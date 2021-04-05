Log in
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(8952)
Japan Real Estate Investment : (Correction) Announcement of Corrections to "Announcement of Debt Financing"

04/05/2021 | 04:32am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

April 5, 2021

For Immediate Release

Investment Corporation

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation

Yutaka Yanagisawa, Executive Director

(TSE code: 8952)

Asset Management Company

Japan Real Estate Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Umeda, President & CEO

Contact: Masaru Motooka

Executive Officer & General Manager

Planning Department

Phone: +81‐3‐3211‐7951

(Correction) Announcement of Corrections to

"Announcement of Debt Financing"

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation has made corrections to part of the descriptions in "Announcement of Debt Financing" dated March 29, 2021 as follows:

  1. The part to be corrected
    Figures in the columns of "After" and "Increase/Decrease" in "3. Balance of interest‐bearing debt after the debt financing" on page 2
  2. The details of the corrections
    The corrections are underlined as follows.

(Units: millions of JPY)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short‐term loans payable

18,000

18,000

±0

Long‐term loans payable

25,000

25,000

±0

(Variable interest rate)

Long‐term loans payable

335,500

335,500

±0

(Fixed interest rate)

Total loans

376,500

376,500

±0

Investment corporation bonds

42,993

42,993

±0

Total

42,993

42,993

±0

investment corporation bonds

Total interest‐bearing debt

419,493

419,493

±0

(Units: millions of JPY)

Before

After

Increase/Decrease

Short‐term loans payable

18,000

18,000

±0

Long‐term loans payable

25,000

20,000

‐5,000

(Variable interest rate)

Long‐term loans payable

335,500

338,500

+5,000

(Fixed interest rate)

Total loans

376,500

376,500

±0

Investment corporation bonds

42,993

42,993

±0

Total

42,993

42,993

±0

investment corporation bonds

Total interest‐bearing debt

419,493

419,493

±0

This is the English translation of the announcement in Japanese dated April 5, 2021.

No assurance or warranties are given for the completeness or accuracy of this English translation.

2

Disclaimer

JREI - Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 08:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
