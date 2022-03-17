Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Expected Change of Directors and Executive Officers of Asset Management Company

NEWS RELEASE
March 17, 2022
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director
(TSE code: 8952)
Asset Management Company
Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Naoki Umeda, President & CEO
Contact: Masaru Motooka
Executive Officer & General Manager
Planning Department
Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951
Announcement of Expected Change of Directors and Executive Officers
of Asset Management Company
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation ("JRE") hereby announces that Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd., an asset management company to which JRE entrusts the asset investment, resolved at its board of directors' meeting held today that it refer a matter regarding the appointment of a new director to the shareholders' meeting.
In addition, it is also resolved today to make changes to executive officers.
1. Appointment of Director
Director to assume office (Effective April 1, 2022)
|
Director (part‐time)
|
Takahiro Ishi
|
Director to retire (Effective March 31, 2022)
|
Director (part‐time)
|
Hiromasa Koizumi
2. Change to Executive Officers
-
Executive Officer whose title to be changed (Effective April 1, 2022)
|
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
Senior Executive Officer and
|
Executive Officer and
|
Masaaki Fujino
|
General Manager,
|
General Manager,
|
|
Corporate Administration Department
|
Corporate Administration Department
(2) Executive Officer whose title to be changed (Effective April 1, 2022)
|
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
Senior Executive Officer
|
Senior Executive Officer and
|
Kazuo Nezu
|
In charge of
|
General Manager,
|
|
Finance & Accounting Department
|
Finance & Accounting Department
|
Ryuji Fukuda
|
General Manager,
|
Deputy General Manager,
|
Finance & Accounting Department
|
Finance & Accounting Department
|
The asset management company will perform the necessary procedures including filings with regard to the above change pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Real Estate Brokerage Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.
The career summary of the newly appointed director is as attached.
|
|
|
|
|
Attachment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Career summary of the newly appointed director
|
|
|
|
|
Position
|
Name
|
|
Main career summary
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
Takahiro Ishii
|
April 2000
|
Joined Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.
|
(part‐time)
|
|
April 2018
|
Seconded to Mitsubishi Estate London Limited (current)
|
|
|
April 2022
|
Unit Leader, Investment Management Business
|
|
|
|
Department, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (expected)
|
|
|
|
Director, Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
(expected)
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated March 17, 2022.
No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.