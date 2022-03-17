Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8952   JP3027680002

JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8952)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Expected Change of Directors and Executive Officers of Asset Management Company

03/17/2022 | 02:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

March 17, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Umeda, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

Announcement of Expected Change of Directors and Executive Officers

of Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation ("JRE") hereby announces that Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd., an asset management company to which JRE entrusts the asset investment, resolved at its board of directors' meeting held today that it refer a matter regarding the appointment of a new director to the shareholders' meeting.

In addition, it is also resolved today to make changes to executive officers.

1. Appointment of Director

Director to assume office (Effective April 1, 2022)

Director (part‐time)

Takahiro Ishi

Director to retire (Effective March 31, 2022)

Director (part‐time)

Hiromasa Koizumi

2. Change to Executive Officers

  1. Executive Officer whose title to be changed (Effective April 1, 2022)

New position

Current position

Senior Executive Officer and

Executive Officer and

Masaaki Fujino

General Manager,

General Manager,

Corporate Administration Department

Corporate Administration Department

(2) Executive Officer whose title to be changed (Effective April 1, 2022)

New position

Current position

Senior Executive Officer

Senior Executive Officer and

Kazuo Nezu

In charge of

General Manager,

Finance & Accounting Department

Finance & Accounting Department

Ryuji Fukuda

General Manager,

Deputy General Manager,

Finance & Accounting Department

Finance & Accounting Department

The asset management company will perform the necessary procedures including filings with regard to the above change pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Real Estate Brokerage Act, and other applicable laws and regulations.

The career summary of the newly appointed director is as attached.

Attachment

Career summary of the newly appointed director

Position

Name

Main career summary

Director

Takahiro Ishii

April 2000

Joined Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

(part‐time)

April 2018

Seconded to Mitsubishi Estate London Limited (current)

April 2022

Unit Leader, Investment Management Business

Department, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (expected)

Director, Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

(expected)

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated March 17, 2022.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

Disclaimer

JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 06:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
02:51aJAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Expected Change of Directors and Executive ..
PU
02/18Japan Real Estate to Borrow $43 Million from Three Banks
MT
02/17Japan Real Estate Investment Secures $96 Million Refinancing
MT
02/17JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Expected Change of Representative Director ..
PU
02/17JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Loan Pre-payment and Debt Financing
PU
02/17Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces its Decision to Repay the Existing L..
CI
02/16JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Debt Financing
PU
02/07UBS, Mitsubishi Mull $1.7 Billion Sale of Japanese Property Management JV
MT
01/31JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Receiving the ZEB Ready Certification (Daid..
PU
01/28JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Name Changes of Properties under Management
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 72 181 M 609 M 609 M
Net income 2022 32 041 M 270 M 270 M
Net Debt 2022 410 B 3 458 M 3 458 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,4x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 856 B 7 225 M 7 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
EV / Sales 2023 18,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 618 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomohiro Okanoya Supervisory Officer
Hiroaki Takano Supervisory Officer
Yutaka Yanagisawa Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-5.36%7 225
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.7.47%19 218
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-4.78%9 176
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION10.88%8 565
DEXUS-4.23%8 238
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.-3.01%5 716