（TSE Code 8511）

June 25, 2024

To Shareholders

Director Representative Executive Officer & President

Shigeki Kushida

JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD.

1-2-10,Nihonbashi-Kayabacho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Announcement regarding the Resolutions of

THE 114th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. hereby announces that the matters were reported and resolved at the 114th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today as follows.

Report: 1. The 114th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Report of audits of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Audit Committee. 2. The 114th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Financial Statements The contents of the above were duly reported.

Matters for Resolution:

ProposalElection of Seven (7) Directors

The matter was approved as originally proposed.

Mr. Naotaka Obata, Ms. Shoko Sugino, Mr. Kensuke Futagoishi,

Mr. Takayoshi Yamakawa, Ms. Setsuko Egami and Mr. Shigeki Kushida were reelected as Directors.

Mr. Kenji Fukushima was newly elected as Director.

