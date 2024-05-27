TSE Code 8511 June 3, 2024 To Shareholders Director Representative Executive Officer & President Shigeki Kushida JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD. 1-2-10,Nihonbashi-Kayabacho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 114th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Notice is hereby given that the 114th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JSF") will be held as described below. You may exercise your voting rights using either of the following methods, and we ask that you exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Materials concerning the Meeting as described below. [When exercising your voting rights in writing (voting right exercise form)] Please mark your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return the form to the Company by 5:20 p.m. (JST) on Monday, June 24, 2024. [When exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc.] When exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc., please carefully read the "Notes on the Execution of Votes" before exercising your voting rights. Yours very truly, 1

Details ❶ Date and Time 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 25 June, 2024 ➋Venue JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD., Conference Room 1-2-10Nihonbashi-Kayabacho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan Agenda for the Report: Meeting The 114th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Report of audits of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Audit Committee. The 114th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Financial Statements Matters for Election of Seven (7) Directors Proposal Resolution: Notes on the Execution of Please refer to "Notes on the Execution of Votes" on next page Votes Note: These documents have been translated from the Japanese originals for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancies between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or other forms of damages arising from the translations. 2

Notes on the Execution of Votes. 1. With regard to the exercise of voting rights via the Internet. Shareholders exercising their voting rights via the Internet can only do so via the website designated by the Company (https://www.e-sokai.jp) . However, please note that the voting service website cannot be accessed from a mobile device without an Internet connection. If you are exercising your voting rights via the Internet, please enter your "voting code" and "password" indicated on the proxy voting form and follow the instructions on the screen to register whether you approve or disapprove of each proposal. We ask that you exercise your voting rights on or before 5:20 p.m. (Japan standard time) on Monday, June 24, 2024. If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet multiple times, the last cast vote will prevail. Inquiries about the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet Transfer Agent：JAPAN SECURITIES AGENTS, LTD. Agency Department [Direct Line for Web Support (Toll free)] 0120-707-743 Accessible from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on business days, Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays. 2. Platform for the Electronic Exercise of Voting Rights Institutional investors may use the Electronic Voting Platform operated by ICJ Inc. to exercise their voting rights. END 3

REFERENCE MATERIALS CONCERNING THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS Proposal Election of Seven (7) Directors As the term of office of all directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting, the Company proposes the election of seven (7) directors, (including five (5) outside directors), in accordance with the decision of the Nominating Committee. The candidates are follows. No. Name Career Summary, Position and Duty Number of Company Shares owned （Date of Birth） (Significant concurrent positions) Apr. 1968 Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd. ― May 1999 Managing Executive Officer of The Bank of Tokyo- Mitsubishi, Ltd. Term of Office Jan. 2004 Senior Managing Executive Officer of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Ltd. 5 years (at the conclusion of this Jun. 2004 Deputy President, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, general meeting) Ltd. Jun. 2005 President and CEO, Diamond Lease Company Attendance rate Limited Apr. 2007 President and CEO, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Board of Directors Naotaka Obata Finance Company Limited (currently Mitsubishi HC 12/12 (100％) Capital Inc.) (Oct. 15, 1944） Jun. 2010 Chairman, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Nominating Committee 11/11 (100％) Company Limited Reappointment Outside Compensation Committee Jun. 2012 Executive Advisor to the Board, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited 8/8 (100％) Independent Jun. 2018 Special Advisor, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance 1 Company Limited Jun. 2019 Director and Chairperson of Board of Directors of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (current position) Jun. 2023 Honorary Advisor, Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (current position) (Reasons for selecting the candidate and expected roles) He has extensive experience in corporate management in the financial industry. Through his overseas business experience, he also has extensive knowledge and insight on international business development, and therefore, the Company has determined that he can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision-making on medium- and long-term management policies, etc., from an independent and objective standpoint as an outside director, and therefore nominates him as a candidate for director. (Independence) He is an independent director as provided for under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans on his continued appointment as an independent director. There are no transactions between the Company and Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., where he served as the President and CEO until June 2010. 4

