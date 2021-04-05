Japan Real Estate Investment : (Correction) Announcement of Corrections to “Announcement of Debt Financing”
April 5, 2021
For Immediate Release
Investment Corporation
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation
Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director
(TSE code: 8952)
Asset Management Company
Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Naoki Umeda, President & CEO
Contact: Masaru Motooka
Executive Officer & General Manager
Planning Department
Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951
(Correction) Announcement of Corrections to
"Announcement of Debt Financing"
Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation has made corrections to part of the descriptions in "Announcement of Debt Financing" dated March 29, 2021 as follows:
The part to be corrected Figures in the columns of "After" and "Increase/Decrease" in "3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing" on page 2
The details of the corrections
The corrections are underlined as follows.
(Units: millions of JPY)
Before
After
Increase/Decrease
Short‐term loans payable
18,000
18,000
±0
Long‐term loans payable
25,000
25,000
±0
(Variable interest rate)
Long‐term loans payable
335,500
335,500
±0
(Fixed interest rate)
Total loans
376,500
376,500
±0
Investment corporation bonds
42,993
42,993
±0
Total
42,993
42,993
±0
investment corporation bonds
Total interest‐bearing debt
419,493
419,493
±0
(Units: millions of JPY)
Before
After
Increase/Decrease
Short‐term loans payable
18,000
18,000
±0
Long‐term loans payable
25,000
20,000
‐5,000
(Variable interest rate)
Long‐term loans payable
335,500
338,500
+5,000
(Fixed interest rate)
Total loans
376,500
376,500
±0
Investment corporation bonds
42,993
42,993
±0
Total
42,993
42,993
±0
investment corporation bonds
Total interest‐bearing debt
419,493
419,493
±0
This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated April 5, 2021.
No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.
2
Disclaimer
JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 08:31:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
