Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Name Change of Property under Management

Announcement of Name Change of Property under Management

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation ("JRE") hereby announces that the name of property under management is to be changed as follows.

1. Detail of the name change

New name Former name JRE Ikebukuro 2Chome Building Ikebukuro 2Chome Building

2. Reason for the name change

This name change is expected to improve the brand image of this office building and further enhance its competitiveness.

3. Scheduled date of change July 1, 2022