No. Name Career Summary, Position and Duty Number of Company Shares owned （Date of Birth） (Significant concurrent positions) Apr. 1973 Registered Lawyer 2,100 Joined Fujibayashi Law Office Apr. 1994 Partner Attorney at Fujibayashi Law Office (current Term of Office position) Apr. 1997 Professor for The Legal Training and Research 5 years (at the conclusion of this Institute of Japan general meeting) Apr. 2000 Tokyo Family Court Conciliation Committee Member Attendance rate Jul. 2005 Environment Dispute Coordination Shoko Sugino Commission Member Board of Directors Mar. 2007 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of 12/12 (100％) （Aug. 7, 1945） Kitoku Shinryo Co., Ltd. Nominating Committee Jun. 2018 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Reappointment Outside 11/11 (100％) Takeei Corp. (current position) Jun. 2019 Director of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. Audit Committee Independent (current position) 12/12 (100%) 2 Jun. 2022 Outside Director of Janome Corp. (current Compensation Committee position) 8/8 (100％) (Significant concurrent positions) Partner Attorney at Fujibayashi Law Office Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Takeei Corporation Outside Director of Janome Corporation (Reasons for selecting the candidate and expected roles) As an attorney at law, she has extensive experience and knowledge in legal and compliance matters, as well as in internal control, sustainability, and corporate governance. The Company has determined that she can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision-making on medium- and long-term management policies, etc., from an independent and objective standpoint as an outside director, and therefore nominates her as a candidate for director. Although she has not been directly involved in the management of a corporation, other than as an officer, the Company believes that she is well qualified to serve as an outside director for the reasons stated above. (Independence) She is an independent director as provided for under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans on her continued appointment as an independent director. 5

No. Name Career Summary, Position and Duty Number of Company Shares owned （Date of Birth） (Significant concurrent positions) Apr. 1977 Joined The Sanwa Bank, Limited 1,600 Apr. 2001 General Manager, Retail Banking Planning Division, UFJ Holdings, Inc. Term of Office Jan. 2002 General Manager, Gotanda Corporate Sales Department and Branch Manager, Gotanda 2 years (at the conclusion of this Branch, UFJ Bank Limited Oct. 2003 Joined IY Bank Co.,Ltd. (currently Seven Bank, general meeting) Ltd.) Attendance rate Jun. 2004 Director of IY Bank Co.,Ltd. Kensuke Jun. 2006 Director, Executive Officer of Seven Bank, Ltd. Board of Directors Nov. 2007 Director, Managing Executive Officer of Seven Futagoishi Bank, Ltd. 10/12 (83％) Jun. 2009 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer of Nominating Committee （Oct. 6, 1952） Seven Bank, Ltd. 9/11 (82％) Jun. 2010 President and Representative Director of Seven Compensation Committee Reappointment Outside Bank, Ltd. 6/8 (75％) 3 Jun. 2018 Chairman and Representative Director of Seven Independent Bank, Ltd. Jun. 2022 Special Advisor of Seven Bank, Ltd. (current position) Director of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (current position) (Reasons for selecting the candidate and expected roles) He has extensive experience in the management of financial institutions with unique and leading-edge business models, as well as a wealth of knowledge and extensive insight on internal control and risk management. The Company has determined that he can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision-making on medium- and long-term management policies, etc., from an independent and objective standpoint as an outside director, and therefore nominates him as a candidate for director. (Independence) He is an independent director as provided for under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans on his continued appointment as an independent director. There are no transactions between the Company and Seven Bank, Ltd., where he served as the President and Representative Director until June 2018. 6

