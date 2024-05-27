TSE Code 8511
June 3, 2024
To Shareholders
Director Representative Executive Officer & President
Shigeki Kushida
JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD.
1-2-10,Nihonbashi-Kayabacho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF
THE 114th ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Notice is hereby given that the 114th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JSF") will be held as described below.
You may exercise your voting rights using either of the following methods, and we ask that you exercise your voting rights after reviewing the Reference Materials concerning the Meeting as described below.
[When exercising your voting rights in writing (voting right exercise form)]
Please mark your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return the form to the Company by 5:20 p.m. (JST) on Monday, June 24, 2024.
[When exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc.]
When exercising your voting rights via the Internet, etc., please carefully read the "Notes on the Execution of Votes" before exercising your voting rights.
Yours very truly,
Details
❶ Date and Time 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, 25 June, 2024
➋Venue
JAPAN SECURITIES FINANCE CO., LTD., Conference Room
1-2-10Nihonbashi-Kayabacho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
- Agenda for the Report: Meeting
- The 114th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Report of audits of the consolidated financial statements by the Independent Auditor and Audit Committee.
- The 114th fiscal year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Financial Statements
Matters for
Election of Seven (7) Directors
Proposal
Resolution:
- Notes on the
Execution of
Please refer to "Notes on the Execution of Votes" on next page
Votes
Note: These documents have been translated from the Japanese originals for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancies between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect, or other forms of damages arising from the translations.
Notes on the Execution of Votes.
1. With regard to the exercise of voting rights via the Internet.
- Shareholders exercising their voting rights via the Internet can only do so via the website designated by the Company (https://www.e-sokai.jp). However, please note that the voting service website cannot be accessed from a mobile device without an Internet connection.
- If you are exercising your voting rights via the Internet, please enter your "voting code" and "password" indicated on the proxy voting form and follow the instructions on the screen to register whether you approve or disapprove of each proposal. We ask that you exercise your voting rights on or before 5:20 p.m. (Japan standard time) on Monday, June 24, 2024.
- If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet multiple times, the last cast vote will prevail.
Inquiries about the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet
Transfer Agent：JAPAN SECURITIES AGENTS, LTD.
Agency Department
[Direct Line for Web Support (Toll free)] 0120-707-743 Accessible from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on business days, Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays.
2. Platform for the Electronic Exercise of Voting Rights
Institutional investors may use the Electronic Voting Platform operated by ICJ Inc. to exercise their voting rights.
END
REFERENCE MATERIALS CONCERNING
THE GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Proposal
Election of Seven (7) Directors
As the term of office of all directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting, the Company proposes the election of seven (7) directors, (including five (5) outside directors), in accordance with the decision of the Nominating Committee.
The candidates are follows.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Duty
Number of Company Shares owned
（Date of Birth）
(Significant concurrent positions)
Apr. 1968
Joined The Mitsubishi Bank, Ltd.
―
May 1999
Managing Executive Officer of The Bank of Tokyo-
Mitsubishi, Ltd.
Term of Office
Jan. 2004
Senior Managing Executive Officer of The Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi, Ltd.
5 years (at the conclusion of this
Jun. 2004
Deputy President, The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi,
general meeting)
Ltd.
Jun. 2005
President and CEO, Diamond Lease Company
Attendance rate
Limited
Apr. 2007
President and CEO, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease &
Board of Directors
Naotaka Obata
Finance Company Limited (currently Mitsubishi HC
12/12 (100％)
Capital Inc.)
(Oct. 15, 1944）
Jun. 2010
Chairman, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
Nominating Committee
11/11 (100％)
Company Limited
Reappointment
Outside
Compensation Committee
Jun. 2012
Executive Advisor to the Board, Mitsubishi UFJ
Lease & Finance Company Limited
8/8 (100％)
Independent
Jun. 2018
Special Advisor, Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance
1
Company Limited
Jun. 2019
Director and Chairperson of Board of Directors of
Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd. (current
position)
Jun. 2023
Honorary Advisor, Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.
(current position)
(Reasons for selecting the candidate and expected roles)
He has extensive experience in corporate management in the financial industry. Through his overseas business experience, he also has extensive knowledge and insight on international business development, and therefore, the Company has determined that he can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision-making on medium- and long-term management policies, etc., from an independent and objective standpoint as an outside director, and therefore nominates him as a candidate for director.
