2)
Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date
Lender
Amount of loan
Principal repayment date
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
JPY 4,500 million
June 15, 2023
(3)
Bankers
Interest rate:
Base rate (1‐month JPY
TIBOR published by Japanese
Association (hereinafter "JBA")) + 0.040% (Note1)
(4)
Method of borrowing:
Loan based on overdraft agreement
Unsecured/unguaranteed loan
(5)
Interest payment date:
The principal repayment date and the 15th of every month in the
period until the principal repayment date (Note2)
(6)
Method of principal repayment:
Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date
(Note1)・ The base rate to calculate the interest to be paid on interest payment dates is JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of the second preceding business day of the borrowing date for the first interest payment date and as of the second preceding business day of the most recent interest payment date for the subsequent interest payment dates. (JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of June 13, 2022 is 0.08182%.)
(Note2) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.
< Long‐term loan>
(1)
Borrowing date:
June 15, 2022
(2)
Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date
Lender
Amount of loan
Principal repayment date
The Chugoku
JPY 1,000 million
Bank, Limited
June 15, 2032
The 77 Bank, Ltd.
JPY 1,000 million
(3)
Interest rate:
0.57375% (Fixed)
(4)
Method of borrowing:
Loan agreement dated June 13, 2022
Unsecured/unguaranteed loan
(5)
Interest payment date:
The principal repayment date and the 15th of every June and Dec.
in the period until the principal repayment date (Note)
(6)
Method of principal repayment:
Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date
(Note) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.
Overview of Existing Loans Subject to Repayment
(1) Borrowing date:
June 15, 2012
(2) Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date
Lender
Amount of loan
Principal repayment
Disclosed date
date
JPY 4,000 million
June 13, 2012
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
June 15, 2022
JPY 2,500 million
June 8, 2012
(Interest rate:
June 13, 2012)
3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing
(Units: millions of JPY)
Before
After
Increase/Decrease
Short‐term loans payable
21,700
26,200
+4,500
Long‐term loans payable
21,000
21,000
±0
(Variable interest rate)
Long‐term loans payable
339,200
334,700
‐4,500
(Fixed interest rate)
Total loans
381,900
381,900
±0
Investment corporation bonds
42,993
42,993
±0
Total
42,993
42,993
±0
investment corporation bonds
Total interest‐bearing debt
424,893
424,893
±0
(Note)For the above balances, the borrowing described in the press release "Announcement of Debt Financing" dated June 9, 2022 has been taken into account.
4. Others
Regarding risks pertaining to this loan repayment, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on December 24, 2021.
This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated June 13, 2022.
No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
