  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    8952   JP3027680002

JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8952)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-13 am EDT
640000.00 JPY   -1.08%
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Debt Financing
PU
Japan Real Estate to Secure $19 Million Loan
MT
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Debt Financing
PU
Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Debt Financing

06/13/2022 | 02:53am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

June 13, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Shojiro Kojima, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

Announcement of Debt Financing

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to procure funds as follows:

1. Reason for the borrowing

Repayment of the existing long‐term loans of JPY 6.5 billion executed on June 15, 2012.

2. Overview of the borrowing

< Short‐term loan>

(1)

Borrowing date:

June 15, 2022

(2)

Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date

Lender

Amount of loan

Principal repayment date

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

JPY 4,500 million

June 15, 2023

(3)

Bankers

Interest rate:

Base rate (1‐month JPY

TIBOR published by Japanese

Association (hereinafter "JBA")) + 0.040% (Note1)

(4)

Method of borrowing:

Loan based on overdraft agreement

Unsecured/unguaranteed loan

(5)

Interest payment date:

The principal repayment date and the 15th of every month in the

period until the principal repayment date (Note2)

(6)

Method of principal repayment:

Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date

(Note1) The base rate to calculate the interest to be paid on interest payment dates is JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of the second preceding business day of the borrowing date for the first interest payment date and as of the second preceding business day of the most recent interest payment date for the subsequent interest payment dates. (JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of June 13, 2022 is 0.08182%.)

1

(Note2) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.

< Long‐term loan>

(1)

Borrowing date:

June 15, 2022

(2)

Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date

Lender

Amount of loan

Principal repayment date

The Chugoku

JPY 1,000 million

Bank, Limited

June 15, 2032

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

JPY 1,000 million

(3)

Interest rate:

0.57375% (Fixed)

(4)

Method of borrowing:

Loan agreement dated June 13, 2022

Unsecured/unguaranteed loan

(5)

Interest payment date:

The principal repayment date and the 15th of every June and Dec.

in the period until the principal repayment date (Note)

(6)

Method of principal repayment:

Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date

(Note) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.

Overview of Existing Loans Subject to Repayment

(1) Borrowing date:

June 15, 2012

(2) Lender, Amount of loan, Principal repayment date

Lender

Amount of loan

Principal repayment

Disclosed date

date

JPY 4,000 million

June 13, 2012

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

June 15, 2022

JPY 2,500 million

June 8, 2012

(Interest rate:

June 13, 2012)

3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing

(Units: millions of JPY)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short‐term loans payable

21,700

26,200

+4,500

Long‐term loans payable

21,000

21,000

±0

(Variable interest rate)

Long‐term loans payable

339,200

334,700

‐4,500

(Fixed interest rate)

Total loans

381,900

381,900

±0

Investment corporation bonds

42,993

42,993

±0

Total

42,993

42,993

±0

investment corporation bonds

Total interest‐bearing debt

424,893

424,893

±0

(Note)For the above balances, the borrowing described in the press release "Announcement of Debt Financing" dated June 9, 2022 has been taken into account.

2

4. Others

Regarding risks pertaining to this loan repayment, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on December 24, 2021.

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated June 13, 2022.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

3

Disclaimer

JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 06:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