(Independence)
He is an independent director as provided for under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans on his continued appointment as an independent director. There are no transactions between the Company and Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc., where he served as the President and CEO until June 2010.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Duty
Number of Company Shares owned
（Date of Birth）
(Significant concurrent positions)
Apr. 1973
Registered Lawyer
2,100
Joined Fujibayashi Law Office
Apr. 1994
Partner Attorney at Fujibayashi Law Office (current
Term of Office
position)
Apr. 1997
Professor for The Legal Training and Research
5 years (at the conclusion of this
Institute of Japan
general meeting)
Apr. 2000
Tokyo Family Court Conciliation
Committee Member
Attendance rate
Jul. 2005
Environment Dispute Coordination
Shoko Sugino
Commission Member
Board of Directors
Mar. 2007
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
12/12 (100％)
（Aug. 7, 1945）
Kitoku Shinryo Co., Ltd.
Nominating Committee
Jun. 2018
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of
Reappointment
Outside
11/11 (100％)
Takeei Corp. (current position)
Jun. 2019
Director of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
Audit Committee
Independent
(current position)
12/12 (100%)
2
Jun. 2022
Outside Director of Janome Corp. (current
Compensation Committee
position)
8/8 (100％)
(Significant concurrent positions)
Partner Attorney at Fujibayashi Law Office
Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member of Takeei Corporation
Outside Director of Janome Corporation
(Reasons for selecting the candidate and expected roles)
As an attorney at law, she has extensive experience and knowledge in legal and compliance matters, as well as in internal control, sustainability, and corporate governance. The Company has determined that she can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision-making on medium- and long-term management policies, etc., from an independent and objective standpoint as an outside director, and therefore nominates her as a candidate for director. Although she has not been directly involved in the management of a corporation, other than as an officer, the Company believes that she is well qualified to serve as an outside director for the reasons stated above.
(Independence)
She is an independent director as provided for under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans on her continued appointment as an independent director.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Duty
Number of Company Shares owned
（Date of Birth）
(Significant concurrent positions)
Apr. 1977
Joined The Sanwa Bank, Limited
1,600
Apr. 2001
General Manager, Retail Banking Planning
Division, UFJ Holdings, Inc.
Term of Office
Jan. 2002
General Manager, Gotanda Corporate Sales
Department and Branch Manager, Gotanda
2 years (at the conclusion of this
Branch, UFJ Bank Limited
Oct. 2003
Joined IY Bank Co.,Ltd. (currently Seven Bank,
general meeting)
Ltd.)
Attendance rate
Jun. 2004
Director of IY Bank Co.,Ltd.
Kensuke
Jun. 2006
Director, Executive Officer of Seven Bank, Ltd.
Board of Directors
Nov. 2007
Director, Managing Executive Officer of Seven
Futagoishi
Bank, Ltd.
10/12 (83％)
Jun. 2009
Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer of
Nominating Committee
（Oct. 6, 1952）
Seven Bank, Ltd.
9/11 (82％)
Jun. 2010
President and Representative Director of Seven
Compensation Committee
Reappointment
Outside
Bank, Ltd.
6/8 (75％)
3
Jun. 2018
Chairman and Representative Director of Seven
Independent
Bank, Ltd.
Jun. 2022
Special Advisor of Seven Bank, Ltd. (current
position)
Director of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
(current position)
(Reasons for selecting the candidate and expected roles)
He has extensive experience in the management of financial institutions with unique and leading-edge business models, as well as a wealth of knowledge and extensive insight on internal control and risk management. The Company has determined that he can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision-making on medium- and long-term management policies, etc., from an independent and objective standpoint as an outside director, and therefore nominates him as a candidate for director.
(Independence)
He is an independent director as provided for under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans on his continued appointment as an independent director. There are no transactions between the Company and Seven Bank, Ltd., where he served as the President and Representative Director until June 2018.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Duty
Number of Company Shares owned
（Date of Birth）
(Significant concurrent positions)
Apr. 1991
Joined Yokogawa Hewlett Packard Co.
2,600
Oct. 1995
Joined Boston Consulting Group
Jun. 2000
Founded (co-established) Dream Incubator Inc.
Term of Office
Director, CTO
Jun. 2005
Vice Representative Director of Dream
2 years (at the conclusion of this
Incubator Inc.
Jun. 2006
Representative Director & CEO of Dream
general meeting)
Incubator Inc. (retired in Jun. 2020)
Jul. 2020
Representative Partner of Business Producer
Attendance rate
Takayoshi
LLC (current position)
Board of Directors
Jan. 2021
Outside Director of BitStar Inc. (current position)
Yamakawa
Apr. 2021
Outside Director of Baseconnect Inc. (current
12/12 (100％)
position)
Nominating Committee
（Oct. 2, 1965）
Jun. 2021
Outside Director of Akatsuki Securities, Inc.
