（TSE Code 8511）
June 25, 2024
To Shareholders
Director Representative Executive Officer & President
Shigeki Kushida
JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD.
1-2-10,Nihonbashi-Kayabacho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Announcement regarding the Resolutions of
THE 114th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. hereby announces that the matters were reported and resolved at the 114th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today as follows.
Report:
1.
The 114th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Business Report,
Consolidated Financial Statements and Report of audits of the consolidated financial
statements by the Independent Auditor and Audit Committee.
2.
The 114th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Financial Statements
The contents of the above were duly reported.
ProposalElection of Seven (7) Directors
The matter was approved as originally proposed.
Mr. Naotaka Obata, Ms. Shoko Sugino, Mr. Kensuke Futagoishi,
Mr. Takayoshi Yamakawa, Ms. Setsuko Egami and Mr. Shigeki Kushida were reelected as Directors.
Mr. Kenji Fukushima was newly elected as Director.
End of Document
This is the English translation of the document originally written in Japanese for non-Japanese convenience. Although Japan Securities Finance intends to faithfully translate the Japanese-written documents into English version, the accuracy and correctness of translation are not guaranteed, so you are kindly encouraged to refer to the original Japanese version of the document.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
JSF - Japan Securities Finance Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2024 06:39:20 UTC.