Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Extension of Commitment Line Contract Term

September 3, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Umeda, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

Announcement of Extension of Commitment Line Contract Term

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces that it has extended for another year the term of the commitment line contract announced on September 4, 2020. The details are as follows.

1. The extension of the term of the contract Current expiration date: September 19, 2023 Extended expiration date: September 19, 2024

For reference 】

1. Overview of the commitment line contract

(1) Committed amount: JPY 60 billion (2) Contract date: September 20, 2018 (3) Type of contract: Syndicated commitment line contract (4) Collateral: Unsecured/unguaranteed (5) Arrangers: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and MUFG Bank, Ltd. (6) Agents: Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and MUFG Bank, Ltd. (7) Participating financial MUFG Bank, Ltd., Mizuho Bank, Ltd., and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust institutions: Bank, Ltd.

2. Purpose of the commitment line contract

To secure a flexible and stable source of financing for acquisition of specified assets, which is stipulated in Article 2, paragraph (1) of the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations, and repayment of existing loans, among other things.

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated September 3, 2021.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.