8/8 (100％)
(current position)
Reappointment
Outside
Audit Committee
Jun. 2022
Outside Director of FP Corp. (current position)
12/12 (100%)
Independent
Director of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
4
(current position)
Compensation Committee
(Significant concurrent positions)
3/3 (100％)
Representative Partner, Business Producer LLC
Outside Director, Akatsuki Securities, Inc.
Outside Director, FP Corporation
(Reasons for selecting the candidate and expected roles)
He has extensive knowledge and insight into trends in technological innovation related to DX, etc., as well as extensive experience in corporate management in the industrial sector. The Company has determined that he can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision-making on medium- and long-term management policies, etc., from an independent and objective standpoint as an outside director, and therefore nominates him as a candidate for director.
(Independence)
He is an independent director as provided for under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans on his continued appointment as an independent director. There are also no transactions between the Company and Business Producer LLC, where he is the Representative Partner, and between the Company and Dream Incubator Inc., where he was the Representative Director & CEO until June 2020.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Duty
Number of Company Shares owned
（Date of Birth）
(Significant concurrent positions)
Apr. 1983
Chief Editor of Travail of Japan Recruit Center
1,300
Dec. 2001
Head of Frontier Service Development Laboratory
of East Japan Railway Company
Term of Office
Apr. 2006
Visiting Professor of Graduate School of Public
Management, Waseda University
1 year (at the conclusion of this
Nov. 2006
Member of Government Tax Commission
general meeting)
Jun. 2007
Outside Auditor of Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2009
Professor of Graduate School of Humanities,
Attendance rate
Musashi University
Setsuko Egami
Professor of Faculty of Sociology, Musashi
Board of Directors
University
8/9 (89％)
（Jul. 16, 1950）
Jun. 2011
Outside Auditor of Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd.
Compensation Committee
Apr. 2012
Dean of Faculty of Sociology, Musashi University
Reappointment
Outside
4/5 (80％)
Jun. 2015
Outside Director of Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2018
Outside Director of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Independent
Jun. 2020
Outside Director of Resona Holdings, Inc. (current
5
position)
Apr. 2021
Professor Emeritus, Musashi University (current
position)
Jun. 2023
Director of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
(current position)
(Significant concurrent positions) Professor Emeritus, Musashi University Outside Director of Resona Holdings, Inc.
(Reasons for selecting the candidate and expected roles)
She has extensive knowledge and broad insight on human resource development, risk management, and corporate management. The Company has determined that she can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision-making on medium- and long-term management policies, etc., from an independent and objective standpoint as an outside director, and therefore nominates her as a candidate for director.
(Independence)
She is an independent director as provided for under the rules of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. If this proposal is approved, the Company plans on her continued appointment as an independent director.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Duty
Number of Company Shares owned
（Date of Birth）
(Significant concurrent positions)
May 2008
Deputy Director-General of Personnel and
18,100
Corporate Affairs Dept. (Personnel Management).,
BOJ
Term of Office
Mar. 2009
Director-General of Personnel and Corporate
Affairs Dept., BOJ
5 years (at the conclusion of this
Jun. 2010
Director-General of Monetary Affairs Dept., BOJ
general meeting)
May 2011
General Manager of Nagoya Branch, BOJ
Mar. 2013
Executive Director of BOJ
Attendance rate
Apr. 2017
Senior Advisor of American Family Life Assurance
Company (currently Aflac Japan Ltd.)
Board of Directors
Shigeki Kushida
May 2019
Advisor of Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
12/12 (100％）
Jun. 2019
Director (current position) Representative
Nominating Committee
（Jun. 8, 1958）
Executive Officer & President (current position)
6
11/11 (100％)
Jun. 2022
Director of JSF Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.
Reappointment
Compensation Committee
(current position)
(Significant concurrent positions)
8/8 (100％）
Director of JSF Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.
Outside Director of Denso Corp.
(Reasons for selecting as a candidate)
He has extensive experience and knowledge in the field of finance and securities, including serving as the Executive Director of the Bank of Japan, and has been involved in the management of the Company as President and Representative Executive Officer since 2019. The Company has determined that as the person who leads and directs the executive officers and as the chief management executive, he can be expected to play a sufficient role in improving the supervisory function, etc. of the Board of Directors and in determining the medium- to long-term management policies of the Company, etc., by concurrently serving as a director, and therefore nominates him as a candidate for director.
No.
Name
Career Summary, Position and Duty
Number of Company Shares owned
（Date of Birth）
(Significant concurrent positions)
Apr. 1982
Joined Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
95,400
Feb. 2008
General Manager of Margin Loan Dept.
Jun. 2011
Corporate Officer & General Manager of
Term of Office
Information Systems Planning Dept.
Jun. 2015
Corporate Officer & General Manager of Planning
－
Dept.
