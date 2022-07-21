Log in
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-21 am EDT
632000.00 JPY   +0.48%
02:54aJAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Loan Pre-payment and Debt Financing
PU
07/14Japan Real Estate to Secure $33 Million Financing for Loan Prepayment
MT
07/13JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Loan Pre-payment and Debt Financing
PU
Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Loan Pre-payment and Debt Financing

07/21/2022 | 02:54am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

July 21, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Shojiro Kojima, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

Announcement of Loan Pre‐payment and Debt Financing

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to repay the existing loan before the due date and to procure funds as follows:

1. Loan pre‐payment

(I) Pre‐payment date:

July 25, 2022

  1. Overview of loan to be repaid before the due date:

(1)

Amount of loan

JPY 3,000 million

(2)

Lender

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(3)

Interest rate

0.1218% (from June 27, 2022 through July 24, 2022)

(4)

Borrowing date

April 25, 2022

(5)

Method of borrowing

Loan based on overdraft agreement

Unsecured/unguaranteed loan

(6)

Interest payment date

The principal repayment date and the 25th of every month

in the period until the principal repayment date

(7)

Method of principal repayment

Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date

(8)

Principal repayment date

April 25, 2023

*There will be no early repayment fee due to this loan pre‐payment.

1

2. Debt Financing

  1. Reason for the borrowings
    To apply the following loan to the pre‐payment of the above mentioned loan of JPY 3 billion

(II) Overview of the borrowings

(1)

Amount of loan

JPY 3,000 million

(2)

Lender

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

(3)

Interest rate

Base rate (1‐month JPY TIBOR published by Japanese Bankers

Association (hereinafter "JBA")) + 0.040% (Note1)

(4)

Borrowing date

July 25, 2022

(5)

Method of borrowing

Loan based on overdraft agreement

Unsecured/unguaranteed loan

(6)

Interest payment date

The principal repayment date and the 10th of every month

in the period until the principal repayment date (Note2)

(7)

Method of principal repayment

Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date

(8)

Principal repayment date

July 10, 2023

(Note1) The base rate to calculate the interest to be paid on interest payment dates is JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of the second preceding business day of the borrowing date for the first interest payment date and as of the second preceding business day of the most recent interest payment date for the subsequent interest payment dates. (JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of July 21, 2022 is 0.08545%.)

  • The interest calculation period on the first interest payment date is 16 days from July 25, 2022 to August 9, 2022.
  • For the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website

(https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note2) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.

3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing

(Units: millions of yen)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short‐term loans payable

26,200

26,200

±0

Long‐term loans payable

21,000

21,000

±0

(Variable interest rate)

Long‐term loans payable

334,700

334,700

±0

(Fixed interest rate)

Total loans

381,900

381,900

±0

Investment corporation bonds

42,993

42,993

±0

Total

42,993

42,993

±0

investment corporation bonds

Total interest‐bearing debt

424,893

424,893

±0

4. Others

Regarding risks pertaining to this loan repayment, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on June 24, 2022.

2

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated July 21, 2022.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

3

Disclaimer

JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