No. Name Career Summary, Position and Duty Number of Company Shares owned （Date of Birth） (Significant concurrent positions) Apr. 1991 Joined Yokogawa Hewlett Packard Co. 2,600 Oct. 1995 Joined Boston Consulting Group Jun. 2000 Founded (co-established) Dream Incubator Inc. Term of Office Director, CTO Jun. 2005 Vice Representative Director of Dream 2 years (at the conclusion of this Incubator Inc. Jun. 2006 Representative Director & CEO of Dream general meeting) Incubator Inc. (retired in Jun. 2020) Jul. 2020 Representative Partner of Business Producer Attendance rate Takayoshi LLC (current position) Board of Directors Jan. 2021 Outside Director of BitStar Inc. (current position) Yamakawa Apr. 2021 Outside Director of Baseconnect Inc. (current 12/12 (100％) position) Nominating Committee （Oct. 2, 1965） Jun. 2021 Outside Director of Akatsuki Securities, Inc. 8/8 (100％) (current position) Reappointment Outside Audit Committee Jun. 2022 Outside Director of FP Corp. (current position) 12/12 (100%) Independent Director of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. 4 (current position) Compensation Committee (Significant concurrent positions) 3/3 (100％) Representative Partner, Business Producer LLC Outside Director, Akatsuki Securities, Inc. Outside Director, FP Corporation (Reasons for selecting the candidate and expected roles) He has extensive knowledge and insight into trends in technological innovation related to DX, etc., as well as extensive experience in corporate management in the industrial sector. The Company has determined that he can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision-making on medium- and long-term management policies, etc., from an independent and objective standpoint as an outside director, and therefore nominates him as a candidate for director. (Independence) He is an independent director as provided for under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans on his continued appointment as an independent director. There are also no transactions between the Company and Business Producer LLC, where he is the Representative Partner, and between the Company and Dream Incubator Inc., where he was the Representative Director & CEO until June 2020. 7

No. Name Career Summary, Position and Duty Number of Company Shares owned （Date of Birth） (Significant concurrent positions) Apr. 1983 Chief Editor of Travail of Japan Recruit Center 1,300 Dec. 2001 Head of Frontier Service Development Laboratory of East Japan Railway Company Term of Office Apr. 2006 Visiting Professor of Graduate School of Public Management, Waseda University 1 year (at the conclusion of this Nov. 2006 Member of Government Tax Commission general meeting) Jun. 2007 Outside Auditor of Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Apr. 2009 Professor of Graduate School of Humanities, Attendance rate Musashi University Setsuko Egami Professor of Faculty of Sociology, Musashi Board of Directors University 8/9 (89％) （Jul. 16, 1950） Jun. 2011 Outside Auditor of Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. Compensation Committee Apr. 2012 Dean of Faculty of Sociology, Musashi University Reappointment Outside 4/5 (80％) Jun. 2015 Outside Director of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. Jun. 2018 Outside Director of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Independent Jun. 2020 Outside Director of Resona Holdings, Inc. (current 5 position) Apr. 2021 Professor Emeritus, Musashi University (current position) Jun. 2023 Director of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (current position) (Significant concurrent positions) Professor Emeritus, Musashi University Outside Director of Resona Holdings, Inc. (Reasons for selecting the candidate and expected roles) She has extensive knowledge and broad insight on human resource development, risk management, and corporate management. The Company has determined that she can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision-making on medium- and long-term management policies, etc., from an independent and objective standpoint as an outside director, and therefore nominates her as a candidate for director. (Independence) She is an independent director as provided for under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans on her continued appointment as an independent director. No. Name Career Summary, Position and Duty Number of Company Shares owned （Date of Birth） (Significant concurrent positions) May 2008 Deputy Director-General of Personnel and 18,100 Corporate Affairs Dept. (Personnel Management)., BOJ Term of Office Mar. 2009 Director-General of Personnel and Corporate Affairs Dept., BOJ 5 years (at the conclusion of this Jun. 2010 Director-General of Monetary Affairs Dept., BOJ general meeting) May 2011 General Manager of Nagoya Branch, BOJ Mar. 2013 Executive Director of BOJ Attendance rate Apr. 2017 Senior Advisor of American Family Life Assurance Company (currently Aflac Japan Ltd.) Board of Directors Shigeki Kushida May 2019 Advisor of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. 12/12 (100％） Jun. 2019 Director (current position) Representative Nominating Committee （Jun. 8, 1958） Executive Officer & President (current position) 6 11/11 (100％) Jun. 2022 Director of JSF Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. Reappointment Compensation Committee (current position) (Significant concurrent positions) 8/8 (100％） Director of JSF Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. Outside Director of Denso Corp. (Reasons for selecting as a candidate) He has extensive experience and knowledge in the field of finance and securities, including serving as the Executive Director of the Bank of Japan, and has been involved in the management of the Company as President and Representative Executive Officer since 2019. The Company has determined that as the person who leads and directs the executive officers and as the chief management executive, he can be expected to play a sufficient role in improving the supervisory function, etc. of the Board of Directors and in determining the medium- to long-term management policies of the Company, etc., by concurrently serving as a director, and therefore nominates him as a candidate for director. 8