Jun. 2016
Managing Director of Japan Securities Finance
－
Co., Ltd.
－
Jun. 2018
Senior Managing Director
Kenji Fukushima
Jun. 2019
Senior Managing Executive Officer (retired in Mar.
7
2022)
Apr. 2022
Advisor of JSF Trust and Banking Co., Ltd.
（Nov. 28, 1959）
Jun. 2022
Executive Vice President of JSF Trust and
Banking Co., Ltd. (Scheduled retirement in June
New
2024.)
(Reasons for selecting as a candidate)
He has served as a General Manager and Director of the Company and is familiar with all aspects of the Company's business activities. Moreover, he has extensive experience and knowledge in the fields of finance and securities, as well as knowledge of finance. The Company has determined that he can be expected to play a sufficient role in the effective supervision of the Company's management and in decision- making on the Company's medium- to long-term management policies, etc., and therefore nominates him as a candidate for the position of director.
Candidate for
Candidate for
Candidate for
Candidate for
Reappointment
Reappointment
New
Outside
Independent
New Director
Outside Director
Independent Director
Director
(Notes) 1. There are no special interests between the respective candidates and the Company.
- Setsuko Egami's name in the family register is Setsuko Kusumoto.
- Pursuant to the provisions of Article 427, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, the Company has entered into agreements with Mr. Naotaka Obata, Ms. Shoko Sugino, Mr. Kensuke Futagoishi, Mr. Takayoshi Yamakawa and Ms. Setsuko Egami to limit their liability for damages under Article 423, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act. The maximum amount of liability for damages under such agreement is the minimum liability amount provided in Article 425, paragraph (1) of the same Act. If the election of Mr. Kenji Fukushima is approved, the Company plans to enter into the same Limited Liability Agreement with him.
- Indicates the status of attendance at meetings of the Board of Directors and each committee held after assuming office as directors.
- The Company has concluded a Directors' and Officers' Liability Insurance Policy as stipulated in Article 430-3, paragraph (1) of the Companies Act, insuring its directors, executive officers, corporate officers, and other important employees, as well as officers at its subsidiaries. Under this Insurance Policy, the insured Officers, etc. are covered for damages (compensation for damages and litigation expenses) that may arise from liability for the actions related to their duties, or from being subjected to claims in connection with such liability. However, there are certain exemptions, such as cases where the actions are carried out with the understanding that their conduct violates laws and regulations. If each candidate is elected and assumes office as a Director, each candidate will be included in the insurance contract as an insured. This insurance policy is scheduled to be renewed at the next renewal under the same level of coverage.
- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, where Ms. Setsuko Egami served as an outside director until June 2021, failed to ensure that certain foreign technical intern trainees at its Okazaki Plant received technical training in accordance with the technical training plan approved by the Organization for Technical Intern Training. In January 2019, based on the Act on Proper Technical Intern Training and Protection of Technical Intern Trainees, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation suffered the revocation of certification for its technical intern training plan and an order for improvement. Although she was not aware of this fact until it came to light, during her term of office, Ms. Egami expressed her opinions from the viewpoint of compliance with laws and regulations, she alerting others and otherwise appropriately executed her duties.
[Reference 1 ] Skills List for Director Candidates (Skills Matrix)
Finance
Judicial
Internal
Corporate
Internation
Financial
Controls
Name
Securities
Affairs
ESG
manageme
al
Accountin
Risk
Economic
Complianc
nt
experience
g
Manageme
s
e
nt
Naotaka Obata
○
○
○
○
○
Shoko Sugino
○
○
○
Kensuke Futagoishi
○
○
○
○
○
Takayoshi Yamakawa
○
○
○
○
○
○
Setsuko Egami
○
○
○
○
Shigeki Kushida
○
○
○
○
○
Kenji Fukushima
○
○
[Reference 2 ] Planned Appointments of Director Candidates to Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and to Nominating, Audit, and Compensation Committees
Seven (7) candidates for directors (including two (2) females) will assume the following positions after their election at the Shareholders' Meeting.
Name
Position
Remarks
Nominating
Audit
Compensation
Committee
Committee
Committee
Chairperson
Chairperson
Chairperson
Reappointment
Naotaka Obata
of the Board
of Directors
Outside Director
Shoko Sugino
Member
Chairperson
Member
Reappointment
Outside Director
Kensuke Futagoishi
Member
Member
Reappointment
Outside Director
Takayoshi Yamakawa
Member
Member
Reappointment
Outside Director
Setsuko Egami
Member
Reappointment
Outside Director
Reappointment
Shigeki Kushida
Member
Member
Representative
Executive Officer &
President
Kenji Fukushima
Member
New appointment
Non-executive director
