Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Expected Change of Directors and Executive Officers of Asset Management Company

NEWS RELEASE March 17, 2022 For Immediate Release Investment Corporation Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director (TSE code: 8952) Asset Management Company Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd. Naoki Umeda, President & CEO Contact: Masaru Motooka Executive Officer & General Manager Planning Department Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951 Announcement of Expected Change of Directors and Executive Officers of Asset Management Company Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation ("JRE") hereby announces that Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd., an asset management company to which JRE entrusts the asset investment, resolved at its board of directors' meeting held today that it refer a matter regarding the appointment of a new director to the shareholders' meeting. In addition, it is also resolved today to make changes to executive officers. 1. Appointment of Director Director to assume office (Effective April 1, 2022) Director (part‐time) Takahiro Ishi Director to retire (Effective March 31, 2022) Director (part‐time) Hiromasa Koizumi 2. Change to Executive Officers Executive Officer whose title to be changed (Effective April 1, 2022) New position Current position Senior Executive Officer and Executive Officer and Masaaki Fujino General Manager, General Manager, Corporate Administration Department Corporate Administration Department

(2) Executive Officer whose title to be changed (Effective April 1, 2022) New position Current position Senior Executive Officer Senior Executive Officer and Kazuo Nezu In charge of General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department Finance & Accounting Department Ryuji Fukuda General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department Finance & Accounting Department The asset management company will perform the necessary procedures including filings with regard to the above change pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Real Estate Brokerage Act, and other applicable laws and regulations. The career summary of the newly appointed director is as attached.