No. Name Career Summary, Position and Duty Number of Company Shares owned （Date of Birth） (Significant concurrent positions) Apr. 1982 Joined Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. 95,400 Feb. 2008 General Manager of Margin Loan Dept. Jun. 2011 Corporate Officer & General Manager of Term of Office Information Systems Planning Dept. Jun. 2015 Corporate Officer & General Manager of Planning － Dept. Jun. 2016 Managing Director of Japan Securities Finance 取締役会等の出席状況 Co., Ltd. － Jun. 2018 Senior Managing Director Kenji Fukushima Jun. 2019 Senior Managing Executive Officer (retired in Mar. 7 2022) Apr. 2022 Advisor of JSF Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. （Nov. 28, 1959） Jun. 2022 Executive Vice President of JSF Trust and Banking Co., Ltd. (Scheduled retirement in June New 2024.) (Reasons for selecting as a candidate) He has served as a General Manager and Director of the Company and is familiar with all aspects of the Company's business activities. Moreover, he has extensive experience and knowledge in the fields of finance and securities, as well as knowledge of finance. The Company has determined that he can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision- making on the Company's medium- to long-term management policies, etc., and therefore nominates him as a candidate for the position of director. Candidate for Candidate for Candidate for Candidate for Reappointment Reappointment New Outside Independent New Director Outside Director Independent Director Director (Notes) 1. There are no special interests between the respective candidates and the Company. Setsuko Egami's name in the family register is Setsuko Kusumoto. Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into agreements with Mr. Naotaka Obata, Ms. Shoko Sugino, Mr. Kensuke Futagoishi, Mr. Takayoshi Yamakawa and Ms. Setsuko Egami to limit their liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under such agreement is the minimum liability amount provided in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the same Act. If the election of Mr. Kenji Fukushima is approved, the Company plans to enter into the same Limited Liability Agreement with him. Indicates the status of attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors and each committee held after assuming office as directors. The Company has concluded a Directors' and Officers' Liability Insurance Policy as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, insuring its directors, executive officers, corporate officers, and other important employees, as well as officers at its subsidiaries. Under this Insurance Policy, the insured Officers, etc. are covered for damages (compensation for damages and litigation expenses) that may arise from liability for the actions related to their duties, or from being subjected to claims in connection with such liability. However, there are certain exemptions, such as cases where the actions are carried out with the understanding that their conduct violates laws and regulations. If each candidate is elected and assumes office as a Director, each candidate will be included in the insurance contract as an insured. This insurance policy is scheduled to be renewed at the next renewal under the same level of coverage. Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, where Ms. Setsuko Egami served as an outside director until June 2021, failed to ensure that certain foreign technical intern trainees at its Okazaki Plant received technical training in accordance with the technical training plan approved by the Organization for Technical Intern Training. In January 2019, based on the Act on Proper Technical Intern Training and Protection of Technical Intern Trainees, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation suffered the revocation of certification for its technical intern training plan and an order for improvement. Although she was not aware of this fact until it came to light, during her term of office, Ms. Egami expressed her opinions from the viewpoint of compliance with laws and regulations, she alerting others and otherwise appropriately executed her duties. 9