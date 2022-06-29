Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8952   JP3027680002

JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8952)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
626000.00 JPY   +0.81%
06/16Japan Real Estate to Secure $23 Million Sustainability‐linked Loan
MT
06/15JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : The Norinchukin Bank Signs into Sustainability Linked Loan Agreement
PU
06/15JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Debt Financing (Sustainability-Linked Loan)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan Real Estate Investment : Announcement of Name Change of Property under Management

06/29/2022 | 02:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEWS RELEASE

June 29, 2022

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Shojiro Kojima, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager,

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

Announcement of Name Change of Property under Management

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation ("JRE") hereby announces that the name of property under management is to be changed as follows.

1. Detail of the name change

New name

Former name

JRE Ikebukuro 2Chome Building

Ikebukuro 2Chome Building

2. Reason for the name change

This name change is expected to improve the brand image of this office building and further enhance its competitiveness.

3. Scheduled date of change July 1, 2022

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated June 29, 2022.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

1

Disclaimer

JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
06/16Japan Real Estate to Secure $23 Million Sustainability‐linked Loan
MT
06/15JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : The Norinchukin Bank Signs into Sustainability Linked Loan ..
PU
06/15JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Debt Financing (Sustainability-Linked Loan)
PU
06/15The Norinchukin Bank Signs into Sustainability Linked Loan Agreement with Japan Real Es..
CI
06/14Japan Real Estate to Secure $48 Million Debt Financing
MT
06/13JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Debt Financing
PU
06/13Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Announces Debt Financing
CI
06/10Japan Real Estate to Secure $19 Million Loan
MT
06/09JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT : Announcement of Debt Financing
PU
06/01Japan Real Estate Becomes Member of RE100 Global Initiative
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 72 181 M 530 M 530 M
Net income 2022 32 127 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2022 410 B 3 007 M 3 007 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,5x
Yield 2022 3,59%
Capitalization 860 B 6 313 M 6 313 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,6x
EV / Sales 2023 17,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 621 000,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomohiro Okanoya Supervisory Officer
Hiroaki Takano Supervisory Officer
Yutaka Yanagisawa Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.90%6 313
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-20.65%14 418
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION1.79%8 549
DEXUS-15.20%6 982
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-19.30%6 331
EMBASSY OFFICE PARKS REIT8.05%4 461