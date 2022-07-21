Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Loan Pre-payment and Debt Financing
07/21/2022 | 02:54am EDT
NEWS RELEASE
July 21, 2022
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director
(TSE code: 8952)
Asset Management Company
Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Shojiro Kojima, President & CEO
Contact: Masaru Motooka
Executive Officer & General Manager
Planning Department
Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951
Announcement of Loan Pre‐payment and Debt Financing
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to repay the existing loan before the due date and to procure funds as follows:
1. Loan pre‐payment
(I) Pre‐payment date:
July 25, 2022
Overview of loan to be repaid before the due date:
(1)
Amount of loan
JPY 3,000 million
(2)
Lender
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
(3)
Interest rate
0.1218% (from June 27, 2022 through July 24, 2022)
(4)
Borrowing date
April 25, 2022
(5)
Method of borrowing
Loan based on overdraft agreement
Unsecured/unguaranteed loan
(6)
Interest payment date
The principal repayment date and the 25th of every month
in the period until the principal repayment date
(7)
Method of principal repayment
Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date
(8)
Principal repayment date
April 25, 2023
*There will be no early repayment fee due to this loan pre‐payment.
1
2. Debt Financing
Reason for the borrowings
To apply the following loan to the pre‐payment of the above mentioned loan of JPY 3 billion
(II) Overview of the borrowings
(1)
Amount of loan
JPY 3,000 million
(2)
Lender
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
(3)
Interest rate
Base rate (1‐month JPY TIBOR published by Japanese Bankers
Association (hereinafter "JBA")) + 0.040% (Note1)
(4)
Borrowing date
July 25, 2022
(5)
Method of borrowing
Loan based on overdraft agreement
Unsecured/unguaranteed loan
(6)
Interest payment date
The principal repayment date and the 10th of every month
in the period until the principal repayment date (Note2)
(7)
Method of principal repayment
Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date
(8)
Principal repayment date
July 10, 2023
(Note1)・ The base rate to calculate the interest to be paid on interest payment dates is JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of the second preceding business day of the borrowing date for the first interest payment date and as of the second preceding business day of the most recent interest payment date for the subsequent interest payment dates. (JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of July 21, 2022 is 0.08545%.)
The interest calculation period on the first interest payment date is 16 days from July 25, 2022 to August 9, 2022.
For the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website
(Note2) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.
3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing
(Units: millions of yen)
Before
After
Increase/Decrease
Short‐term loans payable
26,200
26,200
±0
Long‐term loans payable
21,000
21,000
±0
(Variable interest rate)
Long‐term loans payable
334,700
334,700
±0
(Fixed interest rate)
Total loans
381,900
381,900
±0
Investment corporation bonds
42,993
42,993
±0
Total
42,993
42,993
±0
investment corporation bonds
Total interest‐bearing debt
424,893
424,893
±0
4. Others
Regarding risks pertaining to this loan repayment, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on June 24, 2022.
2
This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated July 21, 2022.
No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.