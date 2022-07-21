Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Loan Pre-payment and Debt Financing

*There will be no early repayment fee due to this loan pre‐payment.

in the period until the principal repayment date

The principal repayment date and the 25th of every month

Overview of loan to be repaid before the due date:

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation hereby announces its decision today to repay the existing loan before the due date and to procure funds as follows:

2. Debt Financing

Reason for the borrowings

To apply the following loan to the pre‐payment of the above mentioned loan of JPY 3 billion

(II) Overview of the borrowings

(1) Amount of loan JPY 3,000 million (2) Lender Mizuho Bank, Ltd. (3) Interest rate Base rate (1‐month JPY TIBOR published by Japanese Bankers Association (hereinafter "JBA")) + 0.040% (Note1) (4) Borrowing date July 25, 2022 (5) Method of borrowing Loan based on overdraft agreement Unsecured/unguaranteed loan (6) Interest payment date The principal repayment date and the 10th of every month in the period until the principal repayment date (Note2) (7) Method of principal repayment Lump‐sum repayment on the principal repayment date (8) Principal repayment date July 10, 2023

(Note1)・ The base rate to calculate the interest to be paid on interest payment dates is JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of the second preceding business day of the borrowing date for the first interest payment date and as of the second preceding business day of the most recent interest payment date for the subsequent interest payment dates. (JBA 1‐month JPY TIBOR as of July 21, 2022 is 0.08545%.)

The interest calculation period on the first interest payment date is 16 days from July 25, 2022 to August 9, 2022.

For the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR, please refer to JBA TIBOR administration's website

(https://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note2) When an interest payment date is not a business day, the interest shall be paid on the following business day or the immediately preceding business day if the following business day is in the following month.

3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing

(Units: millions of yen) Before After Increase/Decrease Short‐term loans payable 26,200 26,200 ±0 Long‐term loans payable 21,000 21,000 ±0 (Variable interest rate) Long‐term loans payable 334,700 334,700 ±0 (Fixed interest rate) Total loans 381,900 381,900 ±0 Investment corporation bonds 42,993 42,993 ±0 Total 42,993 42,993 ±0 investment corporation bonds Total interest‐bearing debt 424,893 424,893 ±0

4. Others

Regarding risks pertaining to this loan repayment, there is no material change to the descriptions of "Investment risks" in the latest securities report submitted on June 24, 2022.

