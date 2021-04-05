Japan Real Estate Investment : (Correction) Announcement of Corrections to “Announcement of Debt Financing”

The details of the corrections

Figures in the columns of "After" and "Increase/Decrease" in

The part to be corrected

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation has made corrections to part of the descriptions in "Announcement of Debt Financing" dated March 29, 2021 as follows:

(Units: millions of JPY) Before After Increase/Decrease Short‐term loans payable 18,000 18,000 ±0 Long‐term loans payable 25,000 20,000 ‐5,000 (Variable interest rate) Long‐term loans payable 335,500 338,500 +5,000 (Fixed interest rate) Total loans 376,500 376,500 ±0 Investment corporation bonds 42,993 42,993 ±0 Total 42,993 42,993 ±0 investment corporation bonds Total interest‐bearing debt 419,493 419,493 ±0

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated April 5, 2021.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2